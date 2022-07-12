9 new eateries on the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand list you should check out

Each year, when the Michelin Guide announces their selection of food establishments that have been given the Michelin Bib Gourmand, there's a bit of a buzz in the air. We all eagerly check out the lists, seeing which restaurants or hawker stalls whose food we have tasted before, and deciding which ones to pay a visit to soon enough.

With stalls selling old-school shui kueh and comforting Teochew fish porridge making the list, it's exhilarating to see our local food receiving the recognition they deserve.

This year, a total of 67 food establishments have made the list, of which nine are newly recognised. Out of these nine, five are restaurants, while the other four are street food and hawker stalls. Have you been to any of these places?

Cumi Bali

Despite what this homely Indonesian restaurant's name may suggest, they don't actually sell Bali cuisine, meaning that you won't spot dishes like babi guling on the menu. Instead, savour Indonesian classics seasoned with spice blends, like the addicting ikan bakar (grilled fish with a whopping 18 spices) and cumi bali, their addictive namesake grilled squid dish.

Fans of satay, don't miss out on Cumi Bali's Javanese rendition of these popular skewers, but be prepared to forgo the peanut sauce, as that's the way it's done here. Don't forget to finish off your satisfying meal with a bowl of the crowd-favourite chendol.

50 Tras Street, Singapore 078989

Fool

As the sister restaurant of the critically acclaimed Cloudstreet and Kotuwa, Fool is more than able to hold its own. It's a modern wine bar serving up contemporary (and rather unusual) European fare such as chicken liver eclairs, venison tartare and Margra lamb saddle.

But Fool is not just any wine bar — we all know these are aplenty. They pride themselves on having an unconventional wine list, featuring wines from vineyards in the Canary Islands (are you up for some volcanic wine?), Portugal and more.

21 Boon Tat Street, Singapore 069620

Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle

Situated in Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre, this bustling stall with a 70-year history makes bowls of tasty beef noodles, Hainan style. Both soup and dry options are available, and if you asked us to choose, we honestly couldn't — best to go with a companion to get the best of both worlds.

With the dry option, you'll savour springy noodles tossed in a thick, dark and rich gravy while choosing the soup option will give you the same noodles, but in an aromatic ox bone broth. Beefy toppings available are what you would expect from a beef noodle stall, like sliced beef, meatballs, tendon and beef tripe.

22 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, #01-06, Singapore 310019

Kelantan Kway Chap • Pig Organ Soup

At Kelantan Kway Chap • Pig Organ soup in Berseh Food Centre, feast on a variety of braised pork cuts, like meat and offal accompanied by slippery, silky sheets of kway. Diners often note that the intestines taste clean with no 'pork stench' while the pig skin is gloriously chewy. Other dishes like braised pig's trotter and chicken feet are also available.

166 Jalan Besar, #02-39, Singapore 208877

Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles

Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles are available at a total of 11 locations, one of which is Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre (which also houses Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle) where the founder Lim Lee Seng and his wife still cook their trademark fishball noodles till today.

Since 1968, when Lee Seng started selling his noodles from a pushcart, every single fishball has been painstakingly handmade from pure yellowtail fish. This is obvious when you bite into the fishball, and find that it is delightfully bouncy.

Available at multiple locations

One Prawn & Co

Just look at the rich orange hue of One Prawn & Co's prawn soup — need we say more? With an umami broth that colour, each sip is guaranteed to be an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

This MacPherson Road eatery selling claypot Penang prawn noodles offers the classics that contain pork rib or jumbo prawns, but they also serve poached lala clams, shabu sliced pork and tobiko prawn balls in their prawn noodles. On the side, munch on some crunchy ngo hiang with sweet and spicy sauce.

458 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368176

Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun

If you're a fan of Crystal Jade's smooth chee cheong fun, you definitely have to taste the ones from Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun, as it's opened by an ex-Crystal Jade Dim Sum chef. He runs the stall with his wife, who takes orders and does preparations while he numbly rolls the steaming rice sheets.

Fillings available are prawn, char siew and mushroom, but you can also enjoy it plain, drizzled with a harmonious medley of three sauces. Chee cheong fun aside, two iconic Hong Kong dim sum dishes are also available — century egg pork congee and glutinous rice.

1 Beach Road, Singapore 190001

Un-Yang-Kor-Dai

Un-Yang-Kor-Dai is a popular eatery serving up Thai and Isaan cuisine — for the unfamiliar, Isaan is a region in Northeast Thailand whose cuisine draws influence from the neighbouring countries.

Other than the usual green curry, massaman and tom yum, our Thai cuisine favourites, the Isaan dishes may just steal the show. Share some salted egg sweet corn salad or crunchy rice crackers with a savoury, creamy minced pork dip (or both!) with your companions, before digging into mushroom and black fish soup.

Wash it all down with some unique Thai wines from GranMonte's vineyard in south Thailand.

57 South Bridge Road, #01-02, Singapore 058688

Unagi Tei

Formerly known as Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant, which was THE place to go for affordable glazed grilled eel dons, it's no surprise that Unagi Tei has earned a spot on the Michelin Guide. Just thinking of those slices of perfectly charred fresh unagi heaped high on a bed of well-cooked Japanese pearl rice — we're sold.

Have the unagi don your way by adding condiments or dashi stock, or try your hand at grating some wasabi that will cut into the sweetness of the eel glaze.

1 Keong Saik Road, #01-01, Singapore 089109

The other 58 Bib Gourmand locations

PHOTO: Michelin

A Noodle Story, Amoy Street Food Centre Alliance Seafood, Newton Food Centre Anglo Indian Ar Er Soup, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre Bar-Roque Grill Bismillah Briyani, Little India Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre Chen's Mapo Tofu Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre Da Shi Jia Prawn Noodles Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre Fei Fei Roasted, Yuhua Village Market Fu Ming Cooked Food, Redhill Food Centre Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre Hainan Zi, Chong Pang Market Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle Heng, Newton Food Centre Heng Heng Cooked Food, Yuhua Village Market HJH Maimunah Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Tiong Bahru Market Hong Kee Beef Noodle, Amoy Street Food Centre Hong Kong Yummy Soup, Alexandra Village Food Centre Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling, Amoy Street Food Centre Indocafe J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Amoy Street Food Centre Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh, Kai Xiang Food Centre Jun Yuan House of Fish, Old Airport Road Food Centre Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup, Tiong Bahru Market Kok Sen Kotuwa Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Newton Food Centre Lagnaa Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, Yuhua Village Market Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, Old Airport Road Food Centre Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, Chinatown Complex Muthu's Curry Na Na Curry, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre New Lucky Claypot Rice, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre Shi Hui Yuan, Mei Ling Market & Food Centre Sik Bao Sin Sin Huat Eating House Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre Song Fa Bak Kut Teh Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre The Blue Ginger Tian Tian Chicken Rice, Maxwell Food Centre Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Market Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre To Ricos Guo Shi, Old Airport Road Food Centre True Blue Cuisine Whole Earth Yhingthai Palace Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle, Zion Riverside Food Centre Zai Shun Curry Fish Head, Jurong East Street 24

This article was first published in Her World Online.