9 guest tattoo artists in Singapore to check out for March

Back by popular demand, tattoo artists can’t seem to get enough of Singapore’s booming scene. And lucky for them, we can’t seem to get enough of them either. If you’re looking for some new art to rock on your skin – here are some guest artist to check out this March in Singapore.

Gisant.orient

Based in Seoul, Gisant is an incredibly detailed tattooer with an eye for design and fine line art. Taking the shape or ornament tattoos, these designs feature intricately drawn and intentionally placed neat lines, leaf, curves, snakes and more. The artist is also experienced in doing tattoos with a ‘darker’ theme like beetles, spiders supernatural beings from folklore, and other rocker-style designs.

Myungdo_

You wont find any minimalism here! Making their way to sunny Singapore after making waves in a recent Taipei tour, Myungdo_ brings their colourful ink right to our streets. Pretty evident from the photos, the artists’ speciality lies in nature-inspired skin art. From stunning colours to excellently shaded portraits, there is no reason you shouldn’t be sporting these gorgeous florals everywhere you go.

Ilaydatlas

Not her first trip to Singapore, Ilaydatlas has made her way to our town before. From Istanbul, but based in Berlin the new generation queer tattoo artist is not just ultra-cool but also ultra- talented. The artist is particularly known for her large and detailed back-pieces as well as her effortless blend of blank and red ink. Design wise think oriental designs with dragons and other Asian-inspired motifs.

E.hyang.tattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/hyang.tattoo

Enroute to Sydney & Melbourne, Lee Hyang is making a stop over at Singapore this March. The artist from South Korea offers their customers beautiful ornamental fine art, as well as delicate uncomplicated designs. The artist also plays around with colours, escpically shades of blue, purple and pink. Some reoccurring themes include floral, butterflies and moon designs.

Baco_tattooer

Also hailing from Korea, Baco_tattooer speacialises in realistic microrealism tattoo design. Amongst previous designs are perfectly shaded swallow birds, greek statues, animal portraits and pieces that make you think whilst you admire. The artist will also be heading to Canada and Australia next!

Gateau_tattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/Gateau_tattoo

Also delving in the occasional greek methodology inspired artwork, Gateau_tattoo is making a stop here this march. The artists mostly does bigger black ink arm-candy whilst playing around with different methods of shading. Amongst currently available designs are greek goddesses, angels, floral picks and more.

Avenn_ttt

PHOTO: Instagram/avenn_ttt

Underpinning a darker theme, Avenn_ttt’s designs are also primarily shaded to bring out the ink. Besides fierce animal designs int the form of sharks, birds and dragons, the artist also features unique one-of-a-kind designs in the form of doodles and legendary pop moments like a charcter out of the My Chemical Romance music video. Be warned, this one is for the bold thanks to the intense use of the black ink.

Yuzu_tattoos

PHOTO: Instagram/Yuzu_tattoos

Keeping things traditional yet modern, Yuzu_tattoos hails from Korea. They are known for their traditional Korean knot designs as well as complex patterns. But a look on their Instagram feed reveals an appreciation for delicate botanicals coming together with the fierceness and edginess of snakes and other insects. Nonetheless, the most prominent amongst the designs are Asian-inspired objects and cultural items like the handheld fan.

Keenetattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/Keenetattoo

Last but not least, Keenetattoo from Double Gray Studio is also heading down to Singapore from Seoul. With over 100K followers on Instagram, needless to this one is not to be missed. A well-rounded artist they specialise in handpoke, and even cutesy coloured ink art. From flowers, to scenic portraits and doodles – there’s something for everyone here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.