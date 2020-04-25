9 fun DIY home improvement projects to keep you occupied during the circuit breaker period

Most of us are stuck at home and abiding the social distancing rules during this critical circuit breaker period like a model citizen.

After days and weeks of binge-watching K and C dramas on Netflix, it is high time that you should consider doing something constructive, and make yourself even more home proud with these extremely simple D.I.Y projects!

1. Turn your plain wall into a chalk board

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image

Now that the whole family is staying home, either relaxing, working from home, or carrying out home-based learning, a chalkboard would be very useful to keep track of things, reminders without having to resort to messy post-it-notes.

A chalkboard works great for any place where discussions take place, such as study rooms and kitchens.

What are the skills needed?

Basic painting skills.

Where to get it?

You can purchase the foam paint roller, chalkboard paint from Lazada.

How long to complete the project?

2 to 3 hours, depending on the size of the wall and the number of paint coats.

2. Create ‘magnetic’ walls, doors and just about any surfaces!

PHOTO: Magna Magic

If white or black chalkboard is so “yesterday”, and you would like to hang up sketches, artwork and photos without sticky tapes, wall damaging pushpins and nails, then you should consider doing up magnetic walls instead.

By making the surface magnetic, it is possible to maximise the surface of walls, doors, and just about anything into a useful magnetic surface based on your needs!

What are the skills needed?

Basic painting skills.

Where to get it?

You can purchase the foam paint roller, wall primer from Lazada and the magnetic paint from MagPaint Singapore.

How long to complete the project?

2 to 3 hours, depending on the size of the wall and the number of paint coats.

3. Install floating bookshelves

PHOTO: The doodle house

If you are a book-enthusiast, floating bookshelves are the best way to make your home stand out while you utilize the use wall space effectively.

Surprise your guests with a stunning effect of stacked books, floating in midair. Please refer to the detailed step by step instructions from Instructables.

What are the skills needed?

Basic wall bracket installation skills.

Where to get it?

You can purchase a good sized “L” bracket, nails and screws from MagPaint Singapore or the specially designed invisible bookshelf bracket from Amazon.

How long to complete the project?

1 to 2 hours.

4. Fashion a cozy reading nook

PHOTO: Enthusiastized

Not sure what to do with an empty corner? Turn it into a comfortable reading corner with a curved curtain rod and curtains, and throw in a couple of some stylish cushions and rug for a good measure!

What are the skills needed?

Basic curtain rod installation skills.

Where to get it?

You can purchase the curtains and curtain rod from Ikea Singapore.

How long to complete the project?

1 to 2 hours.

5. Jazz up your old furniture with decorative brass tacks

PHOTO: The honey combers

It is time to make up your tired looking table, bench or even chairs with decorative brass tacks! Yes, the sofa upholstery tacks can be used to create eye-catching accent for your furniture.

What are the skills needed?

None!

Where to get it?

You can purchase the decorative brass tacks from Amazon Singapore.

How long to complete the project?

1 to 2 hours.

6. Make a household shelter ventilation cover

PHOTO: DISTINCTidENTITY

A household shelter ventilation cover is very effective in keeping out the household pests such as lizards, cockroaches and spiders.

What are the skills needed?

None!

Where to get it?

You can purchase the insect net from Qoo10.

How long to complete the project?

1 to 2 hours.

7. Install a simple privacy door screen

PHOTO: Arc Define

If you find your home too warm and humid, you can consider installing a privacy door screen to shield your living room from prying eyes.

What are the skills needed?

None!

Where to get it?

You can purchase the panel curtain with the rails from Ikea Singapore.

How long to complete the project?

1 to 2 hours.

8. Make a few toilet fizzy bombs

PHOTO: Renonation

Toilet fizzy bombs are specially formulated cleaning aids that are meant to freshen your toilet bowls without any scrubbing.

What are the skills needed?

None!

Where to get it?

You can purchase the citric acid powder and baking soda from EAMart.

How long to complete the project?

1 to 2 hours.

9. Install a bathroom privacy curtain

PHOTO: Renonation

Ensure that the bathroom is getting enough ventilation while making sure that there is adequate privacy is easy, especially with a simple D.I.Y bathroom window curtain.

What are the skills needed?

None!

Where to get it?

You can purchase the FÃ–NSTERVIVA curtain panel from Ikea Singapore..

How long to complete the project?

1 to 2 hours.

This article was first published in Renonation.