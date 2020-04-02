9 engagement rings you can get under $1,000 in Singapore

As (sensible) millennials, most of us don't expect an engagement ring that's three times our man's salary. Not especially when there are also payments to be made for the house, wedding and honeymoon.

So in the spirit of being good with a ring that doesn't cost too much - at least not as much as it's "supposed" to - here are nine engagement rings you can get under $1,000 in Singapore. After all, love cannot buy one, right?

1. LUCY & MUI AURA DIAMOND WEDDING BAND WHITE GOLD, $959

PHOTO: Lucy & Mui

For an interesting take on the traditional engagement band, local label Lucy & Mui offers a minimalist design that features a row of understated diamonds set on a white gold band. Check it out here. 2. MONICA VINADER NURA PEBBLE STACKING DIAMOND RING, $995 PHOTO: Monica Vinader Rather than the usual solitaire diamond that most engagement rings feature, break out of the ordinary by going for a pavé design instead. Check it out here.

3. ORRO PRINCESS CUT HALF-PAVED RING (1.25 CT), $235 PHOTO: ORRO

Want a luxurious-looking ring without breaking the bank? ORRO combines premium grade lab-grown diamond stimulants with skilled craftsmanship to bring you exquisite jewellery at an affordable price point. Check it out here. 4. PANDORA PRINCESS WISH RING, $129 PHOTO: Pandora This tiara-shaped ring will make her feel like the princess she is to you. Check it out here.

5. GLAMIRA RING TINOS, $738 PHOTO: GLAMIRA This ring has a vintage flair that gives it a timeless and elegant look. Check it out here.

6. GOLDHEART 0.23CT SOLITAIRE RING, $718

PHOTO: Goldheart Nothing says “classic” quite like a solitaire ring, but the one discreet detail we love about this design is the blue sapphire that’s embedded on the inner side of the ring band. The sapphire represents fidelity, purity and a promise. Check it out here.

7. SWAROVSKI STONE RING WHITE RODIUM PLATED, $169 PHOTO: Swarovski This simple and classy band is perfect for daily wear and will complement all her outfits. Check it out here.

8. VENUS TEARS ENTRE DEUX ENGAGEMENT RING, $949 PHOTO: VENUS TEARS These rare pink diamonds are said to be found only in every 200,000 diamonds and will be a beautiful testament to your love. Check it out here.