9 fresh and novel date ideas to include in your weekend plans

If you’re wondering when will this pandemic end? You’re not alone. And although dates with your significant other may be a little different, it doesn’t mean it’s not possible. With Covid-19 measures still in place, there are places that are still open for you to explore on your next date.

So before you lament that Singapore is boring, there may be some unknown hidden gems that make for great dates. Here, we round up 7 novel date ideas to surprise your partner with and help relieve the tedium of a tough work week.

1. Bouldering @ Boulder Movement

If you’re all about trying new things and love a physical challenge, consider bouldering for your next date activity. For the unacquainted, bouldering is a form of rock climbing that takes place on walls that are no more than 4 metres in height.

So if you’re one who’s afraid of ascending tall rock formations with climbing, this place should be a good place to start if you’re a beginner.

Visit: Boulder Movement, 18 Tai Seng Street, #01-09, 18 Tai Seng, Singapore 539775

Tel:6974 7769

2. Ring making @ Artisan8 Studio

Rings have always been known as an emblem of love and vary from promise rings to engagement rings, and the list goes on.

On your next date, you can consider bringing your plus one to make your own personalised rings. Sure, getting it from the store might save you loads of time, but nothing beats making your own ring from scratch.

At artisan8 studio, you can attend their ring making workshop that will guide you through the entire ring making process. Plus, you also have the option of customising it by engraving personalised wording or textures on your rings to give it that special touch.

Visit: artisan8 studio, 150 Orchard Road, Orchard Plaza #03-06 Singapore 238841.

Tel: 9474 7252

3. Furniture making @ Tombalek

If you’ve checked off every possible activity on your date list, try shaking things up by getting handsy and making your own furniture from scratch.

Here, Tombalek offers workshops for you and your partner to make your very own furniture. As part of the festive season, they are also offering you the option of making your very own Wooden Christmas Tree to bring home for the holidays.

Even if you’re not looking to add this to your living room decor, you can also surprise your friends or your loved ones with this customised gift that is sure to impress anyone.

Visit: Tombalek, 7 Mandai Link #10-22 Singapore 728653.

Tel:9117 8440

4. Art jamming @ Streaks and Strokes

Ever wanted to paint but dreaded the hassle of buying the supplies and cleaning up after? Now, you can bring out your inner artist and get as imaginative as you want at one of the many art jamming sessions available in Singapore.

Whether you’re letting your creative juices flow on a plain canvas for a one-of-a-kind living room wall art or on a reusable tote bag for your groceries, a fun afternoon out painting may be just the date you and your partner could use.

From as low as $19.90 for 2 hours, you can express yourself on canvas (or even a t-shirt) with unlimited watercolours and acrylics while getting some art direction from a skilled instructor.

And even though the paintings may not be as artistic as Jack’s portrait of Rose in Titanic, you are bound to have a fun-filled, romantic time.

Visit: Streaks and Strokes. 29 Tai Seng Avenue #06-09, Natural Cool Lifestyle Hub, Singapore 534119. Tel: +65 8587 8884

5. Board games @ Experience Point

If you and your date are looking to get competitive over cards or board games, the classic Uno and Monopoly Deal may not cut it anymore. Head to one of the many board game cafes in Singapore and pick from the seemingly endless number of board games – it’ll be tough not to get overwhelmed by the choices.

Our favourite go-to place for board games is Experience Point, where you have to get the gears turning in your head even before you enter because the key to get in lies in correctly solving a riddle.

Once inside, you can take your pick from the classics like Jenga or unique games such as Dungeons and Dragons.

The best part: it’s a great date idea for those on a budget as it’s $4/hr or $12 if you’re looking to spend the whole day there.

Visit: Experience Point. 803 King George’s Avenue, #02-190, Singapore 200803. Tel: +65 9183 1725

6. Learn ceramics @ Mud Rock Ceramics

While buying kitchenware like bowls and cups from Ikea may seem like the easy, affordable choice, nothing beats sipping your afternoon Earl Grey from a mug that you made from scratch.

Get your hands dirty with your date as both of you learn the basic techniques of ceramics and apply your newfound knowledge to create just about anything you wish to.

From beginners to advanced programmes and even ad-hoc classes, there’s just about something for everyone. While clay is a medium that you may take a while to get used to, we’re sure the sense of satisfaction you get when your work is complete will be worth all that messy clay in the beginning.

Visit: Mud Rock Ceramics. 85 Maude Road, Singapore 208357. Tel +65 6291 1186

7. Cooking classes @ ABC Cooking Studio

There’s just something about homemade meals that make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Of course, if executed poorly, home cooking could also mean a messy kitchen and burnt muffin tops.

That’s where cooking classes come in. It’s hassle-free – no buying of ingredients needed, no leftover baking soda that you’ll never use again and most importantly, no cleaning up after.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you and your date can choose to bake anything from a rich gâteau au chocolate cake to a yuzu white chocolate mousse cake.

Appetising dishes such as Japanese Hamburg Steak and Cheese and Bacon Fondue bread are also available if you’re craving something savoury. Prices start at $35 for trial lessons, so you won’t be breaking the bank for this date.

Visit: ABC Cooking Studio. 391A Orchard Road #03-12 Takashimaya S.C. Tel: +65 6694 6259

8. Axe throwing @ Axe Factor

If you’re looking to unleash your frustrations and let off some steam, don’t go to your partner – it might not end too well. Instead, grab your date and head to Axe Factor, where you can ventilate by hurling axes at a target board.

At just $30/person, you’ll be able to test your axe throwing skills and compete to be the first to hit the bullseye.

Getting the throwing technique right may take a few tries, but once you get it, you’ll probably be hooked. It’s a perfect date idea if you’re looking to do something adventurous but want to keep cool indoors.

Visit: Axe Factor. The Grandstand, 200 Turf Club Road, Singapore 287994

9. Mini golfing @ Holey Moley Golf Club

Contrary to popular belief, golf isn’t a sport reserved only for country club members or people who are experts in swinging the ball right off the teeing ground.

Rather, it’s a sport that’s perfect for first-timers on a weekend date, especially when there’s a labyrinth of themed courses to explore. You’ll find these picture-perfect themed courses at Holey Moley, a mini golf club and a bar all in one.

From just $20/person for a 9-hole session, you and your date will be able to follow the ball through a Pac Man-themed course and a hawker centre-themed course for a fun local twist, just to name a few.

And if you’re looking to fill your bellies, after all, that hole-in-one action, just head to The Caddyshack Bar and tuck into their cheesy pizzas and signature cocktails.

Visit: Holey Moley Golf Club. 3B River Valley Rd, Clarke Quay, Singapore 179024.

This article was first published in Her World Online.