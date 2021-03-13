9 healthier alternatives to your favourite snacks & desserts

It’s midday and you’re looking for something to tame the munchies or tide you over till dinnertime but a piece of fruit just won’t cut it. Well, we’ve done the groundwork. Here’s a list of healthier dessert and snack alternatives you can easily whip up at home and take with you on the go, too.

1. Oven-baked spring rolls

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

If you can’t get enough of the addictive crackle of spring rolls, this oven-baked alternative gives you that same crispy and juicy satisfaction without all the oil that’s needed when fried conventionally.

2. Vietnamese rice paper rolls

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

Alternatively, go for these refreshing and easy-to-assembleVietnamese rice paper rolls made with plenty of vegetables and are perfect if you have leftover chicken (or any meat of your choice, really).

3. Banana & almond slice

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

If you’re looking for a sweet treat but keeping a rein on your sugar intake, these diabetic-friendly banana and almond slices will hit the spot.

4. Cranberry oatmeal & cinnamon scones

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

We don’t know about you but scones are a tea-time favourite. Make yours healthier with oatmeal, cinnamon and cranberries for extra fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants.

5. Homemade muesli bars

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

Muesli bars can be easy breakfast options that are good for you (with lots of fibre and nutritious seeds and fruits) and easy to drop into the kids’ lunchboxes.

But storebought ones often come laden with extra sugar and other questionable ingredients. Make your own instead, which you can tweak to suit your preference.

6. Toasted nori chips

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

Skip the potato chips and make these toasted nori chips instead. Grab a packet of nori (seaweed sheets) on your next grocery shopping trip and toast them at home for a healthy snack with an addictive umami flavour.

7. Gluten-free chicken nuggets

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

Chicken nuggets are a kid-favourite and this version by nutritionist and cookbook author Sophie Guidolin offers a gluten-free alternative with almond flour for the batter. Plus, the nuggets are baked instead of fried.

8. Zucchini and cheese fritters

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

Fritters are gratifying for when you’re in the mood for something hot and crunchy. Instead of deep-frying them (as it’s traditionally prepared), try this recipe instead, which uses just a tad of olive oil, lots of greens and cheese — a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies!

9. Raspberry muffins that are gluten-free and dairy-free

PHOTO: Bauersyndication.com.au

If you’re looking for a gluten-free and dairy-free muffin option, look no further. This raspberry muffin recipe makes a perfect breakfast on the run, or morning and afternoon tea.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.