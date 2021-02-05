9 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

[Updated: Feb 5, 2021]

What happens after you decide to declutter your home following the Marie Kondo method and find yourself left with a mountain of discarded garments that just don't spark joy?

Instead of binning them, why not consider giving them a second lease of life. Just because they don't inspire us doesn't mean they can't spread some cheer to others.

Naturally, most places (save for one which we found) request that we be decent enough human beings to not give soiled, torn, or unwearable garments. Remember, your donation should not be a burden to others.

The SSVP Shop, which opened its doors in Sept 2019, is a social enterprise arm of the Catholic charity, Society of St Vincent de Paul (SSVP). Here, people can donate their used clothing and other items that can be reused.

Besides pre-loved fashion items, they also accept donations of kitchenware, household items, electronics and other quirky knick-knacks.

Proceeds from the shop will go towards helping the underprivileged in Singapore through their charity programmes.

Where: 501 Geylang Road, Singapore 389459

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 6pm

Did you know Swedish brand H&M has an ongoing recycling drive around the world and in Singapore?

And you can drop off clothes and textiles from ANY brand in ANY condition at H&M outlets in Singapore. Yes, that's right, so we assume even clothing that have more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese will be accepted (not saying that you should).

According to a H&M rep in Singapore, clothes that can be reworn will be marketed as second hand goods, while those that can't will be shredded and recycled to produce new clothes, insulation material, or cleaning cloths.

Simply drop them off at garment-collecting boxes, usually located next to the cashier. What's more, you'll get rewarded with a 15 per cent discount voucher (valid on a single item only) for every bag of clothes donated, with a maximum of two vouchers per day.

Where: H&M outlets across Singapore

This non-profit organisation supports the disadvantaged in the community who want to look their best in their job hunt but may not have the necessary resources.

The organisation runs Dress for Success, a programme for job-searching clients referred to them by YWCA, Family Service Centres and social workers.

However, one caveat is that clothes donated should be in good condition, and must be deposited in person. They will be sorted on the spot and rejects returned immediately. Clothes should also be what "you yourself would wear to a job interview", it says on the website.

They are currently closed for donations in light of the Covid-19 situation, but you can call 6747 6510 for more information or head to their website.

Where: 6 Ubi Rd 1, #04-11 Wintech Centre, Singapore 408726

This thrift shop is run by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO). Proceeds go to Star Shelter, a temporary refuge for women and childten.

The store sells clothes, as well as books and toys, bags, accessories, shoes and even kitchen crockery and utensils.

They've currently put a pause on donations, but will update their website and social media when they are ready to accept donations again.

Where: 96 Waterloo Street, S(187967)

For more information, click here or email scwo@scwo.org.sg.

Good news for those who find dropping off your donations too much of a hassle. This recycling initiative collects clean clothes, wearable paired shoes, household linen, and accessories such as belts and bags for resale or recycle.

You can schedule a collection (minimum weight 10kg or about two full large black trash bags), between 9am to 2pm and 2pm to 7pm. Won't be home? No problem, just leave them at your doorstep for the driver to collect.

Or you can bring them to the drop-off points below:

The Green Collective (Funan mall) - 107 North Bridge Road #02-18 (Collection on Saturday & Sunday 11:00 am-9:00 pm)

Viva Business Mall - 750 Chai Chee Road, lift Lobby 1 (9:00 am-9:00 pm)

NUS Utown Residence (Green Wardrobe) - 36 College Ave E, North Tower (138600)

Fushionopolis One - 1 Fusionopolis Way Connexis, Singapore 138632. At B2 North (near toilets), escalator. (Next to MRT )

Fushionopolis Two - 2 Fusionopolis Way, Singapore 138634. At Tower B (Kinesis) Level 1 Carpark Lift Lobby

Alexandra Technopark A - 438A Alexandra Road, Lobby 2, Level 1, Singapore 119968

Alexandra Technopark B - 438B Alexandra Road, Lobby 2, Level 1, Singapore 119968

You can also drop them off at more than 50 stores island-wide (such as BCBGMAXAZRIA, Dorothy Perkins, FOX Kids & Baby, G2000, i.t, Karen Millen, Topshop, Topman and Warehouse )

Minds runs four thrift stores at locations around Singapore, selling items collected from the public.

They take in a full range of pre-loved items that are still in good condition including gadgets, furniture, musical instruments, collectibles and hardware.

You may refer to the list here on what they do and do not take in.

For the full list of shops and personnel to contact, click here or email minds@minds.org.sg

Minds Shop at Woodlands

Address: 30 Woodlands Ring Road, Singapore 737883

Opening hours: Tue-Thurs: 10am-3pm

Minds Shop at Margaret

Address: 800 Margaret Drive, Singapore 149310

Opening hours: Tue and Wed: 10am-3pm

Minds Shop at Rosyth

Address: 29 Rosyth Road, Singapore 546190

Opening hours: Tue-Thurs: 10am-3pm

Minds Shop Plus at NTUC Health Senior Activity Centre

Address: Blk 71 Redhill Road, #01-29, Singapore 150071

Opening hours: Tue-Sat: 9am-4pm

The association runs welfare centres and provides daily support to the elderly and those with special needs.

Clothing in good condition, belts, handbags, books, newspapers, used computers, laptops, IT peripheral (e.g. hard disks), mobile phones, and Li-ion batteries are accepted.

Before dropping off your donations, they request that you put non-electronic items in plastic bags before placing them in the bin located in the basement carpark.

They now also have bins at all Zara outlets in Singapore where clothes from any brand will either be donated or recycled into new textile pieces. Better quality pieces will also be marketed through charitable channels and the funds will be used for social projects by various NGOs.

Where: Metta Building at 32 Simei Street 1

Opening hours: 7.30am-5.30pm on weekdays, 8.30am- 4pm on weekends

More information here.

The Singapore Freecycle Network is actually part of a global movement that encourages recycling by connecting people who are giving away or seeking preloved items.

All you need to do is list the items you want to donate on the page and interested parties can contact you directly to arrange for collection. Apart from clothes, you can also donate other items like furniture and electronics.

Join their Facebook page here.

Home is a humanitarian organisation that aims to help migrant workers who are victims of human rights violations and have suffered from abuse and exploitation.

Apart from providing immediate crisis intervention and long-term support like education and training programmes, they also accept donations for clothes. Other items that they accept include food, toiletries and cash.

More information is available on their website. For donation enquiries, drop them an email at ruchita.chheda@home.org.sg

The Salvation Army would be a familiar name to most of us and a reliable outlet where you can donate your used clothing, especially if it's the closest to you.

You can contribute clothes, furniture, household goods, electronic devices, toys and books, while helping those in need. But did you know that The Salvation Army has a free door-to-door collection service as well? But this is only for bulky items like furniture and large appliances.

To request for collection, e-mail donor@SMM.salvationarmy.org with a brief description of the items you wish to donate, your collection address and contact number, or use the online booking form, or call 6288 5438 (WhatsApp: 8520 5343) for an appointment.

Although it's free, they state on their website that due to rising costs, they will be appealing for an optional donation of $60 for each collection.

For drop-offs, the full list of donation booths can be found here.

This article was first published on May 10, 2019.