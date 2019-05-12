9 best turkeys to order for a Christmas feast in Singapore

BEST TURKEY TAKEAWAY OPTIONS

Nothing brings about more Yuletide joy than a warm and intimate party with your family and friends at home, while enjoying a tasty and inviting meal.

And what’s a Christmas party without some hearty festive nosh (and some great bubbly, but that’s another story for another day)?

It goes without saying that you’ll need the grande dame of all Christmas feasts, the turkey, to be the centrepiece to your dining table.

With so many options available for you to take home, we suss out a few unique picks that will not only fill tummies, but impress your guests as well.

JAM AT SIRI HOUSE

Serve up a taste of JAM at SIRI HOUSE at your Christmas parties with festive roasts, sides and desserts, delivered right to your doorstep for fuss free entertaining.

Highlights include the Roast Spring Turkey ($99) with foie and cognac brown butter gravy, green apple compote and festive stuffing.

Or opt for the Slice and Serve Roast Turkey Breast ($155) or Roast Pork Collar ($135). Other options include Herb Crusted Roast Beef ($156) with lashings of Shitake, Truffle and Port Gravy.

Complete your party with Christmas sides like the Festive Stuffing ($18) with a medley of herbs, Kombu Butter Baby Potatoes ($15) and Brussel Sprouts ($15) with pomegranate molasses.

End on a sweet note with Egg Nog Tiramisu ($52), a twist on a classic Christmas drink.

Items can be ordered individually or as part of a Festive Pack that combines a selection of roasts, sides and gravies to fill your festive laden table.

Visit www.jam.sg for more information.

GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

This year, Goodwood Park Hotel’s signature Asian-inspired turkey pays homage to local flavours.

The new Roasted Pandan Scented Turkey ($238) is steeped in a marinade of honey and fresh pandan extract and slow-roasted to perfection.

The result – subtle aromatic hints of pandan accentuated with the natural sweetness of honey.

The succulent roasted bird is served with the sweet-savoury Mantou Kaya Nibbles – a flavourful turkey stuffing with sautéed shallots, shiitake mushrooms, and mantou, filled with luscious kaya.

The Housemade Chilli is a perfect accompaniment.

Visit www.goodwoodparkhotel.com for more information.

PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA

Park Hotel Alexandra replaces the traditional Christmas turkey with their house specialty, the Spit-Roasted Chicken with Sweet Orange & Aged Balsamic Glaze.

The succulent, juicy chicken with thin crispy skin is cooked-to-order.

This item is available for takeaway and is the perfect centerpiece for all your Christmas parties.

Each roast chicken weighs 1.8kg, and serves three to four adults.

The entire package comes with roasted vegetables, herbed potatoes and balsamic orange sauce, and goes at $46 nett.

Pre-orders may be made online at www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/alexandra/festive-takeaway or call 68288880 to order.

THE FULLERTON HOTELS SINGAPORE

The roast selection features traditional Christmas favourites with local flavours such as the new Turkey Penyet, a unique spin on the Ayam Penyet. Penyet refers to a smashed and deep-fried dish in Javanese, and accordingly, this turkey is also available boneless as well as whole.

It is here served with all the Ayam Penyet requisites: fragrant turmeric rice, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, crackers, cabbage, tahu and tempeh with sambal terasi.

Available for takeaway.

For more information, visit www.fullertonhotels.com.

15 STAMFORD BY ALVIN LEUNG

Their signature Christmas roasted turkey ($118) is served with cranberry sauce and giblet gravy.

For customers who prefer something else other than turkey, they offer a rum and honey-glazed Gammon bone-in ham with apple sauce and pork raisin sauce ($148), as well as a rum and honey glazed baked ham with apple sauce and pork raisin sauce ($38) as well as roasted Black Angus beef striploin served with horseradish cream, Dijon mustard and beef jus ($118).

All items are available for takeaway.

Visit www.kempinski.com for more information.

TRUFFLE ROASTED TOM TURKEY AT INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE

Truffle fans will get a kick out of this richly flavoured turkey ($178 for 5kg).