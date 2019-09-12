9 gift wrapping ideas to try this Christmas

'Tis the season to be jolly!

With Christmas just around the corner, there is a mad frenzy of Christmas shopping happening everywhere!

There's so much to look forward to like Christmas promos, Christmas decorations, but the best part of it all are the Christmas gifts!

And because it is Christmas, you have every reason to go all out with decorations, starting with these Christmas gift wrapping ideas for you to try this year.

9 CHRISTAS GIFT WRAPPING IDEAS

1. MAKE YOUR OWN PERSONALISED GIFT TAGS

Whether it is calligraphy or unique printouts, make your gift tags stand out.

We really love this idea of using a wax stamp to really personalise the gift tags. It is simple, elegant and easy to make.

2. ADD NATURE

One of the easiest Christmas gift wrapping ideas to try out is adding nature.

There's just something about twigs, acorns and even dried flowers that add a lovely touch to a simple wrap job to make your presents look amazing.

3. PERSONALISE YOUR WRAPPER

If you know how to paint, or if you're creative in any way, why not try and make your own Christmas wrapping paper?

You might need to plan ahead and it could be a lot of hassle, but hey, you'll get 'A' for effort.

4. CONTRASTING STRINGS AND RIBBONS