9 Easter brunches for the upcoming long weekend

Whether or not you actually celebrate Easter, it's a great time to rally your folks together for some quality bonding time. And what better way to do it than with a luscious spread, bubbly for the oldies and activities for the littlies?

If you've been good all Friday, you deserve to indulge over the weekend. From eggs-travagant buffet spreads and awesome desserts to boozy upgrades, here are nine different feasts for one and all to enjoy – minus the clean-up after.

A Hawaiian-style Easter Sunday

PHOTO: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Celebrating the tropics, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung's luxurious Sunday brunch gets a festive glow up for the holidays with their themed Hawaiian Easter Sunday Brunch.

Between live entertainment and family-friendly activities, spoil yourself with the luxurious brunch spread featuring fresh seafood, charcuterie, and a live foie gras station.

Tuck into crowd-pleasing grilled meats like Angus beef ribeye and pasture-fed lamb, and enjoy festive specials such as deviled eggs, scotch eggs, and rum and raisin hot cross buns. Wash it all down with free-flow Telmont Brut Reserve bubbles and Tiki cocktails such as the Jungle Bird. If your palate is running Italian or German instead, hop over to La Scala Ristorante or Frieda Beer Garden and German Restaurant at the Arcade.

Price: $198++ per person for first seating (12pm - 2pm), $178++ per person for second seating (2.30pm - 4.30pm) inclusive of free flow Telmont Brut Reserve and Tiki cocktails. Free-flow champagne upgrades include Telmont Reserve Rose at $208++ per person, Billecart Salmon Rose at $248++ per person and Billecart Salmon Blanc de Blancs at $258++ per person.

Hawaiian Easter Sunday Brunch runs Sun, April 9, 2023, at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung located at 15 Stamford Road, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Singapore 178906, p.+65 6715 6871. Reserve here.

A fun-filled family Easter lunch

PHOTO: The Westin Singapore

With the slew of activities, such as balloon sculpting, lined up to entertain the little ones, you can rest easy and fully indulge in the lavish buffet and bottomless drinks, including seltzer slushies and popsicles, limited edition alcoholic sparkling water, and cocktails from Ollie.

As the kids dig into tasty favourites like mac and cheese at the Kids' Corner, adults can help themselves to plenty of fresh seafood, including blue swimmer crab and sustainably sourced prawns, and hearty carvings such as roasted leg of lamb with Easter pie.

Seasonal Tastes will also feature a selection of local hits - think Trishaw Laksa - and a smorgasbord of special Easter-themed desserts, plus an orange chocolate fountain with condiments.

Price: $98++ per adult, $49++ per child

Early Bird Special: Enjoy 20 per cent off when you make your reservation by April 1, 2023.

Easter Sunday Lunch runs April 9, 2023, 12pm - 2.30pm at Seasonal Tastes located at The Westin Singapore, Level 32, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore, 018961, p.+65 6922 6968. Reserve here.

Eggs-travagant Easter Sunday brunch

PHOTO: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Dive into the sumptuous Easter Sunday brunch at Crossroads, where you can enjoy your seafood fresh or boiled, together with a selection of sauces and sides like Singapore Chilli Crab Sauce, Smoked Sausages, Corn on Cob and more.

Tuck into premium dry-aged Irish beef such as Angus Shell and Rib beef at the carving station, then round off with sweet treats like Tutti Frutti Almond Cake and Sesame Walnut Tart.

Top-up $50 to get exclusive access to the Tapas bar which spotlights a delicate selection of caviar, seafood, and a Beef Tartare live station. On top of that, you get free-flowing champagne, wines, juices and more.

Price: $98++ per adult and $49++ per child for buffet spread only. $148++ per adult, $49++ per child for buffet spread with bottomless Tapas Bar and free-flow non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages like champagne, beer, house pour wine, soft drink, juice, and iced tea.

Eggs-travagant Easter Sunday Brunch runs April 9, 2023, 12pm - 2.30pm at Crossroads Buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel located at 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p.+65 6831 4605. Reserve here.

An Italian Easter gastronomy

PHOTO: Altro Zafferano

Executive Chef Andrea and his team fire up an Italian gastronomic brunch this Easter with generous sharing portions of appetisers and pasta, a choice of main course and sharing desserts.

Start with a selection of Italian cold cuts and delight in the savoury spin of the traditional Italian dessert in "Pastiera" with foie gras and orange blossom. Carrying on the traditions of Easter, choices of mains include the Lamb Saddle Roulade and Halibut with mugnaia and trout roe.

End on a sweet note by sharing desserts like Chocolate Mousse and the Italian Easter bread, Colomba Pasquale. With a $30 top-up, you can complement your brunch with unlimited pours of sparkling, white and red wines (12pm - 2pm).

Price: $138++, including unlimited pours of soft drinks and juices.

Easter brunch runs April 8, 2023, 12pm - 3pm at Altro Zafferano located at Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay Level 43, Singapore 049315, p.+65 6509 1488. Reserve here.

A boozy Easter brunch

PHOTO: Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse

At $258++ per person, your sumptuous Easter brunch comes with 120 minutes of free-flowing champagne, wines, and cocktails, complementing a repertoire of Easter-exclusive dishes, brunch favourites and Italian creations masterfully crafted by Chef Natalino Ambra.

Snack on Antipasti like Smoked Salmon Carpaccio, and feast on Grilled Maine lobster with apple salad or the Potato Espuma with soft egg & trout caviar.

Finish with Easter egg mango mousse or the good ole' Italian Tiramisu. Need help figuring out where to start? Let the friendly staff curate an experience for you.

Price: $258++ per person with 120 minutes free-flow drinks program.

Easter Sunday Brunch runs April 9, 2023, at Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse located at Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6337 1886. Reserve here.

A sky-high brunch experience

PHOTO: Swissotel The Stamford

Elevate your Easter celebrations at Skai as you dine against the picturesque skyline of Singapore.

Your Easter brunch will start with a seafood tower and follow by a wide selection of starters from the buffet bar. Pick from mains like Mushroom Veloute and BBQ Lamb shoulder; complete your meal with some Easter desserts like chocolate bunny gateaux pot, hot cross buns, and festive-inspired drinks like bacon-washed eggnog. Go a little further with unique tastes and make your own Matsuri sangria.

Price: $178++ per person on April 8, 2023, and $208++ per person on April 9, 2023.

Easter Brunch Menu runs April 8 - 9, 2023, 12pm - 3.30pm at SKAI located at Level 70 Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178882, p. +65 6431 6156. Reserve here.

Egg-citing Easter brunch

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore Orchard

Complete your Easter celebrations with a hearty brunch, a bottomless champagne package (add-on $50), and egg-citing activities like an Easter egg hunt, egg painting, and more.

Indulge in all things Easter with an Avocado bar, homemade sausages grilled a la minute, Scotch eggs, and a slew of Easter-themed Desserts such as Baileys Carrot Trifle and Nutmeg Madeleines.

Craving for a touch of Asian? Look to Asian specialities like the Spicy Creamy River Prawn and Classic Coffee Rib with Toasted Almonds.

Price: $188++ per person, including chilled juice, coffee and tea.

Estate Eggs-travagant Easter Buffet Brunch runs April 9, 2023, 12pm - 3pm at Estate restaurant located at Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867, p.+65 6831 6270. Reserve here.

Easter vintage champagne brunch

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Accompany unlimited pours of your favourite vintage champagne with unlimited servings of delectable food at Colony's Easter Vintage Champagne Brunch.

Tuck into Easter specials like slow-baked gammon ham and king crab tartare with mentaiko alongside fresh sashimi and shucked oysters from The ice bar and iberico pork scotch egg and beer-battered sea perch from the grill and rotisserie.

Feeling Asian? Head to The wok for rice and noodles, or nibble on Dim Sum from The steam basket. Be entertained by the balloon artist and roving magician, and try your luck at the Easter egg hunt.

Price: From $268 per adult with unlimited pours of champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Millésime 2015 and Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Rose NV.

Easter Vintage Champagne Brunch runs April 9, 2023, 12pm - 3.30pm at Colony located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Level 3, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5288. Reserve here.

An indulgent Easter by the river

PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Town Restaurant is serving up a resplendent Easter brunch by the river. From its live stations to its desserts, savour Easter specialities like black truffle scotch eggs and Mexican baked jacket potatoes, and sweeten up with hot cross pralines and little chocolate eggs.

Don't miss the Poached bamboo lobster and roast suckling pig, especially the a la minute presentation of chocolate nitrogen ice cream with mango passion espuma and coconut crumble. And if it's bottomless drinks you crave, a top-up of $60 will get you to bottomless champagne, wine, cocktails, and beer.

Price: From $158++ per adult and $79++ per child.

Easter Sunday Brunch runs April 9, 2023, 12pm - 3pm at Town Restaurant located at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178, p.+ 65 3129 8125. Reserve here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.