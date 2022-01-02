9 best places to get matching outfits for the family this Chinese New Year

When it comes to wearing matching outfits with your partner and the little ones, there's no better time to do so than Chinese New Year. And yes, we hear you.

The pandemic will probably restrict the number of people you visit and meet. However, you can make every CNY stop count this upcoming New Year by having some fun with the family.

Perfect for photos (and the gram), we have found nine local brands that have adorable, chic, and gorgeous matching outfits to choose from.

From cheongsams to flowy dresses and mandarin collar shirts, there's a great mix for every family.

The Elly Store for families who love to have options

For their CNY2022 collection, The Elly Store has 16 prints and four different colours of lace to choose from. From pastel pink peonies decorating the fabric to colourful tigers against a white background, there are patterns suitable for all families.

The best part is that they don't restrict their cuts to just cheongsams or changpaos. From summer dresses to polo tees, the outfits from this line can be worn outside of Chinese New Year, so say goodbye to getting CNY-exclusive clothes that look awkward any other time of the year.

Shop their collection here or visit their flagship store at #02-31/33, 501 Bukit Timah Road, Cluny Court, Singapore 259760.

Le Petit Society for delicate prints

Simple and chic, Le Petit Society has delicate prints in both bold and muted colours. Choose from a wide variety of designs ranging from their traditional Chinese motif patterns to their cartoon mandarin orange series. They also sell matching bermudas in 11 colours - you can mix and match if you want!

For the very little ones, they have rompers that give the illusion of a shirt and bottom, which is great if you ask us.

Shop their collection here or visit them at #05-35, The Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, Singapore 238859, and #01-06 Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way, Singapore 068815.

The Missing Piece for stylish options for mums

If you are looking for simple pieces for the kids and stylish dresses for yourself, The Missing Piece has you covered. Match with the family in fun, simple, and even sophisticated patterns. While your children wear simple cuts - flowy Qipaos and collared shirts - you can rock it out with halter dresses, tie-front dresses, asymmetrical dresses, and more.

Shop their collection here or visit them at #03-06, The Missing Piece Studio, 10 Winstedt Road, Singapore 227977, and two other outlets.

Elizabeth Little for mothers and daughters who want to twin

Full of dreamy floral patterns that will light up anybody's day, Elizabeth Little has pieces in pink, blue, purple, and rainbow. From wisteria to summer blooms with foliage, they are great options for botanical-print lovers out there.

Just note that if you are buying for the boys and men of the family, you have to make sure to order before 8 January 2022 as they are made to order and subject to fabric availability. So fastest fingers first!

Shop their collection here or visit them at #02-113, Great World City, Liliewoods Social, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994.

Pocketpig Diary for eye-catching pieces

Pocketpig Diary has matching outfits with designs that stand out against any backdrop. Choose from their range of goldfish, mandarin orange, waves, cranes, and lemon patterns that are eye-catchers all-around. If you want to go for something a little simpler, they also have oriental prints in all-blue with orange detailings plus another print of Japanese waves in a muted blue and white.

With mandarin collars for the boys and fathers and comfortable cheongsam designs for girls and mothers, their fits are also made of 100 per cent cotton for a gentle and soft feel on the skin. So you can be sure you and the family will have a comfortable CNY.

Shop their collection here.

Sea Apple for Chinese culture-inspired patterns

For prints rooted in Chinese culture that have their own modern twist, check out Sea Apple's CNY2022 collection that boasts 10 pages and many different silhouettes. Whether you are looking for bright orange designs with flowering prunes or one that looks as if it was drawn with a calligraphy brush, there are many options to choose from. To take it one step further, get the matching masks for you and the family!

If you're looking for something a little more fun, hop onto the 'Tiger Tiger' section of their page and you will find tiger-printed outfits to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Shop their collection here or visit them at #01-68, United Square, 101 Thomson Road, Singapore 307591.

Moley Apparels for large, simple lotus designs

Moley Apparels' CNY2022 collection includes pieces with large-sized lotus all over for a simple yet stylistic outfit. With colourful lotus and foliage against red, white, and a beautiful dark green (you already know which one we love), the patterns are elegant and perfect for CNY. They also sell rompers for the very little ones, so you can match with your baby even if they are only three months old!

Shop their collection here or visit their outlets all across Singapore.

YeoMama Batik for batik lovers out there

Lovers of batik designs rejoice because you can wear them this upcoming CNY. They have six elaborate patterns in the tasteful colour scheme of gold, red, and black. You can each wear a different one for some fun outfit dynamics and it will still look like you are all matching!

For those who want something a bit more simple, their patterns featuring red and blue patterns on a white backdrop. With intricate designs and stunning silhouettes for mums, this line is perfect for families that want have some fun.

Shop their collection here.

Maison Q for reversible clothes for the little ones

Maison Q is probably no new name for you, and their CNY2022 collection is full of cute tiger prints perfect for the whole family. And if you're going visiting on two days? Their pieces for babies and one year olds to seven year olds are reversible, which means you essentially have a 2-in-1 outfit for the festivities!

For mums, some of their prints come in dresses and blouses, which means you can put on a comfy pair of jeans and still look dressed up for the occassion.

Shop their collection here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.