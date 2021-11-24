9 Christmas afternoon tea menus to enjoy in Singapore

If there’s anything we love, it’s whiling away a couple of hours with a tiered stand of fancies.

And with Christmas coming around, these hotels and restaurants have given theirs a yuletide touch with Christmas-inspired bites and festive sweets. Here’s where to check out.

The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

The Marmalade Pantry is making merry this year with a Yuletide Afternoon Tea & Prosecco Set.

Work your way through bite-sized delights like Chilli Crab Vol Au Vent, Char Siew Kurobuta Pork Tacos and mini sriracha chicken burgers before tucking into the sweet stuff like Taro & Raspberry Swiss roll and chocolate shooters. Each set will get you two pots of Monogram tea and two flutes of sweet Lychee Sparkling Wine Prosecco.

You can also choose to recreate the experience at home and order it for delivery, which comes in an elegant foldable two-tiered plaid-patterned stand packaging that’ll bring festive cheer to your dining table.

$68++ (without prosecco) or $88++ for two persons, available for delivery and dine-in at selected outlets. Visit its website for more information.

The Fullerton Hotel

PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotel

Savour the flavours of the holiday season at The Fullerton Hotels from now till Jan 1, 2022.

A free-flow of savoury morsels will be served on a tier, with interesting bites like Biryani-spiced Turkey with mayo in a mini sesame cup, manuka honey-glazed ham and cranberry chutney on pumpkin bagel layered with cranberry chutney, and Norwegian salmon gravlax blinis with dill cream cheese.

There’s also a Japanese marukyu matcha yuzu swiss roll, tangy lime with raspberry and lychee tart, and a classic rum fruit cake to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Available from Dec 1, 2021 to Jan 1, 2022, 3pm to 5.30pm daily. $51++ (adult) and $26++ (child) from Mon to Fri, and $56++ (adult) and $28++ (child) on Sat and Sun. Additional top-up for wine and champagne available. Visit its website for more information.

Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore

Fill your home with Christmas cheer with Goodwood Park Hotel’s lovely sets designed to look like a Christmas tree and a carousel.

The two-tiered Christmas Carousel set ($66) will get you 10 sweet and savoury treats like Chocolate Pandan Tart, Raspberry Sablé Breton, Spicy Chipotle Turkey Croissant, and the detachable ‘carousel top’ can even be worn as a fun party hat.

Meanwhile, the three-tiered Christmas Tree set houses 16 petite snacks ($88) like Paris-Brest, Coffee Caramel Tart, Green Tea Brownie, and Lobster with Granny Smith Apple & Avocado Salad. You can upcycle the gold-hued star as a Christmas tree ornament, too.

Or if you have a gathering at home, get the festive bundle that’ll get you both for less ($118).

Self-pickup and delivery available. Visit its website for more information.

Andaz Singapore

PHOTO: Andaz Singapore

Head to Andaz Singapore’s Alley on 25 restaurant for its rooftop views, then wind down with a tempting afternoon tea spread.

Start with a heart-warming chestnut soup, and follow it with a handmade selection of delights, like foie gras with fig bread and fleur de sel, smoked salmon sandwiches, wild mushroom tartlet, a “Mont Blanc” chestnut Swiss roll, and even an egg nog oat milk pudding.

Available from $55++ per person. Wine and champagne add-ons available. Visit its website for more information.

Tablescape

PHOTO: Tablescape

For a celebration at home with the family, get the Festive Afternoon Tea Set from Tablescape, which presents new and classic offerings.

There’s a Mini Chocolate Caramel Log Cake and irresistible Truffle Praline Crème Brulee, alongside savoury nibbles like a Bigne with Turkey, Chestnut and Onion, and delicious House-smoked Salmon on Sourdough with a Lemon-Ginger Aioli and Ikura. And just for the grown-ups, you can get the Festive Afternoon Tea & Cocktails set, too.

$78 nett per set. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Conrad Centennial Singapore

PHOTO: Conrad Centennial Singapore

Served at the hotel’s elegant Lobby Lounge and Terrace, expect a medley of holiday delights, like Christmas stollen, spiced turkey sliders, Prosciutto Di Parma on charred brie, and Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffle.

You can also expect a trio of cakes, including Conrad’s Signature Chocolate Royal Crunch, a panettone almond sponge, and a Sacher sponge with apricot milk chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache.

The hotel has also teamed up with bespoke fragrance house Maison 21G, so you can create your own signature fragrance ($95 nett for a 30ml bottle) as a gift or as a new addition to your vanity.

Available daily from Nov 23 to Jan 6, 2022. From $45++ per person for dine-in and $90.95 nett per set (for two persons) for takeaway. Visit its website for more information.

Regent Singapore

PHOTO: Regent Singapore

You’ll be taken on a delicious wintery escape at Regent Singapore’s Tea Lounge, with Christmas-themed desserts and petite treats.

The festive weekday afternoon tea ($48 per adult, $24 per child) comes with tempting finger sandwiches (think smoked foie gras mousse, marinate leg of lamb, and Boston lobster), seasonal quiches, and festive sweet treats like apple tarte tartin,

Fromage Blanc Canele Tea Cake, a Yule Log chocolate eclair, and marzipan fruit cake. There are also vegetarian and gluten-free sets available.

On weekends, the tiered offerings expand to include an array of main courses such as Norwegian salmon confit, wagyu beef rump, Kurobuta pork char siew, and gin-infused roasted turkey breast.

There are also Christmas Day and Christmas Weekend-exclusive high tea sets.

Available from Nov 12. From $52 per person for the Festive Weekday Three-Tier Afternoon Tea. Visit its website for dates, timings and reservations.

Intercontinental Singapore

PHOTO: Intercontinental Singapore

Intercontinental Singapore’s Classic Afternoon Tea: Sugar & Spice is serving a sumptuous array of delights inspired by just that.

Nibbles like a pistachio and chocolate choux with matcha creme and fruit jelly, lemon cream cheese mousse and pecan tart will get you on a sugary high. Then there are the savouries of mushroom empanada, turkey breast in a mini charcoal bun, and duck rillettes and pumpkin quiche.

Each set comes accompanied with fine loose-leaf tea or coffee, unlimited ice cream and scones. Or luxe it up with champagne for an extra fancy affair.

Available daily, seatings at 1pm and 3.30pm. From $110++ for two guests. Visit its website for reservations and more information.

Furama Riverfront

PHOTO: Furama Riverfront

Tuck into a cosmic affair with whimsical sweets at Furama Riverfront’s Waterfront Lounge, where you can also soak in the view of its tranquil waterfall.

Doused in shades of midnight blue and lilac that nod to a starry night sky, the ‘Starry Tale’ Festive Afternoon Tea includes blue pea & cranberry scones, Oreo log cake slices, star-decorated cupcakes, classic fruit cake, and macarons.

Amp up your experience with galactic-inspired drinks ($20++).

$20++ per set (for two). Visit its website for reservations or more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.