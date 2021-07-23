9 pieces to buy from Shein's collaboration with these Singaporean local designers

Ever since the pandemic, digital channels became more than a convenience — they became a necessity.

And with more people shopping online, it was a good time for many online fashion brands. Take, for instance, fashion e-tailer giant, Shein. As one of the few online retailers that we all know and love, Shein has now expanded its offerings through collaborations with young designers.

Back in January 2021, Shein expanded its successful Designer Incubator Programme with the launch of Shein X in North America.

But with the overwhelming response, the brand sought to expand its monthly collabs with up-and-coming designers from all over the world. But what is it all about? Well, the programme supports independent designers, giving them a unique opportunity to showcase their brands on a global stage.

Afton Chen

Afton Chen of Reckless Ericka

PHOTO: Shein

Cheryl Teo

Cheryl Teo

PHOTO: Shein

The other local designer that has teamed up with Shein is Cheryl Teo. The freelance textile print designer is known for her one-of-a-kind print designs that are hand-drawn and painted by herself.

As part of her collection with Shein, you can expect traditional batik designs fused with modern aesthetics as well as oriental motifs painted with vibrant graffiti colours.

Xie Qian Qian

Xie Qian Qian

PHOTO: Shein

Last but not least, Shein has also collaborated with Xie Qian Qian, the founder of the eco-friendly label, Grave. Within this collection, you’ll be able to find practical silhouettes that are stylish and versatile for your everyday wear.

Sticking to Shein’s ethos of offering accessible and stylish choices, here, you can expect about eight to ten pieces for each collection, that range from $9-$65.

This article was first published in Her World Online.