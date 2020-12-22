9 Christmas gifts under $50 for the stylish homeowner's kitchen

They say that the best Christmas gifts are things that people can use every day — so buying kitchenware or tableware is a fantastic way to get something that shows you know somebody’s taste and that they’ll actually find useful.

Another advantage of gifts for the kitchen is that there really is something for everyone. Whether you’re a baker, avid cocktail creator or delicious meal maker there’s always a gift that would be a great addition to your kitchen!

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Less is often more when it comes to design, which is why this Japanese inspired hand-painted blue and white tableware set is aesthetically pleasing.

They look great when you’re showing off your catering skills on your Instagram. Plus, these plates can stand up to a wide temperature range, so they’re good for reheating leftover food in the microwave or oven.

Price: $35

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

This is perfect when you have guests round, a relaxing Saturday night with a bottle of port, or for those who have always wanted to try cheese tasting.

The Charcuterie board comes with two ceramic bowls ideal for holding olives and nuts, four stainless steel cheese tools, and the traditional bamboo tray to layout your favourite cheeses, crackers, and cured meats. Good for homeowners who like hosting with grazing platters.

Price: $47.99

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Measuring 8.5 inches, this adorable minimalist rectangular baking dish is the ideal size for cooking for two, whether it be trying a new seafood dish or baking your family’s secret recipe. It features a white exterior with a pop of colour on the inside.

Price: $18

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Prepare fruit-infused water in advance with this 2.5 litre glass water jug. The design is heat resistant, making it perfect for when the sun is glaring or the humidity is high. Great for homeowners who are health-conscious, or who love having people over for a drink.

Price: $22.89

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Owning Le Creuset is a style statement for any design-savvy homeowner. Often gifted as a wedding present, the French brand has built a reputation for gifts you pass down to your children when they get older.

The mug is perfect for your morning coffee or a soothing green tea to wind down at the end of a hectic day.

Price: $40

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

We use glasses for drinking every day, which is why a classy set makes the perfect gift. It makes the everyday special. This particular set features a crystal-like pattern at the base, with fine details chasing up the glass’s stem.

Price: $44.95

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Slate placemats bring a contemporary natural aesthetic to the dining room. The rough edges pair beautifully with the natural textures across the face. Each mat is handcrafted and is 100 per cent food-safe, making it perfect for sushi, cupcakes, and heavy feasts.

They’re also super easy to clean if they get any stains which is handy when you’re cleaning up afterwards — perfect for the homeowner who loves to host!

Price: $25

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Bamboo has natural antimicrobial properties and is 19per cent harder than other wood types, making it the perfect choice for a chopping board. It’s extremely easy to clean and maintain, resisting any chance of warping or splintering.

Simply hand wash with warm water and detergent, then leave it out to air-dry. A trick to make it last longer is to season it with olive oil before using it.

Price: $44.90

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Red wine tastes better when you decant it. Whether you’re having a glass while cooking, or relaxing with a book during a quiet evening, the glass of your favourite wine will taste better if you’ve let it breathe a bit.

This Waterfall Style Decanter is the perfect gift for a red wine lover: It features a crystal domestic filter dispenser and the sub-troughs dropdown will absorb oxygen, so you won’t have to wait too long before the wine is ready for drinking.

Price: $49.90

This article was first published in Home & Decor.