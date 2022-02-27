9 exciting holiday camps to keep the kids busy this March

School’s out this March holidays. Pack the kids off to these fun and educational holiday camps with tons of useful and engaging activities from robot-making to coding, learning basic survival skills, improving their public speaking skills and learning how to care for pets.

SuperPark Singapore

Get their adrenaline pumping with the Superexplore Day Camp at indoor playground SuperPark Singapore. The three-day camp will be packed with over 20 activities, from sports-themed activities and learning survival skills to learning how to scoot and skate or polishing their balance skills on the trampoline.

They’ll be split into groups of five, with a dedicated camp facilitator per group.

Suitable for: Ages seven to 12

When: March 15 to 17, and March 22 to 24 (1pm to 5pm)

Fees: $342 for sign-ups before March 10, 2022 (U.P $380)

Visit SuperPark’s website for more information.

Space Academy Singapore

Blast into space with Space Academy Singapore’s three-day junior camp at the Science Centre Singapore.

The young ones will delve into the world of planetary sciences, learn interesting science concepts related to outer space, discover more about the moon and the stars, and even get to create their own constellations. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Suitable for: Ages nine to 12

When: March 16 to 18, 2022. 9am to 4pm daily with breaks

Fees: $499 + $30 non-refundable registration fee per child (Sign up in groups of three and enjoy $20 off per child).

Visit Space Academy Singapore’s website for more information. For group registration of three and above, email learn@spacefaculty.asia or call 9789 7318.

Nature Explorers School

If they’ve been spending too much time on the screen or indoors, get them acquainted with the great outdoors with Nature Explorers School’s holiday activities. Unfortunately, the programme for seven to 12 years old is fully booked (at the time of writing) but there’s availability for those aged four to six.

They’ll be spending the time at Clementi Forest and/or West Coast Park, where they’ll learn simplified and basic survival skills, and take part in nature-based activities that’ll develop an appreciation for Mother Nature. Lunch is included.

Suitable for: Ages four to six

When: March 14 to 15, 2022

Fees: $320

Visit Nature Explorers School’s website for more information or to register.

Animals & Us Academy

So they’ve been badgering you to get a furkid?

Check them into Animal and Us Academy’s series of workshops like the Friends of Cats and Friends of Dogs camps, where they’ll get to learn to be responsible pet owners.

Through hands-on activities curated by veterinarians, they’ll be taken through pet emotions, dietary requirements and behaviour, how to interact with animals, and learn to develop an appreciation for animals.

Suitable for: Ages six to 12

When: Various dates from March 12 to 19, 2022

Fees: From $98 to 148

Visit Animals and Us Academy’s website for prices, workshop dates and more information.

Saturday Kids

Coding enthusiasts can sign up for Saturday Kids’ array of workshops designed for various age groups. Littles ones from five to six years old will get to programme their own robots or build a game, while those who are older can take on the building and coding of mobile apps or create animations.

Take your pick from three locations: East Coast, Orchard Central and Bukit Timah.

When: Various dates throughout March and April

Suitable: Ages five to 14

Fees: From $380

Visit Saturday Kids’ website for a list of schedules, locations and more information.

Nullspace

Nullspace specialises in teaching robotics and coding, and has different programmes for various age groups. Those aged six to eight can register for the four-day STEM Little Explorer Programme that dives into a slew of robotics and coding platforms such as Lego robotics, Scratch game creation and 3D pen printing.

Older kids aged nine and above can hop on the Robotics Certificate Programme, where they can build and program autonomous Lego robots as well as learn the foundations of basic motor movement control through fun missions.

New this year is the Minecraft Coding Holiday Programme. Great for fans of the game, it introduces them to the world of coding through Minecraft Education, and they can learn block-based coding to control their characters and interact with the surroundings.

When: March 14 to 17, 2022

Suitable for: Six to 12 years old

Fees: $336 for eight hour programme, $420 for 10 hour programmes

Visit Nullspace’s website for more information and to register.

Newtonshow

If you or your child can’t decide what type of camp to go for, Newtonshow’s multi-activity camp could be right up his or her alley. Each day brings a new area of learning — there’s Science Day, Cooking Day, Robotics Day, Art Day and Maker Day — with specially-equipped rooms, including a kitchen with cooking stations and a science lab.

The array of fun activities includes science experiments and a competition, Lego robotics, making Easter-themed culinary treats and crafts, and more.

Newtonshow also has two science programmes that’ll cater to science lovers this March holidays. Plus, they have various locations around the island too.

Suitable for: Ages three to 12

When: March 14 to 18, 2022 (five-day camp from Mon to Fri, 9am to 4pm)

Fees: $630

Visit Newtonshow’s website for more information.

Little Artists Art Studio

Not only is creating art fun and engaging, but it can also offer tons of benefits for little ones, from promoting creativity to building fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities.

Little Artists Art Studio offers a myriad of art courses covered by expert teachers and trainers, with workshops available for those as little as two-and-a-half years old up to 17 years old (and there are classes for adults too). From making crafts to learning how to work with various mediums, and even learning how to paint in the styles of Old Masters like Van Gogh, Picasso, Matisse and Monet.

Visit Little Artists Art Studio’s website for more information.

Speech Academy Asia

Speech Academy Asia has both English and Chinese holiday camps for kids to improve on their linguistic abilities. For the March holidays, its two-day English Holiday Camp is available (Its Chinese Holiday Camp will be on in November) with both indoor and outdoor activities.

They’ll go through speech linguistic patterns and neuro somatic techniques, which comprise methods that develop body language as well speech crafting. At the end of the programme, there’ll also be a live presentation so you can see the difference in your child’s confidence and public speaking skills.

When: March 16 to 17, 2022

Fees: $495

Visit Speech Academy Asia’s website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.