9 luxury set lunches in Singapore worth the splurge

Singapore's set lunch scene has quietly become one of the better-kept secrets of the city's dining calendar.

What was once the domain of hurried business meals has evolved into something worth actually looking forward to: Proper restaurants, considered menus, and prices that make a midday splurge feel entirely reasonable.

From a rooftop Italian with skyline views to wood-fired burgers at a neighbourhood grill, waterfront Chinese, and Japanese fine dining with a one-for-one twist, this roundup spans the full spectrum, from casual to fine dining.

Whether you're taking a client out or simply making the most of your lunch break, these are the best set lunches in Singapore worth booking a table for.

1. 54° Steakhouse

Three-course set lunch spread at 54° Steakhouse on Amoy Street, Singapore, featuring a pasta dish, sliced steak and a mille-feuille dessert with coffee

Tucked along the shophouses of Amoy Street, 54° Steakhouse is a quiet achiever for a midday meal that punches above its price point.

Chef Andrea de Paola's three-course lunch set ($54++), available Mondays to Saturdays, comes with free-flow garden salad and fries, the kind of generous detail that tips a good deal into a great one.

A starter, a main, and a dessert round out the meal, with the steakhouse's premium cuts naturally taking centre stage. Whether you're entertaining clients or simply stepping away from the desk for an hour, it's a reliable anchor on this stretch of Tanjong Pagar.

Address: 54 Amoy Street, Singapore 069880

Website: 54steakhouse.sg

2. Altro Zafferano

Italian set lunch spread at Altro Zafferano, Singapore, with multiple sharing plates of seafood, meat and fish dishes alongside wine and olive oil

Perched on the 43rd floor of Ocean Financial Centre, Altro Zafferano is hard to beat for a lunch that feels genuinely special without demanding a full afternoon.

The city skyline stretches out in every direction, and the Italian cooking under Head Chef Federico Schiraldi holds its own against the view.

The two-course set ($58++) covers a starter and a choice of pasta or main, while the three-course ($68++) adds dessert, a reasonable ask for the setting and the quality on the plate.

Ideal for a client lunch or for social gatherings and celebrations when the week calls for something a little more indulgent.

Address: 10 Collyer Quay, Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, Singapore 049315

Website: altrozafferano.sg

3. Bedrock Bar & Grill

Steak Frites at Luncheon at Bedrock Bar & Grill, Singapore, featuring sliced grilled striploin with truffle parmesan fries and black pepper and Cafe de Paris sauces

A stalwart of Singapore's steakhouse scene, Bedrock Bar & Grill brings its signature applewood-fire grilling to the lunch hour with Steak Frites at Luncheon ($68++ per person, Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm).

The format is unfussy but well thought-out: Freshly baked flatbread with confit garlic and New Zealand butter to start, followed by a garden salad, then a choice between a 120-day corn-fed ribeye or a 100-day grain-fed striploin, both grilled over applewood and served with black pepper and Cafe de Paris sauces.

Free-flow truffle parmesan fries and grilled baby gem round things out, with a tableside flambeed sea salt brownie with vanilla ice cream to close. Solid, no-surprises steak done properly.

Address: 96 Somerset Road, #01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Singapore 238163

Website: bedrock.com.sg

4. Stags Head Steakhouse

Executive set lunch at Stags Head Steakhouse, Pan Pacific Singapore, with two diners sharing grilled beef tenderloin, Yorkshire pudding, wagyu burger, fries and red wine

Newly opened within Pan Pacific Singapore, Stags Head Steakhouse brings its wood-fired cooking and dry-aged beef programme to the lunch hour daily, weekends included (11.30am to 2pm).

The Executive Set Lunch runs as a two-course ($52++) or three-course ($62++) menu, with starters spanning Confit Duck Leg, Smoked Salmon Crumpet, and a Pear & Blue Cheese Salad.

Mains lead with a Grilled Beef Tenderloin at no additional supplement, alongside an Open-Faced Wagyu Beef Burger and Rainbow Trout.

Desserts lean into British classics: Strawberry Pavlova 'Eton Mess' and a Brioche Bread Pudding with Creme Anglaise that's a lunch-menu exclusive. A solid option for a client lunch that doesn't feel rushed.

Address: Level 3, Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039595

Website: stagshead.com.sg

5. Empress

Seared Angus Beef Tenderloin Cubes and double-boiled soup served in a young coconut at Empress restaurant, Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore

Set within the Asian Civilisations Museum along the Singapore River, Empress makes for an unhurried Chinese lunch with some genuine range in its set menus.

The three-course Executive Set ($45++) covers a starter, either an appetiser platter of wasabi butterfly prawn, roast duck, salted egg salmon skin and truffle chicken siew mai, or a double-boiled whole abalone cordyceps flower chicken soup, followed by crispy halibut and braised rice vermicelli, and a choice of dessert.

The Plant Power Set ($42++) offers a thoughtful all-vegan alternative. For a more expansive spread, the four-course Imperial Set ($63++, minimum two persons) includes a dim sum and roast platter, a soup course, two sharing mains and a dessert to complete the experience.

Waterfront setting, with refined Cantonese cuisine served in a contemporary space.

Address: 1 Empress Place, #01-03, Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore 179555

Website: empress.com.sg

6. MIYOSHI by Fat Cow

Wagyu Yakiniku Donburi set lunch at MIYOSHI by Fat Cow, Singapore, featuring charcoal-grilled wagyu over garlic fat rice with onsen egg and pickled vegetables

Japanese fine dining doesn't often come with a one-for-one deal, which makes MIYOSHI's current set lunch promotion worth noting.

Available Wednesday to Sunday (excluding public holidays), all set lunches are offered at one-for-one, with options ranging from the Wagyu Shoyu Ramen ($58++) and Lobster Ramen ($88++) to the showstopping Signature Premium Donburi ($138++), teppanyaki-style A4 wagyu tenderloin and ribeye, foie gras, sea urchin, and salmon roe over garlic fat rice.

Every set comes with braised burdock root, chawanmushi, miso soup, and dessert. Up to four redemptions per group.

Address: Mess Hall at Sentosa, 2 Gunner Lane #01-04/05/06, Singapore 099567

Website: miyoshi.sg

7. Fireplace by Bedrock

Ultimate Burger at Fireplace by Bedrock, One Holland Village, Singapore, featuring an Australian Wagyu beef patty in a beetroot bun with grilled pineapple and Monterey Jack cheese

An offshoot of the Bedrock brand, Fireplace by Bedrock at One Holland Village takes its signature open wood-fire grill and applies it to something a little more laid-back: burgers.

The lunch menu (Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 3pm) spans seven options from $18++ to $24++, ranging from the Campfire Burger, a straightforward flame-grilled Wagyu with Monterey Jack, to the more adventurous Talk of the Tongue, built around 24-hour brined, slow-cooked beef tongue with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

Add $6.50++ for a half-portion side and a drink. The wood-fire runs through everything here, lending even a midday burger a bit more character than you'd expect.

Address: 7 Holland Village Way, #03-27/28 One Holland Village, Singapore 275748

Website: fireplace.sg

8. Ginkyo by Kinki

A4 Wagyu Hamburg Donburi set lunch at Ginkyo by Kinki, One Holland Village, Singapore, served with miso soup, petite salad and condiments

The younger sibling of Kinki Restaurant + Bar, Ginkyo at One Holland Village runs a Japanese set lunch (Monday to Friday) that covers a fair amount of ground, from $22++ for the Donburi Series to $78++ for the High Roller Donburi: Sanchoku wagyu, Hokkaido uni, ikura, black truffle, caviar, and beef fat rice.

In between, there's the Best of Toyosu Market Donburi ($58++), the A4 Wagyu Hamburg Donburi ($38++), and straightforward sashimi and sushi sets. Every set comes with a petite salad, miso soup, and a mochi dessert.

Address: 7 Holland Village Way, #03-01 to 04, One Holland Village, Singapore 275748

Website: ginkyo.sg

9. The Marmalade Pantry

Executive two-course Set Lunch at The Marmalade Pantry, Singapore, featuring pan-fried barramundi, pulled pork burger with fries, creamy chicken spaghetti and tahini miso maccheroni

A homegrown bistro that has been part of the Singapore dining scene since 1999, The Marmalade Pantry keeps lunch unfussy but well-rounded with its Executive Two-Course Set ($28++ per set, weekdays 11.30am to 3pm, available May 1 to July 31 at Oasia Hotel Downtown and Oasia Hotel Novena).

It opens with the soup of the day, followed by a choice of main: pan-fried barramundi, pulled pork burger, creamy chicken and lemongrass spaghetti, or tahini & miso maccheroni.

A drink is included, with the option to add a cupcake or sliced cake for a little something sweet at the end. Good value for a sit-down weekday lunch.

Address: Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079333 / Oasia Hotel Novena, 8 Sinaran Drive, Singapore 307470

Website: themarmaladepantry.com.sg

The best set lunches in Singapore tend to share a common thread: they give you a proper meal, in a proper setting, without asking too much of your afternoon.

The options here run the gamut from a quick wood-fired burger at One Holland Village to a four-course Chinese spread along the Singapore River which means there's genuinely something for every occasion and appetite, whether casual or fine dining.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Singapore restaurants offer the best set lunch for a business or client meal?

Several restaurants in this guide are well-suited for business lunches. Altro Zafferano at Ocean Financial Centre offers a refined Italian setting with city skyline views, while Bedrock Bar & Grill and Stags Head Steakhouse both offer structured steak-led menus that work well for corporate entertaining.

Empress, set within the Asian Civilisations Museum, is a strong option for a more relaxed waterfront lunch.

Are there good set lunch options in Singapore for non-meat eaters?

Yes. Empress offers a dedicated Plant Power Set Lunch ($42++), an all-vegan three-course menu.

The Marmalade Pantry's set includes a Tahini & Miso Maccheroni option, and Fireplace by Bedrock has a Smokin' Catch burger featuring charred barramundi for those looking for a non-red-meat alternative.

Do I need to make a reservation for set lunch in Singapore?

It is generally recommended, especially for restaurants in the CBD where lunchtime demand is high. Restaurants like Altro Zafferano, Empress, and MIYOSHI by Fat Cow in particular benefit from advance booking to secure a table during the lunch window.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.