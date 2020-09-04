9 mooncakes to order from Singapore home bakers

1. Galaxy Mooncakes

Made by: Instagram/@rachelrax

Want an alternative to traditional or snowskin mooncakes? These mousse-like mooncakes come in five flavours: Lotus with Salted Egg, Honey Purple Sweet Potato Lotus with Taro, Yuzu Lotus with Lemon Curd, Black Sesame Lotus with White Sesame Peanut, and Mao Shan Wang Puree.

They're fluffy emough to not feel too cloying, yet firm enough to cut up and share with your loved ones.

From $68 for a box of 4 standard mooncakes. Order here