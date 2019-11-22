9 most worth-it seafood buffets in Singapore under $100 per pax (2019)

PHOTO: Pixabay
Joanne Poh
MoneySmart

When Sebastian the crab sang about how life is better down where it’s wetter under the sea, he had a point there.

At any hotel buffet, Singaporeans always make a beeline for the seafood counter in order to get the biggest bang for their buck.

So the appeal of a good seafood buffet is easy to understand. For a flat price, you get to eat as much seafood as you can. That sounds good in theory, but in reality restaurants usually set prices based on how much you can eat, which means that seafood buffets tend to be some of the most expensive buffets out there.

Here are some of the best seafood buffets in Singapore to hit up.

9 BEST SEAFOOD BUFFETS IN SINGAPORE (2019)

Buffet Price per adult (excluding GST and service charge)
Tunglok Seafood buffet $28.80 to $58.80
Kuishinbo at Suntec City $36.90 to $58.90
Vienna International Seafood buffet $39.80 to $51.80
Rise MBS buffet $45 to $80
Triple Three Mandarin Orchard buffets $78 to $118
The Lime Parkroyal buffet $52 to $88
Seasonal Tastes Westin Hotel buffet $35 to $98
Colony Buffet at Ritz Carlton $96
The Line buffet $65 to $98

TUNGLOK SEAFOOD BUFFET

Tunglok Group’s two restaurants offer the quintessential Chinese dining experience in Singapore, and their seafood buffet is highly popular. They have lunch and dinner buffets at their Upper Jurong Road and Orchard Central branches.

Their menu is primarily Chinese, although they also do Japanese-style seafood dishes. Some dishes include salmon sashimi, fish maw soup, royal shrimp dumpling and deep fried sea bass with light soy sauce.

Prices (may differ across branches):

  • À la carte lunch buffet: $28.80++ per adult, $18.80++ per child
  • À la carte dinner buffet: $38.80++ per adult, $28.80++ per child
  • Deluxe à la carte lunch buffet: $38.80++ per adult, $28.80++ per child
  • Deluxe à la carte dinner buffet: $58.80++ per adult, $43.80++ per child

Address: 

  • The Arena Country Club, 511 Upper Jurong Road Singapore 638366
  • Orchard Central, #11-05, 181 Orchard Road Singapore 238896

KUISHINBO AT SUNTEC CITY

Kuishin Bo’s Japanese buffet has been running for a long time in Singapore and continues to be popular. It’s one of the more affordable buffets on offer, and being Japanese also has a good selection of sushi and sashimi.

You can expect to find Japanese classics such as snow crab, tempura, paper steamboat, cha soba and udon, as well as desserts like mochi.

 

Prices:

  • Lunch (Mon to Fri): $36.90++ per adult, $18.90++ per child, $33.21++ per senior citizen
  • Lunch (Weekday Special 60 min only): $25.90++
  • Lunch (Sat, Sun & PH): $38.90++ per adult, $18.90++ per child, $35.01++ per senior citizen
  • Dinner (Mon to Thu): $54.90++ per adult, $18.90++ per child, $49.41++ per senior citizen
  • Dinner (Fri to Sun): $58.90++ per adult, $18.90++ per child, $53.01++ per senior citizen
  • Lunch (Sat, Sun & PH): $84.00++ for 2 adults & 1 child
  • Dinner (Sat, Sun & PH): $120.00++ for 2 adults & 1 child

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City North Wing #03-334 Singapore 038983

VIENNA INTERNATIONAL SEAFOOD BUFFET

Vienna International Seafood buffet is one of the more affordable options on this list. They have the usual seafood options such as oysters and sushi, as well as a teppanyaki spread featuring salmon and a variety of meats.

The reviews seem to indicate that the food is quite good, however some people have complained about the service and crowds. Still, prices are very affordable, so if you’re not one to pass up a good deal, go for it!

Prices:

  • Lunch (Mon to Fri): $39.80++ per adult, $22.80++ per child
  • Lunch (Sat, Sun eve of PH and PH): $41.80++per adult, $23.80++ per child
  • Dinner (Mon to Thu): $49.80++ per adult, $24.80++ per child
  • Dinner (Fri, Sat, Sun, eve of PH and PH): $51.80++ per adult, $25.80++ per child

Address: 101 Thomson Road #B1-01 United Square Singapore 307591

RISE MBS BUFFET

Rise at MBS offers an international buffet spread that claims to use sustainable produce sourced from responsible farmers, with an emphasis on the local and regional. They also have a herb garden you can visit.

Every evening of the week has a different theme. Seafood Night is on Tuesday and boasts a selection of sustainable seafood including crabs, oysters, prawns, mussels and scallops.

Prices:

  • Daily breakfast buffet: $45++ per adult, $22++ per child
  • Lunch buffet (Mon to Fri): $56++ per adult, $25++ per child
  • Lunch buffet (Sat and Sun): $62++ per adult, $25++ per child
  • Dinner buffet (Sun to Thu): $72++ per adult, $38++ per child
  • Dinner buffet (Fri and Sat): $80++ per adult, $38++ per child

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 1 Lobby Hotel, Singapore 018956

TRIPLE THREE MANDARIN ORCHARD SEAFOOD BUFFET

Looking for a buffet with a huge variety? Then Triple Three should be your port of call. This Japanese-inspired restaurant at Mandarin Orchard takes pride in its wide selection, including sashimi, sushi and seafood on ice.

Due to the stylish and modern interior and the wide selection and quality, Triple Three is probably one of the most sought-after hotel buffets for seafood lovers in Singapore.

Prices:

  • Lunch buffet (Mon to Sat): $78++ per adult, $28++ per child (6 to 12 years)
  • Lunch buffet (Sun): $118++ per adult, $48++ per child (6 to 12 years), top up $45 for 2-hour free flow of Chandon Brut sparkling wine
  • Dinner buffet (Sun to Wed): $88++ per adult, $33++ per child (6 to 12 years)
  • Dinner buffet (Thu to Sat): $108++ per adult, $48++ per child (6 to 12 years)

Address: 333 Orchard Road Level 5 @ Mandarin Orchard Singapore Singapore, 238867

LIME PARKROYAL BUFFET

Lime Restaurant at Parkroyal on Pickering has a strong emphasis on local and Southeast Asian dishes. They’ve got buffet menus every day of the week.

They do have a seafood selection, but it can be quite limited, so you’ll want to reconsider this buffet if you are going there only for seafood.

On the other hand, if you want to enjoy your seafood alongside a selection of Pan-Asian dishes, this buffet is worth checking out.

Prices:

  • Lunch buffet (Mon to Fri): $52++ per adult, $26++ per child
  • Lunch buffet (Sat): $58++ per adult, $29++ per child
  • Lunch buffet (Sun): $88++ per adult, $44++ per child
  • Dinner buffet (Sun to Thu): $68++ per adult, $34++ per child
  • Dinner buffet (Fri to Sat): $78++ per adult, $39++ per child

Address: 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

SEASONAL TASTES WESTIN HOTEL BUFFET

The Westin Hotel isn’t exactly an obvious choice for a seafood buffet, but is well worth the visit for its impressive views of Singapore from the 32nd floor of the Westin Hotel. In fact, it should win a prize for buffet with the best view.

Their buffet features lots of fresh seafood on ice including lobsters, shrimp and oysters. They also have sushi and sashimi.

Prices:

  • Lunch buffet (Mon to Fri): $35++per adult, $17.50++ per child
  • Lunch buffet (Sat): $48++ per adult, $24++ per child
  • Lunch buffet (Sun): $58++ per adult, $29++ per child (4 to 12 years); one child dines free with every two paying adults
  • Dinner buffet (Sun to Thu): $88++ per adult, $44++ per child (4 to 12 years)
  • Dinner buffet (Fri to Sat): $98++ per adult, $49++ per child

Address: 12 Marina View, Level 32 Asia Square Tower 2, 018961

THE COLONY BUFFET AT RITZ CARLTON

It doesn’t get ritzier than seafood at the Ritz. The Colony at the Ritz Carlton Hotel has a Seafood Dinner buffet on Fridays and Saturdays. The fact that there’s no cheaper lunch or weekday buffet means you’ll have to be prepared to pay premium prices.

You will, however, be rewarded with a menu that includes freshly shucked oysters, sushi, sashimi, Alaskan king crab, poached live prawns, snow crab and Australian black mussels. There’s also a selection of non-seafood dishes included cheeses, cold cuts and carved meats.

The Colony Cafe has received rave reviews for its stylish interior as well as the quality of the food.

Prices: $96++ per adult, $48++ per child (6 to 12 years)

Address: 7 Raffles Ave, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Singapore 039799

THE LINE BUFFET

The Line at Shangri-La Hotel has one of the longest standing and most popular hotel buffets in Singapore.

Thursdays are Marine Harvest days, which is a fancy way to say seafood buffet. It is pretty much irresistible for seafood fans and has received rave reviews from local diners.

Their international buffet has a strong focus on fresh seafood, so expect to see Boston lobster, sea scallops, oysters, prawns and crabs, although the menu changes depending on season and availability.

Prices:

  • Lunch buffet on Thursday: $65++ per adult, $32++ per child (6 to 11 years old)
  • Dinner buffet on Thursday: $98++ adult, $49++ child

Address: 22 Orange Grove Rd, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

More about
Food and Drinks Singapore buffet Lifestyle Tips

