9 companies in Singapore that are giving back to society during this Covid-19 period

The past few weeks have been nothing short of hectic, with new rules being implemented, from safe distancing to the recent extension of the circuit breaker.

But thankfully, despite this, Singaporeans haven't forgotten to help those in need-more people have been volunteering, donating and raising funds for migrant workers, lower-income families, people who have lost their jobs, and many more.

And if you're in a situation where you can offer to help out, and are looking to, there are a variety of causes to donate to, and you can find a lot of them on giving.sg.

But it's not just individuals who are coming forward to help businesses in Singapore have been doing their part as well. Here are some of the few that we've seen giving back to the community during this period.

CapitaLand / CapitaLand Hope Foundation #MealOnMe

PHOTO: CapitaLand

One of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups has also one of the biggest hearts, providing free meals to the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

This initiative started through CapitaLand’s philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, aims to provide more than 30,000 meals to the elderly and other vulnerable groups, including children from underprivileged families as well as community care staff.

They are working with their F&B tenants, such as ABR Holdings, Creative Eateries Group, Katrina Group and The Minor Food Group.

If you’re a CapitaStar member, you too can help out with this initiative. From April 23 to May 24, 2020, members can support a meal for a vulnerable elderly or an underprivileged child by donating 5,000 STAR$® (equivalent to $5) via CapitaStar mobile app.

BengWhoCooks / BengWhoCaresFoundation

PHOTO: Instagram/bengwhocaresfoundation

Started by the owners of BengWhoCooks, BengWhoCares Foundation is a beneficiary started with the intention of providing free food to those in need.

Simply direct message them one day in advance on their Instagram account (please do this only if you’re in need!), and pay for delivery! (delivery is needed to be paid for due to people abusing the initial free delivery)

What’s more, you could also inform them on people in need, and they’ll do what they can to provide food for them.

Faith in humanity restored.

Pomelo Fashion / #Pomelocares

PHOTO: Instagram/pomolofashion

With the #Pomelocares initiative, they’re aiming to support those on the frontline.

How? By producing antibacterial masks and funnelling a 100 per cent of the profits from the sale of masks to the procurement of medical supplies that will be donated to partner healthcare organisations — Singapore’s Red Cross, as well as Thailand’s Red Cross.

On top of that, they’re also donating 40,000 surgical masks to Thailand’s Red Cross. And as a customer, you too could help out through Pomelo.

You could choose to donate funds or surgical masks, which will then go to healthcare organisations in need.

CITI Singapore

To ease the impact of the current Covid-19 situation, CITI Singapore is giving around 1,600 of its employees a $1,200 special compensation award.

This compensation award is given to staff with an annual base salary of $70,000 or less, the bank announced on Thursday. The sum will be credited into its employees’ Citibank accounts in April.

In addition to providing compensation awards for their employees, CITI is also providing benefits to Singaporean workers, like insurance coverage and more.

Barbary Coast

During this period where food may be harder to get than usual, places like Barbary Coast have given helping hand to those in need.

The restaurant had initially planned on providing their dishes for only $7 to employees in the same neighbourhood, Boat Quay (the dishes were originally priced more than $20, btw).

But as more people heard about the initiative and donated, the meals then became free.

To get these meals, you’d have to be one of the first 20 people who reserve a spot on Barbary Coast’s WhatsApp group and Instagram — but only do this if you are in need!

DBS Bank

PHOTO: Giving.sg