9 kid-friendly restaurants with entertainment

Let’s be honest, bringing little ones out for meals can be a daunting task. It requires careful research and planning, and the reasons are simple.

It is difficult for kids to sit down for hours on end if they aren’t occupied with activities; sometimes restaurants can be too noisy or dimly lit and that scares the younger ones; or perhaps, more importantly, not all restaurants have kid-friendly food options.

So, if you’re hunting for a place to visit with the family over the weekend or planning for a playdate, here are our 9 picks for kid-friendly restaurants that serve up scrumptious meals with a side of fun for kids.

Last updated on 4 November 2020. Kid-friendly restaurants prices and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Why you should visit The Pantry:

Has a massive outdoor playground

Menu features healthy alternatives with plenty of vegetable options

Just a stone’s throw away from the main Orchard Road belt is where you will find The Pantry.

While it offers a menu decked out with healthy alternatives and plenty of vegetable options, the main draw of this place has to be its massive outdoor playground.

Fashioned like a treehouse of your child’s wildest dreams, it’s fully equipped with bridges, swings, fireman’s pole and even a mini obstacle course for hours of climbing fun.

Note: In keeping with safe distancing guidelines, The Pantry has imposed a limit to the number of children allowed at the playground at any one time.

To ensure that the little ones get some playtime, we recommend that you make a playground reservation for them prior to visiting.

Address: 36 Club Street, Singapore 069469

Contact: 6239 0350

Type of food: Finger food, salads, burgers, pizzas, pastas, roast meats and desserts

Why you should visit Little Creatures:

An assortment of fresh fruits are brought out for the little ones the moment you order

Kids 4-course set meals are priced at an affordable $19

A place that both kids and adults will love, Little Creatures is an Australian brewery that has found its way to Sunny Singapore.

They may not have a large playground or a bouncy castle ready to be conquered, but Little Creatures makes up for it with a wide variety of kids set meal options that include tasty main dishes like baked fish, breaded chicken and pasta for an affordable price of $19.

Address: The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay #01-13, Singapore 238252

Contact: 6235 7900

Type of food: Mexican appetisers, mains (tacos, burritos, etc.) and dessert

Why you should visit Super Loco @ Robertson Quay:

Large open space along the riverside for the kids to run about

Kids menu items are affordably priced from $5 onwards

Pet-friendly

Situated along the hip Robertson Quay is the eye-catching Mexican restaurant, Super Loco.

On their a la carte kids menu, you will find grab-and-go appetisers, mains and mouth-watering desserts like churros with chocolate sauce!

For the adults, Super Loco offers dishes like burritos, empanadas, quesadillas, tacos, and Mexican drinks that include margaritas and beer. Oh, and did we mention that they are also a pet-friendly restaurant? You’re welcome.

Address: The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, Singapore 238252

Contact: 6235 1225

Type of food: Mediterranean/Greek appetisers, salads, wraps, shish kebabs and desserts

Why you should visit Summerlong:

Large open space along the riverside for the kids to run about

Kids 3-course set meals are priced at $19, a la carte options available

Pet-friendly

Situated right next to Super Loco, Summerlong serves up refreshing Mediterranean- and Greek-inspired dishes that are perfect for the heat in Singapore.

Here, you will find items like chicken shish, cheese pizza pita and cheeseburger sliders, mixed greens and fresh juices on their kids menu.

For older kids or bigger eaters, there’s the option to make the meal a set (appetiser, main and drink or dessert of choice) for just $19.

Address: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard #01-10, Singapore 039594

Contact: 6259 8661

Type of food: Breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, burgers and desserts

Why you should visit Kith Kiztopia MS:

Conveniently located within Marina Square

Nestled within a massive indoor playground

Kids set meals start from $8.90 for a main dish and choice of drink

Who says that dining out can’t be part fun and part yum (for the kids in your friends circle)?

Nestled within a massive indoor playground that’s complete with fun slides, ball pits and obstacle courses, Kith Kiztopia Marina Square offers a special menu that is in addition to its regular menu items.

There are 8 kiddy set meal options that range from pasta to sandwiches, fish fingers and pancakes, served alongside steamed vegetables, chocolate brownie, drink of choice and a Kiztopia gift (a win-win for parents and their kiddos).

Address: 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

Contact: 6877 4876

Type of food: Pastries, quiches, sandwiches, cakes and breakfast items

Why you should visit Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari:

Safari-themed restaurant with an outdoor playground

Healthier food options disguised as colourful dishes

How does a croissant, kouign amann and maybe a warm cuppa Joe on a Saturday afternoon sound like to you?

Well, you can savour all of that while the little one goes off to explore the large outdoor playground and greenery surrounding Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari.

Unlike most of the restaurants on this list, there isn’t a specific kids menu here.

However, with the wide range of sandwiches, viennoiseries, oat jars and cakes available, we doubt that you’ll face any trouble finding something delicious that your child will enjoy as well.

Address: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road Block N #01-56, Singapore 439053

Contact: 6440 6068

Type of food: Appetisers, classic breakfast items, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, pizza and calzones

Why you should visit Cafe Melba:

Has a bouncy castle and large open space

Monthly activities just for kids that include colouring competitions and handicraft workshops.

Kids set meals start from $16++ for a main dish, choice of drink and scoop of ice cream.

On Mondays, kids dine for free with every main course ordered (not valid for eve of and public holidays).

A bouncy castle, colouring sheets to keep them occupied and a large open space to run about, what’s there not to love about Cafe Melba?

Its kids set menu features 9 different options that range from breakfast favourites to burgers, pastas and even pan-seared fish and chips. For adults, they serve up classic brunch fare, light bites, sandwiches, burgers, stews, pizzas, calzones and a wide range of freshly baked cakes.

Pro-tip: If you’ve planned a long weekend and have taken a Monday off to spend time with the family, you might want to include Cafe Melba in your plans as kids dine free on Mondays with every main course ordered.

Address: Suntec City North Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard #01-434, Singapore 038983

Contact: 9171 2179

Type of food: Bar bites, appetisers, pizzas, local delights, burgers, rice bowls, sharing platters and dessert

Why you should visit Route 65:

Kids meals consisting of a main dish and fruit juice start from an affordable $8

On weekends, kids below 12 enjoy a free meal with every main course ordered.

Going shopping and looking for a place to rest your tired feet? Then head over to Route 65 at Suntec City.

Serving up a wide range of light bites, burgers, local delights and kid meals at affordable prices, this is the place to go if you’re looking for a mini break in between your spree.

Not to mention, on weekends, kids dine free with every main course ordered while adults get to enjoy all-day happy hour drinks — now that’s what we call a win-win situation.

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Contact: 6634 1828 or 6736 1136

Type of food: Appetisers, salads, pork ribs, roasted meats, burgers and desserts

Why you should visit Morganfield’s:

Kids meals are priced at $8.90 for a main dish, coleslaw and French fries

On weekends and public holidays, kids below 8 enjoy a free meal with every main course ordered (maximum two redemptions per table).

If meat is what you’re craving for, especially pork ribs, then you’ll want to pay a visit to Morganfield’s.

No fuss and no frills, this is your all-American diner that offers perfectly slow-cooked and smoked meats in generous amounts.

They may be known for their pork ribs, but you won’t find them on the kids menu as Morganfield’s tries to offer easy-to-eat boneless options like hotdogs, grilled chicken tenders and fish fingers.

So, if you’re intending to let the little one try their famous pork ribs, we suggest that you either order a full slab to share, or a sharing platter that will comfortably feed up to 3 people.