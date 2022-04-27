9 Chinese restaurants with sumptuous Mother's Day menus

Is it Cantonese she craves? Or a sumptuous Teochew spread?

This Mother's Day, if you looking for a Chinese restaurant to bring a Mum to, here are some of the spots to have on your radar. And some even have special perks and set menus just for the leading lady in your life, too.

Jiang-Nan Chun

PHOTO: Four Seasons Singapore

If it's authentic Cantonese fare she craves, then make a booking for Jiang-Nan Chun at Four Seasons Singapore.

For Mother's Day, it has a six-course set menu that starts with a platter of pan-fried scallop dumpling with black truffle, chilled sea cucumber, and honey-glazed pork collar.

You'll also be savouring double-boiled chicken soup with abalone and dried scallops, deep-fried garoupa fillet, braised pork belly with lychee as well as fried rice with assorted seafood.

To end off the meal on a sweet note, there's a double-boiled bird's nest with egg white.

When: May 1 to 8, 2022, available daily.

From $198++ per person. Call 6831 7653 or email dining.singapore@fourseasons.com for more information.

Four Seasons Singapore is at 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646.

Shang Palace

PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

For the occasion, the culinary team at the one Michelin-starred Shang Palace is presenting a celebratory set lunch as well as set dinner menus.

For lunch, you can look forward to a six-course spread that includes Braised five-head Whole Australian Abalone with Sea Cucumber, Steamed Soon Hock with Garlic, Double-boiled Silky Fowl Broth with Dendrobium Orchid, and a Double-boiled Sweetened Peach Resin accompanied with Rose Longevity Bun and more.

Dinner's a more decadent affair. The dinner menus sees tempting treats like lobster salad, chilled white asparagus with Japanese wine, foie gras and roasted suckling pig, as well as braised bird's nest with Alaskan king crab meat.

The choice of mains are equally lavish, with choices like coddled spotted garoupa, braised four-head whole African abalone, and poached Japanese mee sua with Australian scallop in a lobster broth.

When: May 6 to 8, 2022

Lunch is at $118++ per person, and dinner sets are at $168++ per person.

E-mail dining.sls@shangri-la.com or WhatsApp 9030 0187 for reservations.

Shang Palace is at Shangri-La Singapore is at 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350.

Soup Restaurant

PHOTO: Soup Restaurant

With both Mother's and Father's Days on the horizon, Soup Restaurant has curated special Parents' Day menus to celebrate with your loved ones.

The dine-in menus include the Celebration and Appreciation Sets, suited for groups of two to 10. And you'll find several new dishes created just for the new menus.

Prep your appetites for highlights such as the savoury Double-boiled Peach Gum with Cordyceps Flower in Pork Loin Soup, Honey Truffle Pork Chop, Braised Seafood with Abalone in Whole Pumpkin, and the Braised Abalone & Fish Curd with Nai Bai. Citibank cardmembers enjoy $10 off all Parents Day Dine-in Menus.

Exclusive online menus are available too, like the Family Set for five pax ($168), which includes the Yam Rice with Dried Shrimp & Pine Nuts.

When: Available now till June 10, 2022.

From $88++ per set (for two pax). Soup Restaurant has various outlets.

Visit its website or WhatsApp 9897 3761 for reservations.

5 on 25

PHOTO: Andaz Singapore

With full height windows that offer spectacular city views and interiors that evoke modern grandeur, Andaz Singapore's 5 on 25 Cantonese restaurant is a perfect spot for celebrating in style.

Satisfy your palates with an enticing six-course dinner curated by head chef Lim Hong Lih. Think dishes like Steamed Soon Hock, Crispy Roasted Cage-free Chicken, and Wok-fried Longevity Noodles with scallop, prawn and coral clam.

For an exclusive gathering, there are two private dining suites, Emerald and Ruby, which seat up to 10 and eight respectively.

When: May 7 and 8, 2022; 6pm to 10:30pm (one seating only)

$128++ per person for a six-course dinner.

5 on 25 is at Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354.

Visit Andaz Singapore's website or call +65 6408 1288 for reservations.

Yan

PHOTO: Yan

A meal at Yan promises traditional Cantonese flavours with a touch of modernity.

If you're dining in, you can look forward to tempting six and eight-course menus s Steamed "Mee Sua" topped with Prawns, Black Fish Roe and Chinese Shao Xing Wine, Roasted Peking Duck served with Chinese Pancake.

A highlight, available with both menus, is the nourishing Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup with Diced Chicken and Lung-Nourishing Chinese Herbs, created together with physicians from Zhongjing Traditional Chinese Medicine.

You can also surprise her with a beautiful floral arrangement from local florist Petite Fleur. Pre-book and choose from six arrangements ($98 to $268 nett) — delivery to Yan is complimentary.

But if you're opting for the restaurant's seven-course At Home Celebratory Meal, the flowers will be delivered to you at an additional $20.

When: May 1 to 15, 2022

From $108++ for the eight-course Celebratory Menu (min. five persons) to $158++ per person (minimum 2 persons) for the six-course Signature Menu.

Yan is at #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road, Singapore 178957.

Visit its website for reservations or more information.

Xin Cuisine

PHOTO: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Xin Cuisine at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is celebrating the occasion with a menu of Cantonese fare taken on a modern and luxurious spin.

Think Foie Gras Chicken accompanied by deep fried prawns coated with yuzu sauce, baked sea perch with Japanese miso sauce, and Inaniwa udon with prawns in a savoury pumpkin soup.

For dessert, it's teamed up with ready-made bird's nest brand NestBloom to present the latter's signature Rose Almond Bloom.

Shaped like a flower and infused with the fragrance of roses, all it takes is the addition of hot water to turn it into an exquisite dessert.

When: April 27 to May 8, 2022

$98++ per person (min. two persons to dine).

Xin Cuisine is at Level 4, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, 317 Outram Road, Singapore 169075.

Click here for reservations.

White Restaurants

PHOTO: White Restaurant

Whether you're dining in a cosy group of four, six or a more convivial setting of eight, White Restaurant has three set menus to suit your celebration.

All come with the Mini Peppercorn Abalone & Japanese Cucumber, and of course, White Restaurant's signature white beehoon, amped up with scallops and abalone.

Depending on the menu you go for, you can expect a choice of slow-cooked Braised Crab Meat & Fish Maw Soup, Braised Duck Confit with Sea Cucumber & Fish Maw, and Pork Ribs in Chef's Special Sauce.

With the menus for six and eight persons, you'll also get to dig into the likes of Crisp-fried Prawn in Salt & Pepper with Pork Floss and Steamed Threadfin withHomemade 'Chai Poh'.

When: Now till June 30, 2022

$138++ for four persons, $258++ for six persons and $338++ for eight persons.

Visit White Restaurant's website for a list of outlets.

Min Jiang

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

For Mother's Day, both Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel and Min Jiang at Dempsey are offering six- and seven-course menus that spotlight Sichuan and Cantonese delicacies.

Plus, each table will get complimentary longevity buns and a bottle of sparkling tea (750ml) to toast to the occasion.

When: April 30 to May 1, 2022; and May 7 & 8, 2022

From $78++ per person for lunch (min two or four persons), and from $98++ per person for dinner (minimum two or four persons).

Visit its website for more information and reservations.

Paradise Group of restaurants

PHOTO: Paradise Group

As a nod to all Mothers, Paradise Group of restaurants will be offering complimentary dishes (with a minimum spend) as well as discounted prices on special dishes when you dine in at its restaurants from May 1 to 8, 2022.

Participating restaurants include Taste Paradise, Paradise Teochew, Seafood Paradise, Beauty in The Pot, Paradise Dynasty, Canton Paradise, Paradise Classic and Paradise Hotpot.

Over at Cantonese restaurant Taste Paradise for instance, slurp up Baked Oyster in Miso Saucetopped with Caviar at $12.80++ (UP $15.80++) or enjoy two pieces on the house with a minimum spend of $120++. Or order the Steamed Marble Goby with Glass Vermicelli at $89.80++ (U.P $98.80++).

If Teochew fare is up your alley, Paradise Teochew is serving up Stir-fried La Mian with Sakura Shrimp at $22.80++ (U.P $26.80++) and the popular Braised Yellow Croaker with Tofu in Tomato Broth at $48.80++ (U.P. $56.80++).

Visit Paradise Group's website for the full list of promos and complimentary dishes.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.