9 flared trousers and jeans to make you look slimmer and taller

One thing we especially love about fashion is the ability to create an illusion. In this article, for example, we’re showcasing flared trousers and jeans , which have the ability to make the wearer look simultaneously slimmer and taller . Who wouldn’t want that? Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Ravina Flare Jeans, $46.90, from Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Flared trousers get their design inspiration from the bell-bottom jeans of the 1970s. Paired with a crop top, it looks full of vitality.

Mango Flared Jeans, $45.90, from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

This medium wash flared jeans have a slightly wider cut, allowing you to feel more comfortable and at ease while wearing it.

Printed Flared Trousers, $29.90, from Stradivarius

PHOTO: Stradivarius

Besides flared jeans, we also recommend you to try a pair of animal printed design or ones made with stretch to help you appear even slimmer.

Topshop Black And White Zebra Print Crinkle Flare Trousers, $49.90, from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

The clash of black and white in a zebra print is another favourite among the fashion set. Wear it with a zebra-print fisherman hat and black blazer.

Flared Leggings, $29.90, from Stradivarius

PHOTO: Stradivarius

These black leggings are built with a slight stretch and the pant legs also have slit design. Pair it with strappy sandals or dad sneakers.

Flare Fit Jeans With Pockets, $125, from Massimo Dutti

PHOTO: Massimo Dutti

This pair comes with a retro feel and to finish the look, why don’t you try learning a tip or two from Celine 2020 Spring/Summer runway?

3301 High Flare Jeans, $239, from G-Star Raw

PHOTO: G-Star Raw

If you want a quality pair that has been made with love and attention to details, give G-Star Raw a try. We tried upcycling a pair once and even the tailors were impressed by the details.

Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Instasculpt 35" Hopper, $260, from DL1961

PHOTO: DL1961

If you have the budget to spend above $200, New York label DL1961 is another label to consider besides G-Star Raw. We reckon that this pair will make your legs look way longer.

Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Instasculpt 35" Paris, $340, from DL1961

PHOTO: DL1961

A similar ultra high-rise flared trousers, this pair is made with luxuriously soft velvet that has equally visually slimming prowess.

This article was first published in Nuyou.