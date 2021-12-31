9 exciting makeup trends we’ll take with us into 2022

Some makeup trends never die - like great lashes and neutral eyeshadows, these become classics we take with us into every year. But sometimes, exciting new ideas pop up which change how we do our makeup some years.

And some of these beauty insights are worth remembering so we can replicate them in years to come!

For now, we take a look at all the makeup topics and videos that have made their impact on the beauty community to bring you a list of what we think will continue to make it big in 2022.

From accessible makeup to "your skin but better," these are the trends we think will stick around for the new year.

Different eyeliner styles to accentuate eye shapes

We all know the standard ways to wear black liner: The double flick, the gorgeous cat eye, and the staple small wing. However, this year has seen many makeup influencers coming forward to showcase the different ways to wear eyeliner depending on the look you want to achieve.

Celebrities are also rocking new eye looks, and using coloured eyeliners. Even colours like pink can look surprisingly natural - see how Iris Law looking absolutely stunning with that pop of pink eyeliner at the ends of her eyes?

With so many ways to play around with liners, we are sure makeup creatives aren’t done just yet. To try this look in real life, experiment with a flick of coloured liner on your upper eyelid. If you have single eyelids, try a small flick of colour at the outer corner, to add a flash of colour when you blink.

Liquid glitter eyeshadows to make your eyes pop

It’s time to say goodbye to glitter fallouts with new “liquid glitter” eyeshadows. Glitter can be annoying to apply when particles of glitter get everywhere.

But liquid glitter eyeshadows are easy to apply. Just apply it directly to the lids and blend it out with your finger.

Just like that, you have a wash of colour that reflects light whichever way you turn. For options you can get in Singapore, try Etude House Mirror Holic Liquid Eyes. Or MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid Eyeshadow is a good option for that glam look at night.

Fuss-free and beautiful, liquid glitter eyeshadows are also easy to layer, so you can wear a little colour during the day, and pile on more layers at night. With how simple and easy it is to make your lids stand out in your makeup look, we see more people jumping onto the trend in the future.

Old but gold: products released ages ago make a comeback in 2022

It’s been a topsy turvy few years, so some beauty fans are falling back in love with products that they know really work. If you aren’t caught up, then let us tell you that Clinique’s Black Honey (released in its current form 32 years ago) has taken the makeup world by storm.

Don’t be fooled by how dark it looks – it is actually a transparent lipstick that transforms to suit the natural colour of your lips.

That’s right. That means that this product looks good on anyone regardless of race or lip colour. Clinique’s Black Honey’s now so hot that it periodically sells out.

Another old but gold is YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen – a little gold pen filled with highlighter foundation that can be used to conceal dark circles and spots as well as add light and radiance to your skin.

Launched back in 1992, it’s now so popular that one pen is sold every 10 seconds. New fans of the product include celebrities Zoe Kravitz, model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whitley and Posh Spice Victoria Beckham.

We can’t stop ourselves from wondering what other gems people will dig up from years-gone-by releases. We are vibrating with excitement.

Your skin but better: Natural makeup that enhances your beauty

While heavy full-coverage and glam looks dominated social media in 2020, working from home sparked a real interest in natural makeup with that glow-from-within look.

Australian beauty content creator Tina Yong recently showed just how it’s done with her natural but stunning makeup look for her wedding.

With only light sculpting of the face and a tinge of pink on the eyes, she achieved every woman’s dream makeup look. Tina’s just moved to live in Singapore, so we’re looking forward to her makeup tips for humid weather.

Add Singapore’s love affair with natural K-drama makeup and our hot weather, and we think this natural look is is the way to go in 2022.

Gorgeous packaging that's as pretty as the makeup inside

Let’s be honest: When it comes to choosing makeup products, the packaging plays a part – does the bottle have a nice weight to it? Does it look pretty or cheap?

Makeup brand Florasis took it up a notch this year with their extraordinarily designed products. Inspired by Chinese aesthetics, the palettes and even the lipsticks are decorated with intricate carvings that remind you of traditional Asian lacquer carvings.

Sometimes they’re so pretty you can’t bear to use them! Partly thanks to the gorgeous packaging, Florasis is gaining new fans all over Asia.

Over on Netflix, the Bridgerton series became a global hit, because it took viewers into high society London during the English Regency period.

The costumes and palace interiors had everyone swooning. To mark the second series, makeup artist Pat McGrath created a Bridgerton series of makeup, with Regency designs pressed into the makeup, and colours that ooze royalty.

Makeup that is as pretty to look at as it is to use makes getting ready to go out just that much more fun, so we are waiting expectantly for other brands to follow suit.

You'll find ways to use everyday items to do makeup

Heard of the Q-tip lipstick challenge? It’s simple: place a q-tip in between your lips and apply your lip colour. This trick is supposed to help you get the corners of your lips sharp and on-point.

In 2021, a host of everyday items became social media’s favourite items as makeup artists and regular people shared their tricks for easier makeup application.

Some showed off the age-old trick of using tape at the corner of our eyes to achieve a snatched eyeliner wing, while others went used a toothpick.

Some of these “easy” makeup hacks might make you laugh – like the extreme contouring hacks. But they’re fun to try and anything that makes life easier, we want in.

Coloured highlighters may be the next big thing

When you think of highlighters, you probably think of white or gold shimmer or maybe the occasional pink.

However, Ariana Grande is changing the game with her new beauty line R.E.M. Beauty – which features Intersetallar Highlighter Toppers in 10 shades, all named after planets.

The range includes the classic highlighter hues — like champagne, copper, and frosty pink — plus some that surprised many, like icy mint, colour-shifting lavender, and a green-tone gold.

And they’re really taking off!

They are extremely versatile and you can wear them the normal way (on your cheeks, your brow bone, and the high points of the face), or as an eyeshadow, and more.

Coloured highlighters are definitely a way to add some fun to your makeup looks – and prove that your eyes aren’t the only parts of your face where you can add some colour!

With fans all over the world voicing their approval, we can’t wait to see if Ariana will come out with other coloured highlighters. Better yet, maybe other brands will take inspiration from the hype and create more shades.

Dupes galore: Replacing expensive products with more affordable options from the drugstore

We love the glamour of luxury makeup, but we also love a bargain. So we’re thrilled that makeup dupes really took off in 2021.

Beauty influencers around the world have made it their life’s mission to hunt through personal care stores and online marketplaces to find similar options or “dupes” of high end makeup products.

On the downside, not all these makeup dupes or “duplicates” exactly hit the mark – sometimes the texture, colour or wearability is ever-so-slightly off.

And you can’t always be 100 percent sure of the ingredients. All makeup products sold in Singapore stores are safe to use. But if you buy a dupe eyeshadow, lipstick or eyeliner online, that might not be the case. So we prefer to stick to those you can safely find in the drugstores in Singapore.

On the upside, the affordable price points of dupes give you a chance to experiment with new colours and looks.

Whether you want to buy branded makeup, or you are happy with dupes is a personal decision. It’s your face, your makeup, your budget – and your look.

Accessible makeup products and tools

This may be the most unique eyeliner applicator we’ve ever seen. The applicator by Guide Beauty makes it easy to apply eyeliner, and it was invented when the founder developed Parkinson’s, which makes her hands shake.

Created to be easy to use, this applicator is not only great for those with disabilities, but also for anyone who cannot for the life of them get that perfect wing.

We believe that makeup should be inclusive, and we are glad to see that there are brands trying to make makeup products that are accessible and easy to use for everyone.

We hope that as we go into 2022, more of such products will be developed so that everyone can enjoy the fun of makeup.

The article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.