9 Kid-friendly CNY decoration ideas

New year, new luck forecast, new CNY decorations. Instead of heading out into the chaos of crowded malls to hunt for your auspicious chinese new year decorations to spruce up your home, why not try making them on your own, or better yet, with your kids?

After all, what better way to get into the spirit of a family reunion than making your own décor? This is a brilliant way to save money as well as squeeze in some family bonding time with the kids.

Children love to cut, stick and tear up paper, and their CNY decorations can become conversation topics when relatives and friends come to visit. (This helps to build ownership in the things they do, and can also help small children speak with more confidence, especially with non-family members.)

To get your imagination going, we’ve scoured the internet for some of our favourite DIY pieces that you can make at home with your kids. Scroll down to the gallery to see what they are:

1. Ang bao fish

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Your kids would love to make paper fishes from ang bao as they get to use scissors – good for their motor skills training! Highly versatile, stick these to the doors and walls or hang them on your plants. It is also a great way to get rid of old red paper packets that you no longer wish to use.

Get the easy video tutorial here.

2. Chinese paper peonies

PHOTO: Bride and Breakfast

Great to place on tables, or to stick onto your walls or doors, this paper flower is easier to make than you think! Follow the step-by-step guide here.

3. Toilet paper firecrackers

PHOTO: West Coast Mommy

Real firecrackers aren’t exactly legal in Singapore, but there’s no reason why you can’t DIY your own replica strings of “firecrackers” to brighten up your entrance.

Start hoarding those toilet rolls, and make this beautiful piece just in time for your upcoming reunion dinner and festive gatherings. Follow the simple guide here.

4. Paper lantern

PHOTO: Lia Griffith

Lanterns are quintessential CNY decor. Pretty to hang from a doorway, make this paper lantern for yourself and customise it as much as you like! Follow the simple guide here.

5. Easy ang pow lantern

PHOTO: My Domestic Art

Recycle old ang pows with this quick and easy lantern idea! You can hang them from the ceiling, on doors, doorknobs – anywhere really. The best part? They’re so easy to make, you can even get the kids involved. Follow the simple guide here.

6. Chinese New Year wreath

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Upcycle that wreath from Christmas by adding a few new decorations to change it up! Just add a few ang-pows to jazz it up, and you’ve got a CNY ready decoration in just a matter of minutes.

7. Tealight lantern

PHOTO: Crafty-Crafted

Make your own “atas” lighted lanterns with this easy kid-friendly craft. Place it on your dining table and let it be a conversation starter during reunion dinner. Follow the simple guide here.

8. DIY tassel garland

PHOTO: A Pair & A Spare DIY

Want something less traditional but still super festive? This tassel garland is so easy to do and fun to hang around the house. It instantly elevates your space and makes it party-ready. Follow the simple guide here.

9. Cherry blossom lantern

PHOTO: Pear and the Babes

Upcycle an Ikea lantern (or any other paper lantern you can get your hands on) with this easy craft idea that can be kept up even after Chinese New Year! Follow the simple guide here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.