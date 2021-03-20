9 career lessons we learnt from the K-drama Start-Up

Just like how Seo Dal-mi (played by Bae Suzy) didn’t need a college degree to climb her way to the top of an AI firm in hit Korean series Start-up, we believe that you don’t need much more than the right mindset and attitude to succeed in life.

If you haven’t seen the show Start-up, here’s a brief synopsis: set in Sandbox (a fictional Silicon Valley in Korea), the drama follows the lives of four main characters as they navigate the challenges of the start-up realm. Here are some of the best career advice from Start-up.

Know your worth

In episode 3, Seo Dal-mi famously said, “I want to be on the 32nd floor. The elevator we take won’t take me there. I should get on one that will. That’s why I’m quitting.” When she felt unappreciated and made used of by her ex-boss, she plucked up her courage and left her job. Quitting her job paved the way for better opportunities, ultimately allowing her to be CEO of Samsan Tech.

Be passionate

It’s hard to find someone who loves what they do more than Nam Do-san (played by Nam Joo-hyuk). This guy lives and breathes codes, and takes great pride in what he does. When someone needs a solution to a problem, they turn to Do-san. If you are truly passionate about something, it shows in your work.

Case in point: Inspired by Mrs Choi (played by Kim Hae Sook) who is secretly going blind, Do-san developed an app that uses AI technology and image recognition for the visually impaired. Find what you are passionate about and work towards it, just like Do-san and other protagonists of Start-up.

Get a mentor

Throughout the series, it’s clear that Seo Dal-mi learned a lot from her Sandbox mentor, Han Ji Pyeong (played by Kim Seon-ho). Consulting someone who has more experience than you can be beneficial, in any industry. Don’t be shy. Put on some lipstick (Dal-mi’s lipstick of choice is Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte in 103 Not Flirting) and make your own luck!

Pay attention to fine print in contracts

Remember when the Samsan Tech founding members had to split up because of an aqhiring (acquiring a company with the intention of hiring its best employees) scheme by tech company 2STO? Contracts can be confusing. When in doubt, leave the legal aspects to the professionals and don’t hesitate to seek advice from a lawyer.

Always follow your dreams

Though the phrase “follow your dreams” (which was written on the baseball that Do-San gave Dal-mi) has become incredibly hackneyed in pop culture, watching Dal-mi and Do-san pick themselves up after every fall is a beautiful art to watch. Chasing your dreams might be scary but it’s better to have tried and failed than to have never tried at all.

Be confident and make eye contact

Dal-mi is the epitome of fake it till you make it. She might not have a formal college education but her cool and confident ability to articulate her thoughts and ideas has allowed her to do things that others didn’t think was possible.

Don’t be afraid to make hard decisions

When Dal-mi asked her mentor Han Ji-pyeong for tips to be a good CEO, he explained: “There’s no such thing. Whatever you choose, you’ll be criticised. You can’t make any decisions if you’re afraid of criticism. And if you can’t make decisions, you can’t be a CEO.” Instead of making decisions based on what you think will make other people happy, make decisions based on what you want. You can’t please everyone and that’s okay.

Take criticism in your stride

As a mentor, Han Ji-Pyeong was hard on the team and often offered constructive advice and criticism. Instead of giving up or blocking out harsh criticism, Dal-mi tried to work on herself to be a better and more efficient CEO.

Swallow your pride

There will be times when you will have to swallow your pride for the greater good and to achieve your goals. Who could forget the scene where CEO Dal-mi went down on her knees just to get designer Jeong Sa Ha (played by Stephanie Lee) on her team?

When Samsan Tech was forced to split, Dal-mi found herself unemployed. Instead of wallowing in self pity, she applied for a position as Strategic Planning Manager at her nemesis In Jae (played by Kang Han Na)’s company.

