9 best places to enjoy desert camping in Saudi Arabia

Camping in Saudi Arabia offers a unique opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of this Middle Eastern country.

From the stunning sandy beaches of the Red Sea to the rugged terrain of the desert, there is no shortage of stunning landscapes to explore.

Whether you are a seasoned camper or a beginner, there are plenty of options for camping in Saudi Arabia, ranging from organised campsites to more rustic, back-to-nature experiences.

Whether you are looking to relax and take in the breathtaking views or embark on an adventure in the great outdoors, camping in Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting ways to experience the wilderness of Saudi Arabia.

Here are our top 9 picks for an unforgettable camping experience in Saudi Arabia.

Camping destinations in Saudi Arabia

The best time to go camping in Saudi can be anytime between November to February since the temperatures remain average during these months.

To get to the camping spots mentioned below, you can hire a private vehicle, self-drive, or join a tour group. Public transport options may not be available to get to these areas at the moment.

Acacia Valley

Situated around 90 km from Riyadh, the Acacia valley is nestled in the Tuwaiq Escarpment. This region is located near the ‘Edge of the World’, a famous mountain range and hiking trail, which is also a perfect place to set up camp.

You can camp in Acacia Valley for up to two nights and enjoy seeing herds of camels and goats passing by. After sunset, you could be visited by the park rangers who patrol the area to ensure the safety of campers at night.

Jabal Al Lawz

Soaring at an altitude of about 2,580 meters above sea level, the Jabal al-Lawz mountain in Tabuk receives moderate snowfall during winters, making it a popular camping spot.

Here you will find historic archaeological sites with pre-Islamic petroglyphs and inscriptions from the past. Pack up your camping gear and head up to Jabal Al Lawz to enjoy the snow-clad mountains with some Shahi Faham (local tea made on coal or firewood).

Moon Valley

Moon Valley has the best desert views and rock formations that resemble pictures of the moon’s surface and is located approximately 120 kilometres from Jeddah city.

The valley receives many campers because of its picturesque views and natural sceneries. To reach this camping destination, you will need a 4 x 4 vehicle to negotiate the sandy and rocky terrain.

Falcon International Camp

Acquaint yourself with a Bedouin camping adventure at Falcon International Camp in the natural habitat of Khubayb Al Reem. Experience an unforgettable overnight camp under the stars and get a chance to witness the trained falcons.

During your stay, you can also enrol yourself for archery lessons or enjoy camel caravan rides through the desert. Make sure to reserve your camping spot before you visit the camp.

Asir National Park

Set up camp at Asir National Park in Al Souda’s mountainous region forested with lush green juniper trees and overwhelming natural beauty.

Boasting an enchanting landscape, cool valleys and a serene environment, Al Soudah is situated at an elevation of 3,000 meters on the kingdom’s highest mountain, Jabal Sawda.

You can also find campsites equipped with various amenities and adventure-packed activities like hiking, paragliding, zip-lining, and bungee jumping.

Wadi Al Disah

Situated in the Tabuk region, Wade Al Disah is a magnificent natural valley amid lofty red sandstone escarpments. To experience nature in its pure form and escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Wadi Al Disah could be an excellent option for campers.

This destination is a natural haven for adventure seekers, with its crystal-clear creeks, palm trees, and archaeological sites.

Asfar Lake

Asfar Lake, also known as Yellow Lake, is located in the wetlands of the eastern province of Saudi Arabia. Encompassed by sand dunes, foliage and flowing water, the lake proves to be an ideal camping spot.

If you are travelling to this area for the first time, you can hire a tour guide to help you navigate to the lake and reach there safely. Also, travelling at night is not recommended as the roads can get tricky.

Khararah National Park

Located on the outskirts of Riyadh, about a 45-minute drive away, this is one of the best family-friendly camping spots. Since this region receives plenty of rainfall, you will also find the most spectacular oasis in Saudi – Lake Kharrah.

The lake is seasonal and dries up after a few months, and the place then becomes a splendid desert camping site. Many campers flock in during the cooler months to spend a few days in sync with nature.

Al Ula

AlUla offers visitors many options when it comes to camping or even glamping in the desert. The city is also known for accommodating the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia – Hegra.

Camp alongside the narrow canyons and sandstone mountains for an off-beat camping experience. You can also opt for the Airstream Recreational Vehicle (RV) camping at Canyon Park in AlUla.

