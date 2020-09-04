9 mooncakes to order from Singapore home bakers

Here are some that we're dying to sample:
1. Galaxy Mooncakes
Made by: Instagram/@rachelrax
Want an alternative to traditional or snowskin mooncakes? These mousse-like mooncakes come in five flavours: Lotus with Salted Egg, Honey Purple Sweet Potato Lotus with Taro, Yuzu Lotus with Lemon Curd, Black Sesame Lotus with White Sesame Peanut, and Mao Shan Wang Puree.
They're fluffy emough to not feel too cloying, yet firm enough to cut up and share with your loved ones.
From $68 for a box of 4 standard mooncakes. Order here
2. Traditional Mooncakes
Baked by: Instagram/@tarte.da
Want something that's pretty without reinventing the wheel? This Pasir Ris-based baker's traditional mooncakes, with optional yolk, should be right up your alley.
Starting at $32 for a price of 4. Find out more here and DM to order.
3. Snowskin Mooncakes
Made by: Instagram/@tasteabakes
These come in four flavours: Blue Pea with Lotus, Matcha with Red Bean, Original with Sweet Potato & Cranberry, and Sweet Potato with Taro.
Starting at $26 for a bundle of two. Order here
4. Jelly Mooncakes
Made by: Instagram/@tablebakes.sg
Jelly mooncakes aren't too common in Singapore, which is why we were delighted when we spotted these on Instagram. They're available in 5 classic and 2 premium flavours, which include chendol, dragonfruit black sesame, mango sago, and durian puree.
Prices start at $22 for a box fo 4 classic flavours. Details here. Order by DM.
5. Rainbow Teochew Orh Nee Mooncakes
Baked by: Instagram.com/@thepatiobaker
If you've got a penchant for flaky mooncakes, then The Patio Baker's got you covered. And for all with health concerns, you'll be happy to know that there is also a sugar-free version.
Inquire about prices and order by Whatsapp. Find out more here and here.
6. Totoro Mooncakes
Made by: Instagram/@corine_n_cake
Yeah, yeah, some of you might feel a little disturbed seeing the Studio Ghibli icon decapitated, but we've got to admit that lotus and yolk mooncakes never looked so cute.
These come in 2 flavours (White Lotus with whole salted egg and Durian Lotus with whole salted egg) and 4 other designs: roses, pigs, rabbits, and Gudetama.
Find out more here. DM or Whatsapp to inquire about prices and to order
7. Nyonya Sambal Mooncakes
Baked by: Instagram/@charlesbakery
If you like your mooncakes with a bit of a kick, these these savoury sambal mooncakes will surely hit the spot.
$58 for a box of 4. Order by DM or through Carousell
8. Mooncake Baking Kits
Available from: Instagram/@bakestarters
Soooo you want to make your own mooncakes, but researching recipes and tracking down all those ingredients feels like such a chore. Bakestarters' no-bake snowskin mooncake kits take out all the guesswork.
Simply choose a flavour (which include Honey Osmanthus Oolong, Onde Ondeh, Yuan Yang "BBT", and more), order a kit, and you'll receive it with all the non-perishable ingredients included. If you don't have a mooncake mold, you can also purchase one on the website.
From $49.95 for 30 small/16 large pieces. Find out more and order here
9. Bonus: Mooncakes... for dogs
Made by: Instagram/@allyear.sg
Enjoy the Mid-Autumn Festival with your human family members AND furbabies when you order these Japanese Sweet Potato Skin Mooncakes with Pumpkin and Salmon Filling. Sorry, cat lovers, these are for puppers only.
Starting at $12.70 for 2. Find out more here and DM to order.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.