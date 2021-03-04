9 places in Singapore where you can spot wild animals

Calling all animal lovers: Today is World Wildlife Day, a UN observance day which celebrates the rich diversity of flora and fauna on our planet while raising awareness on the need for wildlife conservation.

Singapore may be a concrete jungle, but there’s plenty of thriving wildlife to be found here. Check out these places for a glimpse at wild animals roaming free, but be sure to keep your distance: You wouldn’t like them when they’re angry!

1. Punggol: Wild boars

The epitome of “ugly cute”, wild boars are notorious amongst anyone who’s been through NS (and possibly had their rations stolen by boars).

But these hogs aren’t just found in Pulau Ubin and Pulau Tekong: In recent years, reports of boar sightings around the country have become increasingly common, with Punggol having the lion’s share.

Wild boars thrive in the forested areas around Punggol, but they tend to wander into residential areas more and more frequently as their habitats are cleared for urban development. These pigs have even disrupted traffic and caused car accidents: Talk about road hogs!

2. Marina Bay: Otters

Somewhat confusingly, the family of otters living here is known as the Bishan otter family, on account of their original territory in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

In 2015, the Bishan otters chased out the Marina otter family that had been occupying Marina Bay, taking over their territory. (Amusingly, the Marina otters eventually moved into the now-abandoned Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park).

The otters aren’t known to be vicious against humans, but you might catch a glimpse of the two clans clashing as the Marina otters continue their attempts to reclaim their lost territory.

3. Bukit Timah: Monkeys

They may look deceptively cute, but these mischievous primates shouldn’t be taken lightly! Though there are plenty of long-tailed macaques living in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, they have an alarming tendency to wander into urban territory nearby in search of food and fun. Pro tip: Hide your food items, along with anything colourful or shiny if you spot one, or these bandits might make you their next victim!

4. Between St John’s and Lazarus Islands: Dolphins