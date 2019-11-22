9 most worth-it seafood buffets in Singapore under $100 per pax (2019)

When Sebastian the crab sang about how life is better down where it’s wetter under the sea, he had a point there.

At any hotel buffet, Singaporeans always make a beeline for the seafood counter in order to get the biggest bang for their buck.

So the appeal of a good seafood buffet is easy to understand. For a flat price, you get to eat as much seafood as you can. That sounds good in theory, but in reality restaurants usually set prices based on how much you can eat, which means that seafood buffets tend to be some of the most expensive buffets out there.

Here are some of the best seafood buffets in Singapore to hit up.

9 BEST SEAFOOD BUFFETS IN SINGAPORE (2019)

Buffet Price per adult (excluding GST and service charge) Tunglok Seafood buffet $28.80 to $58.80 Kuishinbo at Suntec City $36.90 to $58.90 Vienna International Seafood buffet $39.80 to $51.80 Rise MBS buffet $45 to $80 Triple Three Mandarin Orchard buffets $78 to $118 The Lime Parkroyal buffet $52 to $88 Seasonal Tastes Westin Hotel buffet $35 to $98 Colony Buffet at Ritz Carlton $96 The Line buffet $65 to $98

TUNGLOK SEAFOOD BUFFET

Tunglok Group’s two restaurants offer the quintessential Chinese dining experience in Singapore, and their seafood buffet is highly popular. They have lunch and dinner buffets at their Upper Jurong Road and Orchard Central branches.

Their menu is primarily Chinese, although they also do Japanese-style seafood dishes. Some dishes include salmon sashimi, fish maw soup, royal shrimp dumpling and deep fried sea bass with light soy sauce.

Prices (may differ across branches):

À la carte lunch buffet: $28.80++ per adult, $18.80++ per child

À la carte dinner buffet: $38.80++ per adult, $28.80++ per child

Deluxe à la carte lunch buffet: $38.80++ per adult, $28.80++ per child

Deluxe à la carte dinner buffet: $58.80++ per adult, $43.80++ per child

Address:

The Arena Country Club, 511 Upper Jurong Road Singapore 638366

Orchard Central, #11-05, 181 Orchard Road Singapore 238896

KUISHINBO AT SUNTEC CITY