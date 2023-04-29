9 hotel pools in Singapore so incredible you'd rather sleep there than your actual room

Who doesn't love a pampering staycation? Aside from a beautifully decorated room that incites an involuntary made-for-tv bed dive moment upon check-in, a luxurious pool deck that screams all levels of extra must be in place — especially given the scorching temperatures nowadays.

The infinity pool perched on MBS comes to mind when we think of mindblowing pool experiences but it's hardly the only one. Besides, for perennially busy CBD-dwellers, do you really want to look out into the horizon only to have your office building stare right back at you?

From attached bars to triple-decked pools that takes you right outta Singapore, here are nine hotel pools so amazing you'll wanna check in just to check them out.

1. Capella Singapore

There's much to rave about Capella — from its idyllic facade that combines colonial-style architecture with decidedly Asian touches to top-notch hospitality that steeps every resident in luxury — including round-the-clock personal assistants to ensure every need you might have is well taken care of during your stay.

But chief to its merit is the triple-tiered cascading pool. Overlooking vast vistas of the South China Sea, the resort-style pool adopts an air of seclusion with its surrounding echo of greenery.

Capella Singapore Sentosa, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297. Find out more here.

2. W Sentosa Cove

With underwater speakers and fully decked out cabanas equipped with mist fans and iPads, the shimmering pool at W Sentosa Cove would tempt just about anybody away from their hotel room.

The easily peckish will be glad to know they can order from the hotel's exclusive Wet Bar without having to leave the pool arena — the staff facilitates the orders, bringing them from the kitchen to you. As for the rest who want to live it up, simply glide across the water to the attached poolside bar for swig of gin.

W Singapore Sentosa Cove 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374. Find out more here.

3. Parkroyal Collection Pickering

The infinity pool at Parkroyal Collection Pickering offers an expansive front-row view of the city amidst a smattering of jungle motifs.

The poolside cabanas are equally charming, utilising a whimsical birdcage design in line with the hotel-in-a-garden-theme — great for guests who seek a tranquil afternoon without having to leave the hotel.

ParkRoyal on Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289. Find out more here.

4. Hard Rock Hotel

Combining the best of a tropical pool party and summer beach bonanza, the pool alone at Hard Rock Hotel is reason enough to spend the weekend there.

Soak up the sun on a man-made beach that segues into the massive freeform pool, chill by the poolside bar with your favourite cocktail while jamming to the pool's curated playlist, or rally up your squad for a round of beach volleyball to get the adrenaline pumping.

Hard Rock Hotel, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269. Find out more here.

5. Lloyd’s Inn

The dipping pool at Lloyd's Inn might not win in size compared to its chain hotel counterparts, but what we love about this boutique hotel is the intimacy the pool area offers.

Congruent to the laidback resort vibes the rest of the hotel, the pool triumphs in offering a sense of seclusion as it tucks itself at the back of the locale, facing the quaint property while being surrounded by ample nature.

Lloyd’s Inn, 2 Lloyd Road, Singapore 239091. Find out more here.

6. The Fullerton Hotel

Standing out as an iconic landmark in the civic district with its colonial exterior, The Fullerton Hotel has long been synonymous with luxury, opulent in both heritage and comfort.

While you acquaint yourself with the hotel's in-room amenities, don't forget to drop by the scenic infinity pool. Set against neoclassical Doric columns, the pool offers unadulterated, picturesque views of the Singapore River. After sunset, you hang out here to watch the Singapore skyline light up the dark.

The Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178. Find out more here.

7. Siloso Beach Resort

Go off the grid for the weekend when you check into Siloso Beach Resort, a rustic, eco-friendly retreat hidden in the deeper end of Sentosa. Surrounded by lush foliage, the resort is big on tranquillity and even boasts Singapore's only natural spring water pool.

For the environmentally-conscious, be glad to know the resort was built with minimal destruction to the locale. In fact, 450 additional trees were planted when the resort was completed and the spring water pool that snakes 95 metres across the resort was built according to the natural terrain during construction.

Siloso Beach Resort, 51 Imbiah Walk, Singapore 099538. Find out more here.

8. Amara Sanctuary Resort

Have a penchant for the island life? With a pool you can call your own, the crown jewel of the bedroom villas when you step into Amara Sanctuary Resort is undoubtedly the private plunge pool.

Taking elements from the perfect Bali getaway, the room comes complete with resort mainstays like a separate living area for activities, open-air styled showers with adjacent stone bathtubs and an outdoor patio for sun-kissed mornings with breakfast served right to your doorstep.

Amara Sanctuary Resort, Sentosa, Sentosa Island, 1 Larkhill Rd, Singapore 099394. Find out more here.

9. Hotel Jen Orchard Gateway

Driven by the hubbub of the city but also need some me-time? Consider your conundrum solved when you check into Hotel Jen Orchard Gateway. Located right above Orchard Gateway, the hotel resides as an oasis of calm amidst the busy town area.

Take in the city's vibrant ethos when you swing by the infinity pool on level 19 with a cocktail from the poolside bar, or revel the understated atmosphere of Somerset during day time.

Hotel Jen Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858. $176 per night onwards via Hotel Jen. Find out more here.

For a country that enjoys summer all year round, nothing beats the heat like dipping in the pool with a cocktail on hand. Staycations are perfect pick-me-ups to tear away from the humdrum of daily life but a great pool experience can greatly add to a quality stay and as a result, leave you feeling more invigorated.

Whether you're the type who dives headfirst or prefers to just have your feet wet, just make sure you don't coop yourself in the room all day!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.