9 new fun and colourful sneakers to welcome the New Year

There’s something so comfortable, stylish, and effortless about sneakers , which probably explains why we’re seeing an uptick in sneaker collaborations between fashion houses and other sneaker brands.

If you still have not bought into the idea of wearing sneakers because they don’t fit into your girly wardrobe, we’ve just the solution for you.

Ahead, 10 of the newest sneakers in the market that are as pretty on the eyes as they are versatile. And they will make your day, for sure.

END. x Asics Gel-Lyte III Pearl Sneakers, $239, from Limited Edt

PHOTO: Asics

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary of the iconic Gel-Lyte III sneaker, Asics has paired up with British retailer END. to create a charming design inspired by the unwavering beauty of the pearl and we have to say they’re probably one of the prettiest sneakers in the market right now.

327 Grey Sneakers, $179, from New Balance

PHOTO: New Balance

These unisex 327 Grey sneakers by New Balance will give your outfit an unapologetic cool with its timeless silhouette that draws inspiration from its predecessor, the 320s, which were the most sought-after runners back in the 1970s. Not only are these youthful classics easy on the eyes but they’re cushioned for all-day comfort too.

Mexico 66 Sneakers, price unavailable, from Onitsuka Tiger

PHOTO: Onitsuka Tiger

For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, Onitsuka Tiger brings back its trademark blue and red claw stripes to the sneakers. Modified in the brand’s motif in varied sizes, these trainers continue to capture the Japanese streetwear giant’s urban, sporty style and innovative spirit.

Ace Sneaker, price unavailable, from Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Following its previous collaboration with Disney‘s Mickey Mouse, the latest Gucci Epilogue collection features a selection of apparel and accessories fronted by the equally iconic Donald Duck. In this iteration of the Ace Sneaker, Donald’s effervescent smile is plastered atop the retro sneaker’s green-red-green House Web stripe giving the shoe an absolutely playful flair.

Vintage Double T Trainer (Pink Moon-New Ivory-Cerbiatto), $400, from Tory Burch

PHOTO: Tory Burch

Merging the silhouette of a ballet flat with the style of a 1970s track shoe, these Vintage Double T Trainers go nicely with your favourite summery frock.

Cassetta Retro Sneakers, price unavailable, from Tod's

PHOTO: Tod's

Making its debut for pre-fall, Tod’s Cassetta Retro sneakers are timeless, cool and modern all at the same time. The best part? They can be styled in numerous ways. Plus, they’re gender-neutral too.

LoveShackFancy Fantasy Binding Purple Rain, $169, from Superga

PHOTO: LoveShackFancy

Ever wondered what a LoveShackFancy and Superga collaboration looks like? It’s all frills and no-fuss. Delicate floral prints and soft dreamy hues meet the iconic seasonless style of the shoemakers who deem themselves the “people’s shoes of Italy.”

Ballet Runner In Split Calfskin And Polyester, $950, from Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Reminding us of a gorgeous sunset, wear these ombre-designed Loewe runners with a jean-and-tee combo for a pop of vibrant colour.

CitySole Signature Mixed Material Mid Top, $425, from Coach

PHOTO: Coach

The in-demand Coach CitySole sneaker is back and this time it draws inspiration from the retro silhouette of mid-cut court shoes. We personally love this statement-making pair as they blend the traditional Coach monogram print with a fresh colourway of pink and green.