9 places in Singapore to get affordable fresh flowers for CNY

There’s nothing like fresh flowers to brighten up space and bring festive cheer. But florists might not always be the most pocket-friendly option, and that’s when wholesalers and marketplaces come in.

If you’re looking to conjure a gorgeous Springtime centrepiece for your home or after auspicious flowers to welcome the New Year, these are the places to drop by.

G.G Fresh Flower

If you’re a flower lover, you might have heard of this gem nestled in an industrial building in Paya Lebar. You’ll be spoilt for choice with its range of quality blooms housed in its large 4,000 sq ft cold room, which are flown in from countries like Holland, Australia, Ecuador, South Africa, Thailand and Taiwan. In fact, we’re told it’s where many florists source for their flowers, too.

Plus, you’ll get to browse through its collection of pots, glassware, baskets, hamper packaging, ribbons and flower boxes.

G.G Fresh Flower is at #01-15/21 Primax, 22 New Industrial Road, Singapore 536208. Visit igts website for more information.

Far East Flora Market

When it comes to flowers and plants, the name that’ll come to most Singaporeans would be wholesaler Far East Flora.

Its floral arm, Far East Flora Market, imports flowers from across the globe, including Holland, Germany, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Whether you’re a fan of peonies, dahlias or tulips, there’s sure to be something you’ll like.

You can also get updates on new arrivals via its Telegram channel.

Far East Flora Market is at 557 Thomson Road, Singapore 298181. Visit its website for more information.

G Flower Wholesale

You can head to G Flower Wholesale’s cold room to browse its offerings, or can save yourself a trip and order fresh flowers from its website. The process is pretty simple, and the website even has an order page with an updated price list and the latest arrivals — we found roses, gerberas, alstroemerias, hydrangeas, and more.

Or if you’d like to know what flowers are in-store before you head down, it’s helpfully listed the available blooms, as well as those that are arriving soon. Need flowers in a jiffy? It has a same-day delivery service, too.

G Flower Wholesale is at 101 Kallang Avenue, #01-20, Singapore 339508 Victoria Wholesale Centre. Visit its website for more information.

Supermarkets

A lot of Cold Storage outlets stock fresh blooms, so if you’re short on time, make a trip to your nearest branch (or check it out before the festive period rolls around).

The same can be said for certain Fairprice branches, too. Common flowers you’re likely to see include baby’s breath, lilies, eustomas, chrysanthemums, roses, sweet Williams, carnations and orchids. You can also find potted plants, if you’re looking to introduce a touch of green to your space.

Sing See Soon

This family-owned business is a go-to for fresh picks, lush foliage and a large variety of potted plants. Want flowers on the regular? You can opt for its subscription service which starts from $200 ($50 a week), with a weekly selection of freshly flown in flowers and foliage sourced from Asia as well as local growers.

It has two outlets, one at Punggol East and one at Simei Lane. Its Experiential Garden Centre at Simei hosts workshops and has a flower bar so you can choose your favourite blooms. There’s also a cold room with fresh flowers at Punggol.

Sing See Soon is at 5 Simei Lane, Singapore 528710, and 32 Punggol East, #01-01, Singapore 828824. Visit its website for more information.

Ji Mei Flower

Whether you’re looking for flowers or festive plants, you can get Ji Mei Flower on your shortlist. Also located along the Upper Thomson area, it has a huge cold room that is home to beautiful blooms from hyacinths, delphiniums, heliconias and phalaenopsis orchids to exotic proteas. These are brought in from regions like Europe, the United States, Oceania, Japan, China, India, and South East Asian countries.

Don’t have time on your hands? Check out its website to add your favourite blooms to cart. Not a whizz at creating your own table centrepiece? You can order stylish arrangements (vase included!) from $55. It has recently launched a subscription services from $35 per week.

Ji Mei Flower is at 5 Joan Road, Plot 11 & 12 Thomson Nursery, tel: 6285-0017. Visit its website for more information.

Kampong Flowers

Kampong Flowers bills itself a boutique importer and wholesaler in Singapore, and which specialises in nostalgic, romantic, and fresh cut garden roses sourced from around the world. And you can skip the hassle by ordering flowers directly from its website.

It has a page that’s updated with blooms that are currently available in-store and sure enough, we found a dizzying array of roses on the market, including the coveted David Austin roses.

You can drop by its cold room to see the blooms, but you’ll have to book an appointment via the contact page.

Kampong Flowers is at 18 New Industrial Road, #03-17, Singapore 536205 (by appointment only). Visit its website for more information.

Direct Wholesale Flower

Those living in the North can make a trip down to this family-owned flower wholesaler located at Gambas Cresent. Visit its cold room to pick out your choice of blooms, or take the hassle-free route by shopping on its online portal. It has a same-day click-and-collect service that allows you to pick up your purchase in just 90 minutes, too.

Direct Wholesale Flower is at 50 Gambas Cres, #01-19, Proxima @ Gambas, Singapore 757022. Visit its website for more information.

Your neighbourhood wet market

If you haven’t been to the wet market in ages, scout around at your nearby markets and you could find some offering fresh blooms. The selection might not be great, but some common wet market finds include lilies, roses, eustomas, chrysanthemums and baby’s breath.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.