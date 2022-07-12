9 new eateries on the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list you should check out

This year, a total of 67 food establishments have made the Bib Gourmand list, of which nine are newly recognised.
Each year, when the Michelin Guide announces their selection of food establishments that have been given the Michelin Bib Gourmand, there's a bit of a buzz in the air. We all eagerly check out the lists, seeing which restaurants or hawker stalls whose food we have tasted before, and deciding which ones to pay a visit to soon enough.

With stalls selling old-school shui kueh and comforting Teochew fish porridge making the list, it's exhilarating to see our local food receiving the recognition they deserve.

Cumi Bali

Despite what this homely Indonesian restaurant's name may suggest, they don't actually sell Bali cuisine, meaning that you won't spot dishes like babi guling on the menu. Instead, savour Indonesian classics seasoned with spice blends, like the addicting ikan bakar (grilled fish with a whopping 18 spices) and cumi bali, their addictive namesake grilled squid dish.

Fans of satay, don't miss out on Cumi Bali's Javanese rendition of these popular skewers, but be prepared to forgo the peanut sauce, as that's the way it's done here. Don't forget to finish off your satisfying meal with a bowl of the crowd-favourite chendol.

50 Tras Street, Singapore 078989

As the sister restaurant of the critically acclaimed Cloudstreet and Kotuwa, Fool is more than able to hold its own. It's a modern wine bar serving up contemporary (and rather unusual) European fare such as chicken liver eclairs, venison tartare and Margra lamb saddle.

But Fool is not just any wine bar — we all know these are aplenty. They pride themselves on having an unconventional wine list, featuring wines from vineyards in the Canary Islands (are you up for some volcanic wine?), Portugal and more.

21 Boon Tat Street, Singapore 069620

Situated in Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre, this bustling stall with a 70-year history makes bowls of tasty beef noodles, Hainan style. Both soup and dry options are available, and if you asked us to choose, we honestly couldn't — best to go with a companion to get the best of both worlds.

With the dry option, you'll savour springy noodles tossed in a thick, dark and rich gravy while choosing the soup option will give you the same noodles, but in an aromatic ox bone broth. Beefy toppings available are what you would expect from a beef noodle stall, like sliced beef, meatballs, tendon and beef tripe.

22 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, #01-06, Singapore 310019

Kelantan Kway Chap • Pig Organ Soup

At Kelantan Kway Chap • Pig Organ soup in Berseh Food Centre, feast on a variety of braised pork cuts, like meat and offal accompanied by slippery, silky sheets of kway. Diners often note that the intestines taste clean with no 'pork stench' while the pig skin is gloriously chewy. Other dishes like braised pig's trotter and chicken feet are also available.

166 Jalan Besar, #02-39, Singapore 208877

Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles

Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles are available at a total of 11 locations, one of which is Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre (which also houses Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle) where the founder Lim Lee Seng and his wife still cook their trademark fishball noodles till today.

Since 1968, when Lee Seng started selling his noodles from a pushcart, every single fishball has been painstakingly handmade from pure yellowtail fish. This is obvious when you bite into the fishball, and find that it is delightfully bouncy.

Available at multiple locations

One Prawn & Co

Just look at the rich orange hue of One Prawn & Co's prawn soup — need we say more? With an umami broth that colour, each sip is guaranteed to be an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

This MacPherson Road eatery selling claypot Penang prawn noodles offers the classics that contain pork rib or jumbo prawns, but they also serve poached lala clams, shabu sliced pork and tobiko prawn balls in their prawn noodles. On the side, munch on some crunchy ngo hiang with sweet and spicy sauce.

458 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368176

Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun

If you're a fan of Crystal Jade's smooth chee cheong fun, you definitely have to taste the ones from Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun, as it's opened by an ex-Crystal Jade Dim Sum chef. He runs the stall with his wife, who takes orders and does preparations while he numbly rolls the steaming rice sheets.

Fillings available are prawn, char siew and mushroom, but you can also enjoy it plain, drizzled with a harmonious medley of three sauces. Chee cheong fun aside, two iconic Hong Kong dim sum dishes are also available — century egg pork congee and glutinous rice.

1 Beach Road, Singapore 190001

Un-Yang-Kor-Dai

Un-Yang-Kor-Dai is a popular eatery serving up Thai and Isaan cuisine — for the unfamiliar, Isaan is a region in Northeast Thailand whose cuisine draws influence from the neighbouring countries.

Other than the usual green curry, massaman and tom yum, our Thai cuisine favourites, the Isaan dishes may just steal the show. Share some salted egg sweet corn salad or crunchy rice crackers with a savoury, creamy minced pork dip (or both!) with your companions, before digging into mushroom and black fish soup.

Wash it all down with some unique Thai wines from GranMonte's vineyard in south Thailand.

57 South Bridge Road, #01-02, Singapore 058688

Unagi Tei

Formerly known as Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant, which was THE place to go for affordable glazed grilled eel dons, it's no surprise that Unagi Tei has earned a spot on the Michelin Guide. Just thinking of those slices of perfectly charred fresh unagi heaped high on a bed of well-cooked Japanese pearl rice — we're sold.

Have the unagi don your way by adding condiments or dashi stock, or try your hand at grating some wasabi that will cut into the sweetness of the eel glaze.

1 Keong Saik Road, #01-01, Singapore 089109

The other 58 Bib Gourmand locations

PHOTO: Michelin
  1. A Noodle Story, Amoy Street Food Centre
  2. Alliance Seafood, Newton Food Centre
  3. Anglo Indian
  4. Ar Er Soup, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre
  5. Bar-Roque Grill
  6. Bismillah Briyani, Little India
  7. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre
  8. Chen's Mapo Tofu
  9. Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre
  10. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre
  11. Da Shi Jia Prawn Noodles
  12. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood
  13. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
  14. Fei Fei Roasted, Yuhua Village Market
  15. Fu Ming Cooked Food, Redhill Food Centre
  16. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre
  17. Hainan Zi, Chong Pang Market
  18. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle
  19. Heng, Newton Food Centre
  20. Heng Heng Cooked Food, Yuhua Village Market
  21. HJH Maimunah
  22. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Tiong Bahru Market
  23. Hong Kee Beef Noodle, Amoy Street Food Centre
  24. Hong Kong Yummy Soup, Alexandra Village Food Centre
  25. Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling, Amoy Street Food Centre
  26. Indocafe
  27. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Amoy Street Food Centre
  28. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre
  29. Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh, Kai Xiang Food Centre
  30. Jun Yuan House of Fish, Old Airport Road Food Centre
  31. Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup, Tiong Bahru Market
  32. Kok Sen
  33. Kotuwa
  34. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Newton Food Centre
  35. Lagnaa
  36. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, Yuhua Village Market
  37. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, Old Airport Road Food Centre
  38. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, Chinatown Complex
  39. Muthu's Curry
  40. Na Na Curry, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre
  41. New Lucky Claypot Rice, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre
  42. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
  43. Shi Hui Yuan, Mei Ling Market & Food Centre
  44. Sik Bao Sin
  45. Sin Huat Eating House
  46. Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre
  47. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh
  48. Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
  49. The Blue Ginger
  50. Tian Tian Chicken Rice, Maxwell Food Centre
  51. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Market
  52. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre
  53. To Ricos Guo Shi, Old Airport Road Food Centre
  54. True Blue Cuisine
  55. Whole Earth
  56. Yhingthai Palace
  57. Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle, Zion Riverside Food Centre
  58. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head, Jurong East Street 24

