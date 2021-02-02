9 must-have house plants to spruce up your home

Ever since the start of Covid-19, and with more people staying at home, there has been a rise of homeowners taking up gardening and urban farming as a hobby.

Not only do these plants help to brighten up your space, but it comes in handy especially if you’re growing herbs and vegetables for fresh produce. But where do you start? Well, for starters, try your hands at these low-maintenance plants. It’s so easy to maintain, even those without green thumbs can grow.

1. Basil

Requires frequent watering and a good amount of sunlight. Keep it near your kitchen and snip off a few leaves when cooking pasta. Don’t be afraid to prune it!

2. Mint

Needs a lot of watering and pruning. Great for making tea or enhancing the flavour of meals.

3. Parsley

Parsley doesn’t require a lot of sunlight, but needs to be grown in moist, loamy soil.

4. Kale

Needs bright sunlight but a cool environment. Kale also cannot be in soil that’s too wet or waterlogged, so make sure you grow it in well-drained soil.

5. African violet

With their pink and purple flowers, African violets are an attractive and low-maintenance houseplant. They grow best in bright but indirect light.

6. Peace lily

These tropical perennials beautify the home and office with their graceful flowers. They do best in shaded areas with some indirect light, and require watering about once a week.

7. Kalanchoe

The vibrant blooms of Kalanchoe makes it a great houseplant for brightening the home, especially during the festive season. It needs lots of sunlight and well-drained soil.

8. Aloe vera

The practical aloe vera doesn’t require much watering and is fairly easy to care for. You can cut off the leaf and rub the juice directly on sunburned skin for instant relief.

9. Heartleaf philodendron

The heartleaf philodendron does fine in low light conditions. The soil should be kept evenly moist, but not too wet or dry.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.