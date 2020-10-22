9 best places to buy an affordable bicycle in Singapore

From road to hipster to mountain bikes, these are where we feel you can get a two-wheeler according to your preferences and needs.

No stranger to adventurous childhood memories and a household staple for your weekender recreational activities, we celebrate the humble bicycle which according to the United Nations, “is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation”.

In other words, a good bike is able to bring you to the best places, and in an inexpensive way. It’s time (if you haven’t already) to invest in a handy bicycle to get you started on new adventures.

Whatever type of bicycle you’re into, we’ve rounded up a list of places where you can find the most unique and reliable of bikes in Singapore to suit your fancy.

1. Hello, Bicycle!

Featuring well-known bicycle brands such as Linus, Lekker, Strida and many more, Hello, Bicycle! offers a wide selection of classic-looking bikes specialised for leisure and commuting in its impressive shop in the Bugis-Bencoolen area. Tokyobikes are also carried here.

Despite their bike’s vintage appearances, the store assures that they are made of high tensile steel and their brakes, moving parts and the like are made with the most up-to-date technologies from Japan and Europe.

This place is also great if you are looking for used bicycles to get the same quality without spending too much, or even if you are looking for something for your children — they have a great Junior Bike selection.

Bylands Building, 135 Middle Road, #01-01, 188975.

2. CycleLogy

Limited pieces of CRIUS Velocity in stock now. Usual $799 Now $749 Refer to specifications here 👉 cyclelogy.sg/crius-velocity Refer to our opening hours and address 👉 cyclelogy.sg/contact-us Posted by CycleLogy on Sunday, December 22, 2019

Tucked away in Boon Lay at the Trade Hub 21, CycleLogy is the place to be if you’re into road bikes and folding bikes and are thinking of making your daily commute to the office by bicycle.

These stylish yet good quality bikes are great for navigating Singapore’s park connectors and roads and compact enough to not take up too much space.

Besides selling bicycles, CycleLogy also offers a bike rental service called ‘Cycling-as-a-Service’ which is a cool way of getting into the sport without the hassle of actually owning a bike.

Whether you are stressing over storage space for your new bike or its need for regular maintenance, this cycling service can get rid of all these headaches with a monthly subscription that provides you with an exclusive access to a 11-speed carbon road bike of a reputable brand.

Block 18, 18 Boon Lay Way, #02-126 TradeHub21, 609966.

3. Rodalink Bicycle Megastore

With two stores located islandwide (East Coast and Jurong East), the Rodalink Bicycle Megastore is a local favourite, offering a varied mix of bicycles, parts and accessories. Bicycles include road bikes, mountain bikes or those for leisure or commuting.

The megastore carries a wide range from world-renowned brands such as Colnago, Polygon and Marin, aiming to provide a complete shopping experience for your bicycle needs, whether you are a race professional or a cycling rookie.

If you are looking for a good deal to upgrade your bicycle parts or even if you are just scouting for some new accessories, keep an eye on their online store as the things that you want might just be included in their sale section, which can go up to 70 per cent off their original price.

East Coast branch: 166B Upper East Coast Road, 455270

Jurong East Branch: Tradehub 21, 18 Boon Lay Way, #01-98D, 609966

4. Lim Seng Kee Cycle Co.

If you are staying at the West and are looking for a bicycle shop right in your neighbourhood, consider Lim Seng Kee Cycle Co.

Serving the bicycle community for more than 25 years, this cycling shop is reminiscent of an old-school 1970s bicycle store with its traditional display of wheels hanging from the ceiling in the midst of a plethora of bicycle parts scattered around the store.

It’s messy and gritty, but don’t discount the quality you can find there.

There’s where you can get your hands on affordable pedal cycles and electric bikes that are suited to ride on the park connectors and shared roads.

Whether you are looking for a pink tricycle for a 3-year-old or a mountain bike for your adventurous self, this is the place to go for a quick and affordable bicycle fix.

Block 374, Bukit Batok St 31, #01-168, 650374

5. My Bike Shop Singapore

Specialising in the small wheeled category of folding bicycles, My Bike Shop Singapore prides itself as the first stop in foldable bicycles and gear. They also have a range of road bikes and carbon fibre wheel sets as well, and their bicycles all vary in speeds and weight.

With two outlets, one at Henderson Road and the other at Yishun, both branches have a team of knowledgeable staff who make sure you get the most out of your bike, recommending brands to help you get into a safe and fun cycling lifestyle.

Henderson Road branch: 213 Henderson Road, #01-06, 1595533

Yishun branch: North Spring Bizhub@Yishun, 9 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #01-77, 768163

6. Coast Cycles

Looking for something different to the standard pedal two-wheeler? You might want those from Coast Cycles.

Started in 2012, Jansen, the founder of Coast Cycles, apparently wanted to “bring the joy of cycling back”, so the philosophy was what drove him and his team to work hard at their designs, brainstorming, debating and discussing repeatedly until they arrived at the ‘perfect’ bike that will make people want to get on, and ride.

We recommend you head to their uber cool store to check out their offerings.

While their select electric bikes are not for legal use in Singapore, the store’s Quinn bicycle fits the bill and is a real stunner.

With 20-inch wheels, compact mini-velo dimensions and an integrated central cargo cage built into the top tube, this bicycle joins the ranks as one of the most innovative bikes, bagging three international design awards: Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2015, iF Design Award 2016, and Taippei Cycle D&I Awards 2016!

54 Siglap Dr, 456176.

7. T3 Bikes

Located at the upper east coast road, T3 bikes is good place to scout for your next two-wheeler if you are looking to grab something quick before you join the other cyclists as the well-loved East Coast Park.

Their bike repertoire even includes the new Specialised Roubaix bicycle, which appeared at the Paris-Roubaix race with Philippe Gilbert from Belgium (he’s the winning cyclist of the race, BTW) on April 14.

Follow their Facebook page for their latest arrivals and you just might find something that would wow your friends and cycling enthusiasts alike!

1K Figaro St, 458322.

8. Cannasia

We have MORE amazing deals going on at www.cannasia.com at the moment, with some serious bargains available. Make sure... Posted by Cannasia on Sunday, October 11, 2020

With nearly two decades of experience, Cannasia is the distributer of mountain bike brand Cannondale in Singapore, and it prides itself in its knowledge and expertise in handling all your bicycle needs.

Cannasia has a select variety of bikes including ones suited for fitness purposes or for just traveling around the city.

Unique to the Cannasia brand, the store offers a Guru Fit Experience, where beginners who are not familiar with how a bike should feel and be adjusted can get a professional advice as a reference point to increase the level of comfort while riding.

Competitive users can also leverage on the service for marginal gains, eliminating discomfort and enhancing performance on the road. Talk about great quality from product to service!

83/85 Frankel Ave, 458211.

9. Decathlon

Located at multiple areas around Singapore, Decathalon features an extensive range and variety of bicycles and accessories, catered for professional cyclists to young toddlers alike.

Bonus: They are really affordable too. Looking for something for a kid who is just starting out? The megastore offers training wheel bikes like this B’Twin 100 Kids’ 14-inch Bike – Dragon suited for children 3 to 5 years old, equipped with a bell and removable stabilisers.

Their brakes are even designed to fit children’s hands, ensuring a safe and smooth riding experience.

Decathalon’s vast catalogue also includes eccentric accessories that might be hard to find elsewhere, from baby bike seats to mountain bike backpacks to name a few.

Better yet, the Decathalon outlet at Stadium Boulevard is open for 24 hours, making it a perfect pit stop for a last minute gift grab.

Decathalon has several stores.