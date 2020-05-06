9 cheese foods that are worth the calories

Are you a fan of cheese?
While you probably shouldn’t indulge in too much of it, it’s still a yummy treat to have once in a while. It’s also a great comfort food for days when you need some cheering up.
Thankfully for all you cheese-lovers, there are tons of options to get your cheese fix in Singapore.
Here are nine of the best sweet and savoury cheese foods that are totally worth the calories.
1. Double Fromage and Chocolat Double Cheesecakes from LeTAO Singapore, $28 each
Founded in Otaru, Hokkaido, the Japanese confectionery LeTAO are famous for their signature cheesecakes.
Made with Italian imported Mascarpone Cheese, the melt-in-your-mouth rich and creamy Double Fromage cake is made up of a smooth upper layer of no-bake cheesecake and a delectable lower layer of baked cheesecake.
As for the Chocolat Double, you get a tantalising mix of cheese and chocolate that will be sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
ION Orchard #B1-K7 Singapore 238801.
You can also make your orders via Facebook (11am to 11pm) or Whatsapp 87993551 (11am to 8pm).
Visit their website for more information.
2. Kaze Shizuoka Matcha Cheesecake from Chef Sasaki, $38
4. Salt & Camembert Cookies from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory, $13.80 (10 pieces)
You won’t be able to resist famous brand Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory’s signature cookies which are perfect for snack time.
Made with rich Hokkaido milk, French Guerande salt, and camembert cheese white chocolate filling, the delightful combination gives the cookies a lovely sweet and savoury taste.
Want to try out honey and cheese? Go for their Honey & Gorgonzola cookies or try out the Chocolat & Mascarpone cookies if you prefer chocolate.
There’s even the Salted Caramel & Mascarpone flavour that is a Singapore-exclusive product.
Visit their website for information on branch locations and opening hours and their Facebook page for delivery information.
5. Tteok Carbonara from Patbingsoo Korean Dining House, $12.90
Fancy eating some yummy Korean food while binge watching your favourite K-drama?
You can go one step further by going for Korean restaurant Patbingsoo’s Italian-inspired Tteok Carbonara—a dish of rice cakes, bacon and corn served together with cheese and a thick creamy sauce.
If you also love carbonara, you can get the best of both worlds and enjoy a treat that is both cheesy and creamy.
Visit their website or their Facebook page for information on branch locations, opening hours and delivery services.
6. Gula Me Gusta Pandan Gula Melaka Cheesecake from Cat & The Fiddle, $48.90
This well-known cake shop is known for their halal-certified cheesecakes that are inspired by Asian flavours, and the flavour that represents this fusion best is the Pandan Gula Melaka Cheesecake.
Comprised of pandan-infused cream cheese that sits on a base of gula melaka sponge cake and is topped by grated coconut and a gula melaka glaze, the cake tastes like the ondeh ondeh dessert and is sure to be a hit with friends and family.
Other interesting cheesecake flavours include Mao Shan Wang durian, Creamy Horlicks and Milo Dinosaur.
Visit their website or their Facebook page for information on branch locations, opening hours and delivery services.
7. Triple Cheese Prime Hamburg Steak from Keisuke Hamburg, $21.80
Popular ramen chain restaurant Keisuke has a restaurant specialising in hamburg steaks, a widely popular dish in Japan.
The Triple Cheese Prime Hamburg Steak featuring a cheese-filled prime US beef patty will definitely make for a very satisfying meal.
The meal also comes with a deep-fried prawn, tofu and fried beancurd.
You can choose from a variety of five sauces such as Teriyaki mayonnaise sauce and Demiglas sauce to complement your steak.
72 Peck Seah Street Singapore 079329.
Visit their website and Facebook page for opening hours and delivery information.
8. Gangnam Mozza Corndog from Gangnam Corndog, $4.90
Miss travelling in Korea and munching on their yummy street food? You may not be able to fly to Korea yet, but you sure can grab a cheesy corndog and satisfy your craving.
This shop serves up a variety of corndogs, but the Gangnam Mozza Corndog is filled with chewy Mozzarella cheese and is perfect for cheese pull shots. The sugar-coated crust is sweet while the centre is savoury and moist.
6 Eu Tong Sen Street, The Central, #01-47, Singapore 039893.
Visit their Facebook page and Instagram page for opening hours and delivery information.
9. Grilled Cheese Sammies from Korio, $13
If you are looking for a good old grilled cheese sandwich, you will fall in love with this version from sandwich and doughnut shop, Korio.
The richness of the cheddar and American cheese coupled with the sweet caramelised onions and tangy sourdough bread makes for a perfect grilled cheese sandwich that is sure to hit all the right notes.
135 Amoy Street, #01-03, Far East Square, Singapore 049964.
Visit its Instagram page for opening hours and delivery information.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.