9 days the ideal vacation duration? Here's what some people think

Hands up if you've ever felt like you wish a vacation would last just a little longer.

Unfortunately, this could actually be to your own detriment.

While we might think longer vacation time equates to a more relaxed and happy traveller, it might not be the case at all.

Nine days of vacation is recommended if one is to achieve peak happiness.

This isn't simply a random number plucked out of thin air. It comes from research, mind you.

On Thursday (March 2), local CEO and author Crystal Lim-Lange shared this travel tip on her personal TikTok account.

"Studies have shown that peak happiness arises on the eighth day [of vacation]. After that, it is a steady decline," she said.

This 2017 study conducted by the University of Tampere in Finland mentioned that positive feelings will "fall rapidly after day 11".

It has pinpointed nine days as the ideal length of time one needs to be away to fully enjoy the benefits of a break from everyday life.

Anything more than that and the feeling of boredom or homesickness will start creeping in.

Short trips aren't always the best either.

Scientists speculate that it can take up to eight days for people to "fully shake off their responsibilities and work stress".

Unsurprisingly, not many people in the comments section of the TikTok video were keen on changing their travel habits.

Many felt nine days was simply not enough time to enjoy a vacation.

"I'm sticking with my month-long trips," one TikTok user claimed.

However, there were others who saw value in the findings from the study.

"Nine days sounds right," another commenter shared. "I hate it when people rush to fly out a couple hours after work to ‘maximise’ the holiday. Rather, it stresses people out!"

Take that vacation for the sake of your health

Taking time away from your daily grind can improve both your physical and mental health, according to research highlighted in a Forbes article.

Work-life balance has been the buzzword of late, and vacations are a great way to ensure that you keep track of said balance.

Not only are you less likely to experience burnout, people who make time for regular trips can also expect greater well-being such as improved sleep quality and mood.

Sometimes, you might even feel rejuvenated after a vacation and be able to better handle whatever comes your way once you're back.

A more focused and productive you, all from vacationing for nine days? Sign me up please.

