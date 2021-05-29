9 restaurant delivery & takeaway menus for a romantic date night at home

Stay-home date nights don’t mean you have to slave over the stove to get a memorable meal going. Set the mood with nice dinnerware, floral arrangements, or even candles if you please while you recreate a restaurant date and enjoy these gastronomic delights from the comfort of your home.

1. Iko

The newly opened Iko at Neil Road serves up mod-Jap delights that’ll please the tastebuds of Japanese food fanatics. Chef Jeremmy Chiam, previously of French-Japanese restaurant Le Binchotan, mans the kitchen.

For one, don’t miss its Uni ($28), with creamy sea urchin and caviar atop dashi jelly and cauliflower pudding. There’s also the Asari ($18), with clams in an addictive savoury broth that you’ll want to mop up with some bread.

The Iberico Pluma ($36) is one of our faves – tender and goes swimmingly with the carrot puree and mustard jus. There’s also the Angus Short Ribs, cooked sous vide for 14 hours, for those who prefer beef.

For the ultimate seafood decadence, treat yourself to the Luxe Box ($88). Fragrant truffle rice is topped with air-flown ingredients like Hokkaido Bafun Uni, Torched Hokkaido Scallops, Ikura and Torched Botan Ebi.

Iko is at 65 Neil Rd, Singapore 088897. Available for delivery and takeaway from Monday to Saturday. Order here. From now till June 13, 2021, all walk-in customers enjoy 10 per cent off the total nett amount spent.

2. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Whether you’re in the mood for elevated Asian fare, gourmet burgers, hearty Bavarian delights, or artisanal pizzas, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore has got them all, thanks to a repertoire of restaurant options all on one platform.

There’s German restaurant Frieda, upscale Italian dining spot La Scala Ristorante, Broadway American Diner, as well as modern Asian restaurant 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung.

Or if a decadent Sunday brunch sounds like your idea of heaven, go for the Kempinski Weekend Brunch (from $168 for two) laden with the works – think indulgent seafood like Maine lobster and Australian blue mussels, a charcuterie board, black Angus ribeye, Kuhlbarra barramundi, and tempting desserts.

Log on to its online shop where signature favourites are all available for delivery. For a limited time only, enjoy 15 per cent off as well as island-wide free delivery for all orders above $60 via its online store.

3. Paradise Teochew

If you’re in the mood for Chinese, Paradise Teochew has a three-course Luxury Personal Meal ($158+) that’ll be delivered to your doorstep.

You have a choice of three sets, and each is prepared à la minute by in-house Hong Kong master chefs using premium ingredients and without added MSG or preservatives.

ALSO READ: 10 fun date ideas if you want to stay indoors amid Covid-19 outbreak

And no dabao boxes here. The food’s served with proper crockery, and delivered in a gold thermal bag. Highlights from the sets include Double-boiled Fish Maw and Conpoy in Superior Chicken Broth, Braised Imperial Bird’s Nest with Rock Sugar, and Braised 3-Head Abalone (Australia) with Superior Abalone Sauce.

Complimentary delivery is available islandwide with the order of each set. Order here. Visit Paradise Teochew’s website for more information.

4. Drunken Farmer

If elevated casual dining is your vibe for the weekend, check out Drunken Farmer’s menu for an array of sourdough-based bites, from pizzas made with a 159-year-old starter to an inventive sourdough karaage chicken and waffles, served with raw banana ice-cream, gula jawa salted caramel and flaxseed tuille.

Round off your night with some of its signature natural wines, available for delivery by the bottle, and yes, even by the glass (with delivery of food), too.

Available for delivery and takeaway from Tues to Sat, 12pm to 8.30pm. Closed on Monday and Sun. WhatsApp 9739 0106 for takeaway and self pick-up orders. Delivevry is via GrabFood or Deliveroo. Order here. Visit Drunken Farmer’s website for more information.

5.

For modern European flavours, get Sommer on to-call list. Highlights include head chef Lewis Barker’s Beef Wellington, which debuted during the circuit breaker last year and has made a welcomed comeback on his takeaway set menu.

A la carte plates include Lobster Linguine, Shio Kombu, Red Pepper Coraline ($68), Foie Gras Terrine, Caramelised Onion, Brioche, Salad ($38), and the Choux Puff, Passion Fruit and Mango ($22 for four pieces).

Or go for the three-course set menu ($180 for two persons or $320 for four persons) that comprises the likes of Pressed Ham Terrine, Piccalilli, Salad, Brioche; Beef Wellington with Creamed Potato, Baby Carrot, Green Asparagus, Beef Jus; and a dessert of Set Hay Cream, Macerated Cherries and 72% Araguani Chocolate.

Sommer delivery is exclusively available via the Ebb & Flow Group’s proprietary Tabletop app and website on App Store or Google Play. Receive 5 per cent off and free delivery when you order via the Tabletop App. Offer valid till June 13, 2021.

6. Neon Pigeon

Emulate a night out with bites and cocktails from Neon Pigeon.

We’d go for the Big Feed For Two bundle ($118), which will satiate hungry bellies with the likes of Bone-in Wagyu Short Rib (500g) with Steamed Buns; Grilled Octopus with Korean Army Stew and Smoked Tofu; Pork & Langoustine Gyozas; Truffled Mushroom Rice and more.

ALSO READ: Love in the time of coronavirus: 6 activities for your date nights at home

Or take your pick from a la carte dishes such as Yuzu Kosho Cauliflower ($12), New Zealand Cod Katsu ($19) and Korean Fried Chicken ($18).

Wash it down with a fun cocktail or the Neon Pigeon Sake ($36 for 180ml).

Neon Pigeon is at 36 Carpenter Street, #01-01, Singapore 059915. Available for delivery or takeaway. Order here or on Deliveroo. There is a 15 per cent discount for self-pickup orders placed via Oddle. Visit Neon Pigeon’s website for more information.

7. Tapas 24

Have a slice of Barcelona delivered to your space with Tapas 24’s modern spin on traditional tapas.

Start with the signature toasted “Tapas 24” Bikini Sandwich ($16) with black truffles, Ibérico ham and buffalo mozzarella or the deep-fried Barceloneta’s Bomba(S$6) that’s stuffed with pork and beef. Then get a large plate to share; there’s the Korean Bossam-style Barbequed Ribs en Bosam ($40) wrapped in lettuce and the Catalonion Roasted Canelon ($24) — meat-stuffed cannelloni gratin in homemade bechamel sauce.

Don’t forget the selection of Spanish wines and Cava, available at 45 per cent off for self-pickup and 30 per cent off for delivery.

Tapas 24 is #01-04 The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238252. Available for takeaway and free islandwide for all orders over $150, as well as all orders within a 2km radius of the restaurant. Otherwise, a $10 delivery fee will apply.

There’s also a 15 per cent discount on all self-pickup food and beverage orders. Call 6513 6810 or WhatsApp 9821 8471 to order. Visit its website for more information.

8. Basque Kitchen by Aitor

While you won’t be able to visit Basque Kitchen by Aitor’s new home at the historic Fullerton Waterboat House, you can still taste chef-patron Aitor Jeronimo Orive’s renditions of Basque cuisine.

Savour mains like gourmet Wagyu Txuleta Burger ($48) made with old cow vintage wagyu beef, and marinated and slow-cooked Pork Ribs ($78). If you can’t decide, save the hassle of choosing and get the Set for 2 ($138). You’ll get to tuck into pork ribs, truffle croquetas, heirloom tomatoes served with a mini burrata, dark rye sourdough loaf with smoked butter, Guanaja chocolate, and more.

And then, of course, there’s an authentic Basque cheesecake ($16 per slice or $98 for the whole cake) to end off your meal.

Basque Kitchen by Aitor is at 3 Fullerton Rd, #02-01/02/03, Singapore 049215. Available for delivery or takeaway. Order here.

9. Restaurant Gaig

Bring Michelin-starred cuisine into your dining room with the Catalan dishes from Restaurant Gaig, the first international outpost of the Michelin-starred restaurant in Barcelona by chef Carles Gaig.

Specially curated by Executive Chef Marti Carlos, the delivery and takeaway menu highlights tempting treats like Seafood Fideua ($34), Beef oyster blade cut Fricando ($34), and Fish Suquet ($32), a traditional fish seafood stew. Leave room for the Gaig’s traditional cannelloni, which uses a recipe dating back to 1869.

ALSO READ: How to keep dating exciting during the Covid-19 circuit breaker

Available for delivery or takeaway. Order here. Delivery fees start from $10 within 10km of the restaurant, and delivery is free for orders over $200. Order takeaway oand enjoy a 10 per cent discount on the total amount of the bill.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.