9 relatively new condominiums with 3 bedroom units for $1.4 million or less

For those of you who’ve been on the hunt for a private property, it may seem like property prices are always on the up.

As of 2020, we even started to see condos below 500 sq ft reach the $1.3 million mark. With the constant threat of construction delays, many have turned to the resale market in search of older developments.

While the older condos have undoubtedly been very popular for the bigger interior sizes, there could be concerns over the overall maintenance due to their age as well.

So for those looking for an affordable family home, yet are looking for a more modern development with space considerations in mind, here are some condos that are still big enough for families (1,200 + sq ft), that hasn’t crossed the $1.4 million threshold.

Here’s where you can find these more spacious options:

Note: In the following list, none of the condos was completed earlier than 2010. As such, age or lease decay is not too significant at the time of writing. These were also based on transactions from the past year, to keep things current.

1. Mi Casa

Location: Choa Chu Kang Ave 3 (District 23)

Developer: Tian Hock Properties Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2012

Number of units: 457

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price Sept 16, 2021 1,270 sq ft $921 $1.17 million Aug 30, 2021 1,259 sq ft $1,007 $1.268 million July 23, 2021 1,259 sq ft $949 $1.195 million June 16, 2021 1,281 sq ft $949 $1.215 million May 14, 2021 1,281 sq ft $937 $1.2 million

There have been 241 profitable transactions and 13 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

The main selling point of Mi Casa is proximity to Choa Chu Kang MRT station. This is a seven-minute walk and provides access to the North-South Line.

Lot One, which is Choa Chu Kang’s major retail hub, is next to the MRT station. There is an NTUC FairPrice and a Guardian here, so most immediate needs are covered.

As a secondary option, Teck Whye Shopping Centre (an HDB mall) is about a four-minute drive; this adds Sheng Siong and some other eateries to the list of amenities.

As a trade-off for this convenience, Mi Casa is not really the most private or quiet condo. Some blocks are situated close to a major road junction, and there may be noise issues. The view is also dominated by many nearby HDB blocks.

Nonetheless, Mi Casa will be a viable option for those looking for condos in the west right now, given its spaciousness and convenience.

2. Livia

Location: 71 Pasir Ris Grove (District 18)

Developer: Tian Hock Properties Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2011

Number of units: 724

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price Sept 28, 2021 1,259 sq ft $1,000 $1.26 million Sept 21, 2021 1,410 sq ft $922 $1.3 million Aug 25, 2021 1,259 sq ft $927 $1.168 million Aug 19, 2021 1,410 sq ft $915 $1.29 million Aug 11, 2021 1,346 sq ft $966 $1.3 million

There have been 104 profitable transactions and 37 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Livia has some of the largest units on the market, for $1.3 million or under. This is a good family condo, being just a four-minute drive from Downtown East (the main lifestyle hub of Pasir Ris).

White Sands, which is the major neighbourhood mall of the area, is a short drive or an eight-minute walk away. This also means you can get to Pasir Ris MRT station with relative ease.

You can also get to Ikea Tampines with just a six-minute drive, and the Courts Megastore and Giant Hypermarket are also in this area.

As a closer alternative, there’s the smaller Elias Mall; this is an HDB mall, which has a few minimarts and convenience stores. It’s just a four-minute drive away.

In the future when Pasir Ris 8 is up, it will bring further improvements to the area too.

This development will integrate the upcoming Cross Island Line, air-conditioned bus interchange, retail mall component (twice the size of White Sands), polyclinic, and town plaza. So there’s certainly an upside to look forward to here.

3. Flo Residence

Location: 1 Punggol Field Walk (District 19)

Developer: Publique Realty Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2016

Number of units: 530

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price Aug 6, 2021 1,227 sq ft $1,053 $1.292 million July 22, 2021 1,281 sq ft $843 $1.08 million July 1, 2021 1,227 sq ft $1,005 $1,232,888

There have been 149 profitable transactions and five unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Flo Residence is close to Punggol Promenade, a scenic waterway area alongside Coney Island. This is one of the more popular nature walks in Singapore, and Coney Island is a well-known park for nature lovers.

While there’s no MRT station nearby, Coral Edge LRT is just a five-minute walk away. This connects to Punggol MRT station, on the North-East Line.

Punggol Plaza is also in this area; it has a Watsons and NTUC. As such, the location is more convenient than it would seem at first glance.

The main selling point, however, would be the upcoming Punggol Digital District. This will bring schools, offices, retail, and dining, all along the Punggol waterfront.

It’s estimated that the PDD is only about an eight-minute drive from Flo Residence.

4. Riversails

Location: 24 Upper Serangoon Crescent (District 19)

Developer: Benefit Investments Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2016

Number of units: 920

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price Sept 16, 2021 1,367 sq ft $1,024 $1.4 million June 28, 2021 1,378 sq ft $987 $1.36 million May 4, 2021 1,378 sq ft $928 $1.278 million Nov 20, 2020 1,378 sq ft $864 $1.19 million

There have been 223 profitable transactions and five unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

The main highlight of Riversails is the greenery. It’s close to Punggol Park (around eight minutes’ walk to the entrance), a plus point for those who wish to be near nature!

Unfortunately, there are several HDB blocks between that obstruct units from having a direct view of the park.

Another notable highlight is the number of schools within the important one-kilometre Home School Distance. Riversails is within the 1km range of four primary schools:

CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity

North Vista Primary

North Spring Primary

Punggol Primary

As well as being near the following secondary schools:

Serangoon Secondary

North Vista Secondary

Sengkang Secondary

When coupled with the relatively large unit sizes, Riversails is well-positioned for HDB upgraders and family units.

The chief drawback would be accessibility. There’s no train station within walking distance, and there aren’t many amenities nearby as well. However, those who do not mind taking the bus would find the two stops to the station quite manageable.

A kind reader has also informed us that there is a direct express bus to CBD ($4, 20 mins, three stops) about a short walk away at Buangkok Drive. For those who work at Suntec or CBD areas, this is a significantly better option than MRT.

Regarding malls, unfortunately, there aren’t any major ones nearby. You’ll also have to drive to Rivervale Plaza (about six minutes) or Hougang Mall (about seven minutes) for retail and dining.

The good news is that Hougang Capeview just opposite features a food court, an NTUC FairPrice as well as several retail and F&B outlets that would serve the daily needs of residents here.

5. Hillsta

Location: 70 Phoenix Road (District 23)

Developer: TrustHouse Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2016

Number of units: 396

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price April 12, 2021 1,206 sq ft $1,078 $1.3 million Nov 6, 2020 1,206 sq ft $995 $1.2 million Oct 22, 2020 1,206 sq ft $1,078 $1.3 million

There have been 47 profitable transactions and 43 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

The main appeal of Hillsta is the low-density area. A large part of the surroundings is landed properties; there are no looming buildings to impede your view.

This is ideal for those who want the experience of living in a landed enclave but aren’t in a position to buy a landed home yet.

As with most low-density areas, you get privacy at the cost of convenience. There’s no real retail, groceries, etc., within walking distance.

If driving, your closest option would be Teck Whye Shopping Centre (an HDB mall), at a five-minute drive. Junction 10, a larger mall, is about a seven-minute drive.

Bukit Panjang MRT station is about a 12-minute walk away, but you can also get to Phoenix LRT in around a seven-minute walk as an alternative route.

This links up to Choa Chu Kang MRT station, on the North-South line. As Lot One is near the Choa Chu Kang MRT station, some home buyers might consider this a convenient amenity.

6. Hedges Park Condominium

Location: 71 Flora Drive (District 17)

Developer: Tripartite Developers Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2015

Number of units: 501

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price June 14, 2021 1,346 sq ft $1,003 $1.35 million Dec 1, 2020 1,798 sq ft $723 $1.3 million Oct 23, 2020 1,346 sq ft $903 $1.215 million

There have been 47 profitable transactions and 43 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Flora Drive is a niche area, and Hedges Park Condominium will appeal to a very specific crowd. The location is great for those who work – or want to rent out to workers – at Changi Business Park. This is just around a seven-minute drive from Hedges Park Condominium.

Changi Airport, along with the Changi Jewel, is about a six-minute drive. Besides catering to aviation workers, locals who consider Changi Airport an amenity may like Flora Drive.

Of course at this present moment, this may not seem like the best option, but once the pandemic subsides and things slowly revert back to normal things should look up for the areas around the airport.

That said, the location may be considered a bit too “ulu” for some, and there’s a lack of immediate amenities nearby. Accessibility is not great, as there’s no MRT station; and this condo is really meant for those who drive. Let’s just say that has always been an issue for the enclave of condominiums in the area.

Note that Changi Prison is eight minutes’ walk from Hedges Park Condominium. This has no practical effect, but some buyers might have taboos about this.

7. Riz Haven

Location: 193 Jalan Loyang Besar (District 17)

Developer: Tras Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 946-years

TOP: 2010

Number of units: 33

Notable recent transaction:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price Nov 2, 2020 1,453 sq ft $840 $1.22 million

Note: There are not many transactions every year, as this project has only 33 units

There have been 19 profitable transactions and two unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Riz Haven is a unique, boutique project. It’s aimed at buyers who are looking for a resort-like atmosphere, over more immediate conveniences like nearby malls and MRT stations.

With only 33 units, this development also provides a high degree of privacy for each household. Also, a 946-year lease means it’s practically indistinguishable from freehold.

Riz Haven is very close to Downtown East, which is the largest lifestyle/entertainment park on the East Coast. It’s only around a four-minute drive to get there (there’s also an NTUC FairPrice there). Loyang Point, an HDB mall, provides a second alternative within a five-minute drive.

Pasir Ris Park, famed for its camping spots and playgrounds, is only around a 10-minute drive from Riz Haven.

That said, Riz Haven is definitely not for homebuyers who need MRT access; there’s no train station within walking distance (at least, what most would consider being reasonable).

Some buyers also may not like the small unit count, as the lack of transactions would mean it would be more difficult for future price staging.

8. Riversound Residence

Location: 5 Sengkang East Avenue (District 19)

Developer: Qingjian Realty (Sengkang) Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2015

Number of units: 590

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price Sept 9, 2021 1,292 sq ft $1,053 $1.36 million July 28, 2021 1,259 sq ft $1,088 $1.37 million July 15, 2021 1,475 sq ft $936 $1.38 million July 7, 2021 1,367 sq ft $1,024 $1.4 million

There have been 135 profitable transactions and one unprofitable transaction.

Key highlights:

As the name implied, Riversound Residence overlooks the Serangoon River. It’s also close to the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector, popular among cyclists and for nature walks.

Riversound Residence is also very close to Punggol Park; it’s only about a 10-minute walk to the park entrance.

This is a designated family leisure zone and will reward homeowners of the outdoorsy/picnicking bent. Despite being close to a major road junction, Riversound Residence is very much a nature lover’s condo.

Nearby amenities are not extensive, but should be sufficient for day-to-day needs.

Rivervale Plaza – an HDB mall and the first shopping complex in Sengkang – was recently refurbished. It now has a supermarket, wet market, and food court in addition to some retail; and it’s only a nine-minute walk.

Buangkok MRT on the North-East line is some distance away, while the Kangkar LRT is only a seven-minute walk. This connects to Sengkang MRT station, on the North-East Line.

While Sengkang is not a mature town, Riversound Residence nonetheless manages to avoid most of the associated inconveniences.

Its units are also surprisingly spacious, for a condo built in 2015; some of the layouts are on par with sizes we’d expect from bigger, ‘90s era condos.

9. The Estuary

Location: 87 Yishun Ave. 1 (District 27)

Developer: MCL Land (Warren) Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2013

Number of units: 608

Notable recent transactions:

Date Unit size Price PSF Total price Aug 30, 2021 1,302 sq ft $958 $1.248 million July 28, 2021 1,259 sq ft $1,088 $1.37 million July 15, 2021 1,475 sq ft $936 $1.38 million July 7, 2021 1,367 sq ft $1,024 $1.4 million

There have been 104 profitable transactions and 25 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

The Estuary mainly takes advantage of Lower Seletar Reservoir, and the fantastic waterfront view it provides. The reservoir also allows for fishing and watersports (dragon boats, kayaking, etc.), and it’s one of the more popular cycling trails.

If you head in the opposite direction of the reservoir (up Yishun Ave. 2), you’ll find this is a very entertaining neighbourhood: ORTO, a 24-hour leisure park, is just a seven-minute drive away.

There’s prawning, fishing, trampolining, and a lot of dining options here. Also nearby is the Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum.

The Estuary has more entertainment and lifestyle amenities than retail, however. A notable downside is that, for grocery shopping and other needs, you’ll probably need to drive to Wisteria Mall (about 11 minutes).

You do also have to contend with a 10-minute plus walk to Khatib MRT station, which isn’t too bad but those who use the MRT daily would probably want something slightly nearer.

Overall, The Estuary is a spacious, lifestyle-oriented condo; but it’s not for those who prefer malls and quick MRT access.

Larger units can seem unrealistically expensive in 2021; but as you can see, there are resale options within reach of upgraders still. These aren’t even very old, being around for a decade or less.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.