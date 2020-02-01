9 parenting trends to watch out for in 2020

Raising children has become increasingly demanding in the modern age, with parents spending more time and energy trying to balance the demands of work and family.

Modern parents are also more invested, conscious and savvy when it comes to their parenting choices.

While there really is no one-size-fits-all way of parenting, there are certain notable trends and cultural shifts to consider.

Trends being trends, they come and go - especially in the social media age. While some trends have continued to flourish over the years, some have died down.

Here are some of the 2020 parenting trends we think might seem a little more different (or not) than in 2019.

Whether to embrace them or not? That's for you make the call.

The 2020 parenting trends to watch out for:

1. SELF-CARE HABITS

Facebook IQ revealed its 2020 Topics and Trends Report after gathering data from what Facebook users shared with each other, the conversations they had on each others' posts, as well as what users searched most.

People in the United States are embracing more self-care rituals, such as using speciality soaks and chill-out music to de-stress.

But parents, it does not have to be fancy like that. 2020 could be the year when you actually start to take better care of yourself, starting from life's simple pleasures: taking a walk, having a proper bath or allowing yourself to crave for certain things without having to feel guilty.

2. ALL THINGS GENDER-NEUTRAL

From gender-neutral Barbie dolls, modern names to raising a gender-neutral baby, this is definitely one to make waves this 2020, if it hasn't already.

Whether you believe in the stereotype that pink is only for girls, and blue for boys, or if you can accept that boys are to play with dolls, this brings up a hot topic of discussion. Fad or not, time will tell!

3. THE MOVE AWAY FROM INSTAMUM SULTURE

It is easy to get into the motion of scrolling through your Instagram feed and feeling like your life pales in comparison with the world out there.