9 places to buy Christmas log cakes for the 2021 holidays

The holidays are all about gathering your loved ones together to reconnect, exchange gifts and of course, enjoy a delicious Christmas feast. But no meal is complete without dessert.

This is why we've listed down the best places to buy Christmas log cakes in Singapore.

Add this sweet treat to your celebratory menu and enjoy a delicious festive meal with your family.

Since there are many variations of the classic festive log cake, we're sure that a look through this list will help you pick your favourite one.

Where to buy Christmas log cakes in Singapore 2021

BreadTalk

Share a Christmas tale with your loved ones and indulge in BreadTalk's festive log cakes available in Singapore.

Your choices include the Choco hazelnut log, Dark forest hut, and Mango passion log cakes.

From now till Nov 30, customers can enjoy 25 per cent off the log cakes. If you buy it between Dec 1 and 15, you can then enjoy 15 per cent off.

Price: $48.80

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

There is a gastronomic array of takeaways available at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel for you and your family to enjoy. From roasted turkey to gingerbread cookies, you'll find it all here!

Their two selections for Christmas log cakes are also something you won't want to miss out on when preparing your holiday feast.

Feel free to choose either their Classic chocolate hazelnut yule log or their Kempinski lady in red opera log.

Price: $82 - $84

Cheers and FairPrice Xpress

For this Christmas season, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress have partnered together to bring you various holiday treats.

This includes, of course, some of the best Christmas log cakes you'll find around Singapore.

You can order either a Baker & Co. Chocolate log cake or a White forest log cake both available for 900g.

This might just be enough to satisfy your tummies during the Christmas reunion!

Price: $69

Emicakes

If you want more varieties of festive log cakes this season, Emicakes has a special log cake collection.

These holiday treats are not only yummy, but also have adorable Christmas-themed toppers such as tiny Santa Clauses, Christmas trees and more!

You can buy an Eggless choco delight log cake, D24 cheer log cake, Truffle sparkle log cake and a Peach mango wishes log cake.

Price: $52 - $88

The Hainan Story

Indulge in some delicious Chocolate de beau X'mas logcake made with Kitkat.

This log cake is made with a decadent filling of dark and milk chocolate cream with Kitkat wafer bits, mascarpone cheese, Kitkat spread, and chocolate pearls

Complete your Christmas feast with this yummy treat from The Hainan Story.

You can also enjoy three other Christmas items including Hainanese crackling crispy pork roulade with vegetables, Buttered crust Hainanese mega curry chicken pie, and Cream of truffle wild mushroom soup with mini crispy croissants.

Price: $68

InterContinental Singapore

For some unique yet just as yummy Christmas log cakes to celebrate in Singapore this year, you can try the delicious options available at InterContinental Singapore.

Enjoy some Red velvet bûche de Noël-a Waldorf-Astoria red velvet sponge cake. You can also choose the adorable Santa's igloo log cake that is shaped exactly like an igloo.

There is also a Vegan cinnamon log cake for those who prefer that option.

Price: $79.14

PrimaDeìli

The popular Truffle yule log cake from PrimaDeìli is back again this Christmas season.

This yummy chocolate treat will certainly not disappoint when added to your holiday dinner this year.

You might also like to try the Hazelnut yule log cake with its fluffy vanilla sponge cake filled that has a luscious hazelnut cream filling.

Price: $45.80 - $56.80

Tablescape

If you're looking for somewhere to grab some Christmas log cakes in Singapore, Tablescape is offering two sweet options for the holidays.

You can choose either their Rum & raisin log cake or the Raspberry chocolate log cake, or maybe even both!

They have also prepared a festive afternoon tea this year, so you can enjoy a relaxing Christmas celebration with the little ones.

Price: $68 - $78

TCC

There is also a variety of Christmas log cakes at TCC for you to celebrate the year-end holidays in Singapore.

You have many exciting choices to pick from: Aurora, Ruby rhapsody, Glistening beauty or Beam of joy.

For the Beam of joy log cake, you can also choose whether you want a regular-sized piece or a petite one.

Price: $58 - $78

This article was first published in theAsianparent.