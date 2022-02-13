9 cute Valentine's Day-themed shoes to fall in love with

With Feb 14 nearly here, we’re seeing Valentine’s Day-themed sneaker drops and shoe designs that aren’t just great for marking the season of love, they make cute additions to your wardrobe, too, From adorable heart motifs to messages of love, here are the pairs that’ll set your heart fluttering.

Amora Heart Cut-Out Lace-Up Pumps, $59.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Get date night ready with these sultry heels sporting heart-shaped cut-outs and saucy self-tie straps that’ll add oomph to a leg-baring outfit. A pastel pink colourway is also available.

Girls' Heart Cut-Out Mary Janes, $43.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Or go matchy-matchy with the little one and get her these Mary-Jane shoes that feature the same cut-out. Plus, they come in the sweetest mint, blush and ivory shades.

Stan Smith Shoes, $160, from Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

Adidas is sending a reminder to love yourself too this Valentine’s Day. While the special edition stays mostly stays true to the original Stan Smith design, it now flaunts pastels hues, a shoe charm stamped with a heart shape, as well as a message on the laces that reads “self-love is not selfish.”

Tabs Sneakers, prices unavailable, Tods

PHOTO: Tods

Cupid’s arrow has also hit Italian luxury label Tods, which rolled out its signature Tab Sneaker in two loved-up designs.

In Tods’ signature calf leather, one is embellished with a love-shaped graphic while the other bears a famous quote by Vincent Van Gogh along the outer edge of the outsole: ‘Love is something eternal: the aspect may change, but not the essence’.

Available at Tods’ boutiques.

Nike Court Vision Low Valentine's Day, $119

PHOTO: Nike

Here’s another pair of Nike kicks to add to your collection. Its Valentine’s Day drop this year gives the classic Nike Court Vision Low a decidedly romantic take with embroidered roses and hearts.

Converse Chuck 70 Love Fearlessly Hi - 567153C, now $69.90

PHOTO: Lazada

Show some love with your Chucks – this one shows a little streetwear attitude with a grey canvas upper, while the eye-catching ‘Love’ embroidered in bold black and the vibrant hearts inject a bit of fun.

Skechers X JGoldcrown D’Lites, $129, Uno, $119, and Poppy, $79

PHOTO: Skechers

For its second tie-up with renowned New York-based muralist, James Goldcrown, Skechers has emblazoned three of its well-loved footwear styles with his iconic overlapping heart designs.

There’s the chunky D’Lites sneaker for evoking athleisure vibes, the trendy Uno sneakers, as well as the Poppy slip-on made for casual days. And there are mini versions for girls from age four too: the Uno Lite ($79) and the Poppy ($59).

Silver Love Flutter Espadrilles, $79, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

Whether a casual date is on the cards, or your sartorial style leans more laid-back, these espadrilles offer both adorable style and cushy comfort. You can also get it in black or champagne.

Rosecloud Womens Low Top Sneaker, $139, Aldo

PHOTO: Aldo

With its rose-hued soles and peppering of playful motifs, this pair from Aldo is giving us heart-eye emojis.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.