9 best restaurants to get fresh & cheap oysters under $2++ a pop

With the staggering number of seafood restaurants in Singapore, fresh oysters that are affordable at the same time are not as elusive as you think.

If you’re an oyster-lover, you would be happy to know that you can get freshly shucked ones from as cheap as $1 to 2 a pop.

Here are some restaurants and bars where you can go for affordable oysters (and good wine to slurp it all down).

9 RESTAURANTS TO GET FRESH OYSTERS FOR UNDER $2++ A POP

Restaurant Price per oyster Condition Angie’s Oyster Bar $1 6pm to 8pm daily, limited to a dozen per order Bar on Chulia $1 Thursdays, after 5pm Ginett $1 Thursdays, after 6pm The Beacon $1 Friday nights with any drink ordered, 5pm to 9pm Oyster Co. $1.99 Anytime, Everyday Humpback $2 Daily from 5pm to 8pm Tanuki Raw $2 Daily from 5pm to 8pm The Pelican $2 Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6pm to 9pm Wine Mansion $2 Every Tuesday, Friday and Saturdays

ANGIE'S OYSTER BAR

Located at Raffles Place, Angie’s Oyster Bar is a fancy, rooftop bar perched atop the 45th floor offering a bird’s eye view of Singapore’s skyline.

This French-inspired bar currently serves France-imported oysters for $1 each daily from 6-8pm. Each order is limited to a dozen oysters. The origin of oysters changes depending on the season.

Other seafood dishes are grilled lobsters and prawns. They also offer seasonal seafood. Other seafood favourites are Angie’s Mussels Bowl with a choice of 4 flavours and Angie’s Platter which comes with crab legs, prawns, oysters and scallops. There’s a huge selection of alcohol to go with your choice of seafood and they also offer deals like $10 cocktails after 8pm.

Address: 50 Raffles Place #45-01 Singapore 048623

BAR ON CHULIA

Bar on Chulia is an alfresco-style bar on Chulia Street right smack in the business district and has a bunch of promotions through the week that are worth checking out.

On Mondays, it’s all day 1-for-1-house spirits and wines, followed by girls’ night on Wednesdays with free flow gin tonic and wine. Thursdays are their $1 oyster nights after 5pm. The convenient location makes it a popular hangout for the working crowd.

Bar on Chulia has nice lunch deals too at $13, which includes a main, a daily soup and a drink. Some of their recommended mains are crab meat pasta and pineapple glazed ribs. There’s also a $10 donburi lunch menu.

Address: 67 Chulia St, Singapore 049515

GINETT SINGAPORE

Ginett Restaurant and Wine Bar is located on the first floor of a new hotel along middle road, Hotel G.

The tastefully chic bistro-style restaurant is a relaxing place for a much needed midweek perk-me-up with friends or a weekend brunch. There’s no restriction for their $1 oyster night on Thursdays (France-imported) so you can order as much as you want!

Helmed by acclaimed chef, Sylvain Royer, Ginett serves up modern French fare with a good selection of pâtés, tartare and cheese.

Some of the must-try mains are Le Confit de Canard (duck leg confit) and Le Coquelet De Ferme Rôti aux Herbes de Provence (roasted baby chicken with Provençal herbs). There’s also a wide selection of wines at pocket-friendly prices.

Address: 200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980

THE BEACON

The Beacon serves epicurean Italian cuisine at Marina Square. Expect fresh fruit martinis, freshly shucked oysters ($5 for 5 on Friday nights with any drink ordered) and even live music by band, The Vibes.

The origin of their oysters differs from week to week — sometimes from the Mediterranean and sometimes from Japan. Keep a lookout on their Facebook page to be updated.

Other than Oyster Fridays, they have daily specials such as 1-for-1 pizzas on Mondays, free-flow pouring of Martinis on Tuesdays at $20++, 1-for-1 house pours and beers on Wednesdays and complimentary canapés on Thursdays.

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, #01-01/02/03 Marina Square, Singapore 039594

OYSTER CO.

A new kid on the block, Oyster Co. is the only place on the list that offers cheap oysters all day, every day until sold out.

So anytime you are craving for a taste of the sea, you can get $1.99 fresh oysters flown in from around the world at Oyster Co., located at Clarke Quay. You can also top up $1 for their available sauces like Mignonette (made with shallots, pepper and vinegar) and Hainanese Chilli.

The nautical-themed restaurant decked in shades of blue makes it a fun place to dine. Other dishes on their menu are very affordably priced too, like their classic British style Fish and Chips at just $10. The squid ink paella with a good amount of shrimps, mussels and squid is also at $10.

Address: 1 Magazine Rd, #01-06, Singapore 059567

HUMPBACK

Humpback is a neighbourhood Seattle-style seafood restaurant located at Outram, Bukit Pasoh road. They offer 4 types of fresh oysters grown by different oyster farms in Washington, USA. Apparently these West Coast oysters are plumper and creamier than those from the East Coast.

Happy hour prices are are between $2 and $3 each.

Their menu is pretty straightforward with a focus on seafood and just 3 meat-based mains. There’s happy hour on selected alcoholic drinks daily until 7pm and also a special weekend brunch menu with classic dishes like Eggs Benedict and casual seafood dishes like seafood sausage and lobster roll.

Address: 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089834

TANUKI RAW

Tanuki Raw is located at Orchard Central, National Design Centre and the newly opened Jewel Changi Airport. The happy hour oyster deal is available at all 3 locations.

Their happy hour daily from 5pm to 8pm offers more than just $2 cheap oysters (limited to 6 per drink ordered). There are many other great deals like $1 per piece of sashimi, $10 for 11 grams of uni and $10 martinis and cocktails.

The crowd favourites at Tanuki Raw are their Japanese-inspired rice bowls, which are really value for money during lunch hours (starting from $12++). The all-time favourite is the pan-seared Black Angus short rib in foie gras truffle yakiniku don.

Address: 181 Orchard Road, 04-01 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

THE PELICAN

Slurp down freshly shucked oysters while enjoying the Marina Bay waterfront view at The Pelican, located at One Fullerton. Dine alfresco to get the full view or avoid the heat in a cosy armchair indoors. One good thing about being indoors is that you get to watch the chef preparing the seafood dishes in action.

Aside from fresh oysters, they serve a snapper pie at the Pelican that is freshly baked to order. Another favourite on the menu is their grilled seafood platter at $158, which consists of a whole barramundi, grilled squid, lobster and grilled vegetables.

Despite the rather hefty price tag, you can share the huge spread amongst 2 or 3 friends so it works out to a reasonable fancy dinner price. The 3-course set lunch starting from $38 per set is also great for an occasional splurge.

Address: 1 Fullerton Rd, #01-01 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213

WINE MANSION

Wine Mansion is tucked away along the heritage street, Keong Saik road, and offers US-flown oysters for just $2 each on some days of the week.

There are many promotions through the week like 1-for-1 steak night on Mondays, ladies’ night on Wednesdays with free flow pouring of house red, house wine and Prosseco (Italian wine) at $25++, and a tapas menu on Thursdays.

The cosy ambience in the beautifully refurnished blue and purple shophouse is great for unwinding after work, especially with their $5 TGIF drink nights on Fridays. Wine Mansion also has an extensive food menu including seafood, meats like crispy pork knuckle, pasta and even kebabs.

True to their name, you can expect a wide selection of wines, handpicked and sourced worldwide here.

Address: 26 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089133

This article was first published in MoneySmart .