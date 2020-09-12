9 hidden cafes in the south of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there

Sentosa’s found in this direction, but that’s not the only place to head for fine food.

1. Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream & Coffee

When in doubt, choose chocolate. Friendly on the palate and anything but cloying, our spin on chocolate ice cream has... Posted by Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream and Coffee on Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Nothing beats having a cool, ice treat in the middle of yet another hot day in SG, and you probably won’t have it any better than at Creamier.

As one of the pioneering independent heartland-based ice cream cafes — it started in 2011 in Toa Payoh — the brand certainly knows its dessert, having since expanded to 3 outlets.

If you take a trip down to Gillman Barracks to view the many art galleries there, you would be glad that this cafe has sited its second outlet here (its third is at “hipster-ville” Tiong Bahru ), since it provides a resting spot within this former army barracks.

And it bustles with both activity — families have been known to trek across the Southern Ridges walking trail just to get here — and flavours.

Choose from a rotating small batch selection of hand-crafted 18 flavours or just pick their flavour of the month; July’s is Summer Strawberries, made in collaboration with a make-up brand.

Or, just settle for its Plain Ole Chocolate and a custom blend expresso. And do order a scoop of this flavour with thick stacked waffles — it’s safe but you won’t be sorry.

Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream & Coffee , Gillman Barracks, 5a Lock Rd, 108927

2. Jimmy Monkey Cafe & Bar

Slide into their DMs with this Roo' Slider Special. Tenderised kangaroo loin wrapped with prosciutto, accompanied by... Posted by Jimmy Monkey Café on Saturday, 22 August 2020

Opened by Melburnian Michael Ryan in 2011, this Aussie-styled cafe is nestled within the 200-hectare One North Residences condominium, and serves up coffee with beans hand-picked from independent and Rainforest Alliance farms and ground through SG’s first Slayer Expresso machine.

Casual and approachable is the vibe here — it’s kind of expected, since Michael did name the cafe after his childhood toy monkey — so the food served here is unpretentious but hearty.

This “Third Wave” coffee spot serves up a rustic menu that includes toasted focaccias, home-made dips, pastas, bangers and mash — all comforting, all yummy for the tum-tum. A highlight: its signature alcholic milkshakes (just don’t let kiddo have too much of a taste).

Jimmy Monkey Cafe & Bar, 9 One-North Gateway, One-North Residence, #01-51, 138643

3. Long Black Cafe

Let’s all welcome Chinese New Year with our new lunch special menu! Posted by Long Black Cafe on Sunday, 12 January 2020

If you are one of the lucky ones who can afford to cafe-hop on a weekday, you can try going Long Black Cafe — it only opens Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm.

If you do, its the brews that is purported as a must-try for caffeine connoisseurs, as they are crafted by a custom-made Kees van der Westen Spirit coffee maker from Holland.

While you are a-sipping a-cuppa here, you can also tuck into Western fare such as Truffle Cream Chicken Pasta, Salmon Baked Rice or The LB Special Bee Burger made with grilled homemade beef patties.

Long Black Cafe, 20 Biopolis Way, Centros Block, #01-02, 138668

4. Old Habits

SAFRAHFD Voucher Fully Redeemed! Dear Friends! We would like to thank everyone for the support! SAFRAHFD vouchers has... Posted by Old Habits on Sunday, 28 June 2020

Expect a little traipse if you want to visit this cafe, hidden away in an old 4-storey Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Telok Blangah Rise.

Which does give it a nostalgic charm (as though you are visiting someone’s abode) one further enhanced by its decor that features vinyl records, gramophones, clocks, typewriters and vintage toys (just you try not to play with them).

The food is just as homey — think sandwiches, spaghettis and grilled meats. The surprise?

There are specials such as Honey Mustard Lamb Rack and Wagyu Steak so it does pay to hunt for this cafe. Just remember to take note of private events held there, which the cafe updates on its Facebook page.

Old Habits, Telok Blangah Rise, Blk 38, #01-315, 090038

5. The Lawn

What are your picnic must haves? 😋⠀ Grilled Salmon, Char-grilled Prawns, Fresh Broccoli soup, Asparagus and Eggplant is... Posted by The Lawn on Thursday, 3 September 2020

Eating healthy is your thing? Then The Lawn is right up your alley. It’s known for customisablelad bowls — meaning that you can choose what kinds of greens to go with your meats to go with your dressing — which means your choice is king here.

Pick from variety of grills (from char-grilled Cajun Chicken to Portobello Mushrooms to Aceto Balsamic Beef Cuts) and toppings (green apples, granola, baby potatoes, etc.), before perfecting your creation with a home-made dressing such as Me so Spicy (fresh chilli and mint) or Manly Mango (triple vinegars and mango puree).

You can choose to sit indoors or at its outdoor dining area (which faces an actual lawn and a water feature), but back in the pre-Covid days, patrons usually have to jostle for seats on the *weekdays.

*It serves the researchers and scientists in the Biopolis area (it’s the international research and development centre for biomedical sciences in Singapore FYI).

The Lawn, 31 Biopolis Way, Nanos, Biopolis, #01-07, 138669

6. Chiak

Explore endless possibilities with Chiak this 2020! 🎉 Indulge in our new selection of hearty signature bowls or get... Posted by Chiak on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Chiak (which is the Hokkien dialect word for “eat”) calls itself a “salad & noodle bar”; serves up resto-worthy Chinese-fusion dishes such as Spicy Chicken Basil Dry Noodle Bowl and Green Curry Chicken Grain Bowl; and tea-time fare such as black sesame butter and vanilla custard toasts with traditional coffee and tea.

And it’s housed in a cafe-like spot, known only to the office workers in the SG HQ of the real estate, investment and capital management company Mapletree, in the Mapletree Business City.

What we really appreciate about this bar-resto-cafe, is its dedication to authenticity and willingness to experiment.

It serves a local cup of kopi (local coffee) that’s crafted from a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, and roasted with trans-fat free pure butter instead of margarine to bring out a richer, more full-bodied taste. Local coffeeshop lovers would approve.

Chiak, 40 Pasir Panjang Rd, Mapletree Business City, #02-37, 117383

7. Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee

We are back brewing in VivoCity! Get your coffee fix and beans while you're here shopping for groceries. Cookies from @... Posted by Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

This specialty coffee house is kind of an open-secret amongst coffee aficionados making this a cafe to know.

First founded as Tiong Hoe Gim Kee Trading Co by Mr. Tan Tiong Hoe in the 1960s and now managed by his son Jacob Tan, its current incarnation as a modern coffee store is more than just a caffeine hipster dream.

It supplies its own house blends like an After Dark Blend and its The Secret Blend as well as global ones from Ethiopia and Rwanda and offers educational modules on brewing, cupping and latte art.

While the cafe has a humble small bites menu, it does open on public holidays (check its Facebook for updates) so you can have your taste of heritage on any day!

Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee, Stirling Rd, Blk 170, #01-1133, 140170

8. Elyon KETO Cafe

Yes! It's our September's Week 2 Menu✨ Have you been anticipating? 😃😃😃 Oh yum! I'm salivating just by looking at these... Posted by Keto Indulgence SG on Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Despite having undergone a slight name change from Elyon Cakes to Elyon KETO Cafe, it can be easy to wander past this neighbourhood cafe — it does look that unassuming.

They are now dedicated to creating lip-smacking nutritious, well-balanced and KETO-friendly meals. They were a popular favourite during the CB (circuit breaker, a.k.a lockdown) period — with tons of positive reviews from customers seeking to improve their diets — and even today!

They also cook up local dishes like Nasi Lemak and Laksa, with a healthy twist so you can enjoy all the decadence without the guilt. Not to forget, they have plenty of vegetarian options as well.

Elyon KETO Cafe, Bukit Merah Lane 1, Blk 126, #01-202, 150126

9. Carrara Cafe

Early bird Father’s Day promo!! For every 4 pints purchase, receive 1 classic flavour pint for FREE with islandwide... Posted by Carrara Cafe on Saturday, 6 June 2020

If you happen to be in the Jalan Bukit Merah nabe, head to this venture by the owners of Dandelion Cafe (also located near here, but in Bukit Merah Central).

It occupies a small space like most typical neighbourhood cafes, but unlike the rest, is brightly-lit, white and subscribes to a more minimalist aesthetic — the faux-marble tables alone should be enough of a bait for you Instagram-folk.

As is the food. Two choices that will prick your interest: Marmite Fried Chicken & Waffle (yes, the crispy chicken is coated with Marmite),

Salmon Swiss Rosti (the rostis are made in-house). Once you are done satisfying your curiosity, treat your LOs to its signature crispy waffles which you can top with ice cream — take your pick from flavours such as Earl Grey Lavender, Salted Caramel and Thai Tea.

Carrara Cafe, Jalan Bukit Merah, Blk 2, #01-5148, 150002

This article was first published in The Finder.