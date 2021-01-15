9 fashionable face masks by local labels for Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations are going to be a little different this year for obvious reasons. While we may have shifted into phase 3, there is still much uncertainty on how and when the global pandemic will come to an end.

Though we yearn for the post-Covid-19 days when we can do without wearing a mask, donning one wherever we go has become an essential part of our daily life.

Since face masks take a fair amount of real estate on our faces, it makes sense to wear aesthetically pleasing ones — especially those that match our outfits this CNY.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the latest and most stylish face coverings from homegrown labels that you can get your hands on this Chinese New Year.

1. Shoppe212: Pretty Paisley, $22

PHOTO: Shoppe212

In what has got to be the most stylish look of the lot, Shoppe212‘s line of face masks for Chinese New Year is a match made in fashion heaven. Maybe it’s the coordinated tones, intricate designs or versatility — these face masks are sure to make you the subject of envy.

Not to mention, the face masks from their CNY Collection are also available in kids sizes for your little ones so you can match with the whole family!

2. CYC: Oleander Antimicrobial Face Mask, $20

PHOTO: CYC

Fashion and function effortlessly come together with the face masks by heritage tailors, CYC. Coated with A-Shield antimicrobial solution for added protection and a water-repellent filter, the masks don’t compromise on comfort and functionality.

Our favourite piece from the range: The Oleander Antimicrobial Face Mask that’s inspired by an archive piece dating from the early 1900s, with a traditional print that takes after the richness of nature.

3. Pefore: Metallic Dragon (Animal Series), $8.90

PHOTO: Pefore

Homegrown label Pefore has just rolled out a range of masks for CNY and it’s everything you’d expect (and more). With a bevy of designs to choose from, the range also includes this Metallic Dragon piece that’s appropriate for the upcoming festivities.

It also comes with 3 different sizes for you to choose from so you can ensure the best fit for your face. Alternatively, you can also check out their other classic designs that come in different fabrics and embroideries to spice up your look with.

4. Reckless Ericka: Limited Edition Chilli Crab Mask (Fiery), $25

PHOTO: Instagram/recklessericka

Contemporary brand Reckless Ericka has launched a unique and out-of-this-world line of face masks that are inspired by, you guessed it, Singaporean food. In this series, you’ll find quirky and innovative face masks named after your favourite local delicacies including Chilli Crab, Fish Head Curry and Durian.

The collection features three textile designs, juxtaposed against lively geometrical shapes that are inspired by iconic Peranakan tiles found on traditional shophouses in Singapore.

5. Bells & Birds: Blossom Lace Face Mask, $55

PHOTO: Bells & Birds

Prefer something a little more dainty? Enter Bells & Birds’ range of Blossom Lace Face Mask. This beautiful design incorporates a stunning floral lace embroidered with pretty pink blooms and gold swirls that pairs well with your cheongsam.

It also comes in a variety of shades including white, blush pink, sage green, black and more.

6. Face Wedge: Red Fabric Face Mask, $14.95

PHOTO: Face Wedge

For a failproof option, solid coloured masks are the way to go. And one prime example would be the ones by Face Wedge. The unique 3D design makes breathing a little easier. It also features a premium dark blue lining that reduces the chances of getting stained by makeup.

Stains are easily washable after use. In a partnership between Face Wedge and Seven Clean Seas, proceeds will be donated to the cause of removing ocean plastic, with every five masks purchased.

7. Elizabeth Little: Perpetua Quilting Cotton Face Mask, $28

PHOTO: Elizabeth Little

Singapore-based Elizabeth Little prides itself on the famous flowery prints Liberty is known for. For the unacquainted, the brand Liberty was created by British company Liberty of London, which is widely known for its cotton printed textiles.

Design meets comfort in this origami-like construct that uses contour-stitching for optimum breathability, as well as easy foldability for convenient storage.

8. Sutajio: Prosperity Cats (Red), $29

If you’re a fan of bold prints, check out Sutajio’s bespoke range of face masks. Just in time for the Lunar New Year, this face mask is embossed with prosperity cats that are totally appropriate for the occasion.

Besides that, the handsewn mask has an accessible pocket from both sides that lets you insert an additional filter.

9. Minor Miracles: Bed of Roses Mask, $12

PHOTO: Minor Miracles

Stay safe and chic this Chinese New Year with this mask by Singapore-based label, Minor Miracles. Created by local artist Dawn Bey, the label is known for its whimsical and dreamy designs.

Made in The Garden print, the mask features a soft satin fabric that fits comfortably on your face, while the elastic band and strap stoppers allow you to adjust it accordingly.

The brand also offers accessories to go with your mask, including a beauty pouch, a beauty band and Ziploc pouch that you can choose to add separately.

This article was first published in Her World Online.