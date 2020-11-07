9 kid-friendly restaurants with entertainment

For family gatherings, playdates or an afternoon when you’ve been tasked to babysit your niece or nephew, these kid-friendly restaurants have it all sorted so that you can savour your meal in absolute peace. 

Let’s be honest, bringing little ones out for meals can be a daunting task. It requires careful research and planning, and the reasons are simple.

It is difficult for kids to sit down for hours on end if they aren’t occupied with activities; sometimes restaurants can be too noisy or dimly lit and that scares the younger ones; or perhaps, more importantly, not all restaurants have kid-friendly food options. 

So, if you’re hunting for a place to visit with the family over the weekend or planning for a playdate, here are our 9 picks for kid-friendly restaurants that serve up scrumptious meals with a side of fun for kids. 

Last updated on 4 November 2020. Kid-friendly restaurants prices and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Restaurant Address Contact Type of food / main menu items Remarks
The Pantry 16A Dempsey Road, Singapore 247695 8121 5763 Finger food, breakfast items, burgers, pizzas and desserts Closed on Mondays
Little Creatures 36 Club Street, Singapore 069469 6239 0350 Finger food, salads, burgers, pizzas, pastas, roast meats and desserts
Super Loco @ Robertson Quay The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay #01-13, Singapore 238252 6235 7900 Mexican appetisers, mains (tacos, burritos, etc.) and dessert
Summerlong The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, Singapore 238252    6235 1225 Mediterranean/Greek appetisers, salads, wraps, shish kebabs and desserts
Kith Kiztopia MS Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard #01-10, Singapore 039594 6259 8661 Breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, burgers and desserts

Breakfast promotion: $9.90++ sets, till 11am on weekdays only 
Tea time set: $9.90++ sets, 2pm to 5pm on weekdays only
Dinner promotion: 1-for-1 mains and pasta, 6pm to 10pm on weekdays only
Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819 6877 4876 Pastries, quiches, sandwiches, cakes and breakfast items       Free parking available
Cafe Melba Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road Block N #01-56, Singapore 439053    6440 6068 Appetisers, classic breakfast items, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, pizza and calzones Kids eat free on Mondays
Route 65 Suntec City North Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard #01-434, Singapore 038983 9171 2179 Bar bites, appetisers, pizzas, local delights, burgers, rice bowls, sharing platters and dessert Kids under 12 eat free on weekends
Morganfield’s Multiple outlets islandwide 6634 1828 or 6736 1136  Appetisers, salads, pork ribs, roasted meats, burgers and desserts Kids under 8 eat free on weekends and public holidays

1. The Pantry 

Address: 16A Dempsey Road, Singapore 247695   
Contact: 8121 5763    
Type of food: Finger food, breakfast items, burgers, pizzas and desserts     

Why you should visit The Pantry: 

  • Has a massive outdoor playground
  • Menu features healthy alternatives with plenty of vegetable options

Just a stone’s throw away from the main Orchard Road belt is where you will find The Pantry.

While it offers a menu decked out with healthy alternatives and plenty of vegetable options, the main draw of this place has to be its massive outdoor playground.

Fashioned like a treehouse of your child’s wildest dreams, it’s fully equipped with bridges, swings, fireman’s pole and even a mini obstacle course for hours of climbing fun. 

Note: In keeping with safe distancing guidelines, The Pantry has imposed a limit to the number of children allowed at the playground at any one time.

To ensure that the little ones get some playtime, we recommend that you make a playground reservation for them prior to visiting. 

2. Little Creatures

Address: 36 Club Street, Singapore 069469
Contact: 6239 0350    
Type of food: Finger food, salads, burgers, pizzas, pastas, roast meats and desserts     

Why you should visit Little Creatures: 

  • An assortment of fresh fruits are brought out for the little ones the moment you order
  • Kids 4-course set meals are priced at an affordable $19

A place that both kids and adults will love, Little Creatures is an Australian brewery that has found its way to Sunny Singapore.

They may not have a large playground or a bouncy castle ready to be conquered, but Little Creatures makes up for it with a wide variety of kids set meal options that include tasty main dishes like baked fish, breaded chicken and pasta for an affordable price of $19. 

3. Super Loco @ Robertson Quay

Address: The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay #01-13, Singapore 238252   
Contact: 6235 7900    
Type of food: Mexican appetisers, mains (tacos, burritos, etc.) and dessert    

Why you should visit Super Loco @ Robertson Quay: 

  • Large open space along the riverside for the kids to run about
  • Kids menu items are affordably priced from $5 onwards
  • Pet-friendly

Situated along the hip Robertson Quay is the eye-catching Mexican restaurant, Super Loco.

On their a la carte kids menu, you will find grab-and-go appetisers, mains and mouth-watering desserts like churros with chocolate sauce!

For the adults, Super Loco offers dishes like burritos, empanadas, quesadillas, tacos, and Mexican drinks that include margaritas and beer. Oh, and did we mention that they are also a pet-friendly restaurant? You’re welcome.

4. Summerlong

Address: The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, Singapore 238252   
Contact: 6235 1225    
Type of food: Mediterranean/Greek appetisers, salads, wraps, shish kebabs and desserts      

Why you should visit Summerlong: 

  • Large open space along the riverside for the kids to run about
  • Kids 3-course set meals are priced at $19, a la carte options available
  • Pet-friendly

Situated right next to Super Loco, Summerlong serves up refreshing Mediterranean- and Greek-inspired dishes that are perfect for the heat in Singapore.

Here, you will find items like chicken shish, cheese pizza pita and cheeseburger sliders, mixed greens and fresh juices on their kids menu.

For older kids or bigger eaters, there’s the option to make the meal a set (appetiser, main and drink or dessert of choice) for just $19. 

5. Kith Kiztopia Marina Square

Address: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard #01-10, Singapore 039594   
Contact: 6259 8661    
Type of food: Breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, pastas, burgers and desserts      

Why you should visit Kith Kiztopia MS: 

  • Conveniently located within Marina Square
  • Nestled within a massive indoor playground
  • Kids set meals start from $8.90 for a main dish and choice of drink

Who says that dining out can’t be part fun and part yum (for the kids in your friends circle)?

Nestled within a massive indoor playground that’s complete with fun slides, ball pits and obstacle courses, Kith Kiztopia Marina Square offers a special menu that is in addition to its regular menu items.

There are 8 kiddy set meal options that range from pasta to sandwiches, fish fingers and pancakes, served alongside steamed vegetables, chocolate brownie, drink of choice and a Kiztopia gift (a win-win for parents and their kiddos). 

6. Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari

Address: 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819   
Contact: 6877 4876    
Type of food: Pastries, quiches, sandwiches, cakes and breakfast items        

Why you should visit Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari: 

  • Safari-themed restaurant with an outdoor playground
  • Healthier food options disguised as colourful dishes

How does a croissant, kouign amann and maybe a warm cuppa Joe on a Saturday afternoon sound like to you?

Well, you can savour all of that while the little one goes off to explore the large outdoor playground and greenery surrounding Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari.

Unlike most of the restaurants on this list, there isn’t a specific kids menu here.

However, with the wide range of sandwiches, viennoiseries, oat jars and cakes available, we doubt that you’ll face any trouble finding something delicious that your child will enjoy as well.

7. Cafe Melba

Address: Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road Block N #01-56, Singapore 439053   
Contact: 6440 6068     
Type of food: Appetisers, classic breakfast items, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, pizza and calzones     

Why you should visit Cafe Melba: 

  • Has a bouncy castle and large open space
  • Monthly activities just for kids that include colouring competitions and handicraft workshops.
  • Kids set meals start from $16++ for a main dish, choice of drink and scoop of ice cream.
  • On Mondays, kids dine for free with every main course ordered (not valid for eve of and public holidays).

A bouncy castle, colouring sheets to keep them occupied and a large open space to run about, what’s there not to love about Cafe Melba?

Its kids set menu features 9 different options that range from breakfast favourites to burgers, pastas and even pan-seared fish and chips. For adults, they serve up classic brunch fare, light bites, sandwiches, burgers, stews, pizzas, calzones and a wide range of freshly baked cakes. 

Pro-tip: If you’ve planned a long weekend and have taken a Monday off to spend time with the family, you might want to include Cafe Melba in your plans as kids dine free on Mondays with every main course ordered. 

8. Route 65

Address: Suntec City North Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard #01-434, Singapore 038983
Contact: 9171 2179    
Type of food: Bar bites, appetisers, pizzas, local delights, burgers, rice bowls, sharing platters and dessert     

Why you should visit Route 65: 

  • Kids meals consisting of a main dish and fruit juice start from an affordable $8
  • On weekends, kids below 12 enjoy a free meal with every main course ordered.

Going shopping and looking for a place to rest your tired feet? Then head over to Route 65 at Suntec City.

Serving up a wide range of light bites, burgers, local delights and kid meals at affordable prices, this is the place to go if you’re looking for a mini break in between your spree.

Not to mention, on weekends, kids dine free with every main course ordered while adults get to enjoy all-day happy hour drinks — now that’s what we call a win-win situation. 

9. Morganfield’s 

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide   
Contact: 6634 1828 or 6736 1136     
Type of food: Appetisers, salads, pork ribs, roasted meats, burgers and desserts     

Why you should visit Morganfield’s: 

  • Kids meals are priced at $8.90 for a main dish, coleslaw and French fries
  • On weekends and public holidays, kids below 8 enjoy a free meal with every main course ordered (maximum two redemptions per table). 

If meat is what you’re craving for, especially pork ribs, then you’ll want to pay a visit to Morganfield’s.

No fuss and no frills, this is your all-American diner that offers perfectly slow-cooked and smoked meats in generous amounts.

They may be known for their pork ribs, but you won’t find them on the kids menu as Morganfield’s tries to offer easy-to-eat boneless options like hotdogs, grilled chicken tenders and fish fingers.

So, if you’re intending to let the little one try their famous pork ribs, we suggest that you either order a full slab to share, or a sharing platter that will comfortably feed up to 3 people. 

