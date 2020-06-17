9 must-buy deals from Lazada's Mid-Year Festival

Low prices, huge discounts, flash sales and value-packed surprise boxes.

Lazada’s Mid-Year Festival is filled to the brim with fantastic bargains across three million items, from 100,000 sellers and brands. We picked out the best deals available so you won’t miss out on them.

And these are all Lazada exclusives, so you won’t find better prices for them elsewhere.

$589 $4?9

Give your floors an intense, deep clean without having to lift a finger with the Ozmo 950 robot cleaner. This intelligent robot cleaner vacuums and mops at the same time, and seamlessly transitions from hard floors to carpets, adjusting its suction power accordingly.

Utilising laser mapping and navigation technology, the Ozmo 950 cleans your home in the most efficient manner. You can also use the accompanying app to control where it cleans and mark out any areas that you need it to pay special attention to.

$207.20 $1?9

Get ready for your next vacation once travel restrictions ease up with this sweet luggage bundle. This bright, cheery yellow suitcase will put anyone in a holiday mood and its generous interiors come with multi-pocket dividers and packing straps to fit everything you might need while travelling.

For your day-to-day activities, the Carter backpack is the perfect companion. Its water-resistant exterior keeps your belongings safe even if it rains and it comes in a range of colours to suit a wide range of tastes.

$699 $6?9

This nifty device needs no introduction. Its patented technology allows you to effortlessly style your hair with minimal heat damage.

Switch out the attachments accordingly to create voluminous curls or give your hair a smooth, blow-dry finish before you head out for the day.

$399 $3?9

Capture moments that matter with the Redmi Note 9 Pro’s quad camera setup. With a 64MP main camera, ultra wide-angle lens, macro lens and depth sensor, as well as AI optimisations, you can be assured that you will always get the best possible pictures.

The Note 9 Pro comes with a long-lasting battery that provides 33 hours of calling time or 16 hours of continuous navigation, as well as a host of movie modes and video filters, allowing you to create stunning videos that will wow your friends.

$549 $4?9

Block out unwanted background sound and fully concentrate on what you’re doing with these sleek-looking earphones and their adaptive noise cancellation function.

With just one charge, you get 30 hours of battery life to make phone calls on the go, control smart devices or simply enjoy music that you love during your commute or in the comfort of your home. Ergonomically designed with rotating ear cups, you'll hardly notice it’s on your head even during long periods of wear.

$1,199 $?,?99

Create stunning high-quality videos with the high-resolution 4k movie recording with slow motion and quick motion modes on the Sony α6100 camera. The 180 degrees LCD monitor lets you effortlessly capture a wide variety of angles easily and the touch tracking feature ensures that your subject is always in focus.

From the camera mode, you’ll get superior image resolution and natural-looking textures, with lifelike skin tones, while the noise reduction feature produces clean images, even in dimly lit situations.

$650 $?6?7.50

This is the perfect bag for your everyday needs. The exterior comprises Coach’s signature canvas print and refined calf leather, and on the inside, you’ll find multifunctional pockets to organise your belongings.

Featuring a top handle design in an iconic Coach silhouette, the detachable strap allows to you carry it as a shoulder bag, crossbody style or by its top handles.

$77 $?4.80

Give your child the nutrients he needs with Friso Gold 3, which is filled with zinc, iron and nucleotides, and has been formulated to build his physical and mental development.

Made from fresh milk in the Netherlands, Friso Gold 3 utilises a patented mild heat treatment to lock in natural nutrients that support the natural body resistance for growing kids, keeping them happy and healthy at the same time.

$99 $?3.04

Protect your baby’s delicate skin with Moony natural diapers. Made from natural materials such as organic cotton, jojoba oil and rice oil, it gently caresses and moistens the skin.

It’s also designed to fit snuggly on baby with a special leakproof design, ensuring that your little one remains comfortable and properly covered for his every movement, allowing you to properly enjoy every moment you have together without the worry of skin irritations or accidents happening.

Save more with special Mid-Year Festival promotions

Aside from the above Lazada-exclusive deals from the Mid-Year Festival, you shouldn't miss out on these other special promotions that will let you maximise your dollar.

Look out for the storewide flash sale on June 18, from 12am to 2am. Over 300 stores on Lazada will offer special two-hour-only discounts. This includes up to 80 per cent off Mayer Marketing appliances, up to 70 per cent off AHC beauty items, and up to 55 per cent off all Acer products.

There will also be special promotions available only on June 18 and 25. Surprise boxes filled with items worth more than the price you pay will be up for grabs on these two days. Pay $18 for $60 worth of items, $28 for $100 worth of items, $48 for $150 worth of items and $70 for $200 worth of items. And at 6pm on both days, snag items at $6.18 and $6.25 during the special flash sale.

Set your calendars for this not-to-be-missed shopping festival with the best bargains you'll find online.

