9 shops to buy winter wear in Singapore - Cold Wear, Winter Time & others (2019)

For clothing that can help you weather seriously low temperatures, go to Winter Time. You can get down-stuffed parkas, winter boots and thermal wear.

There are Winter Time outlets at Suntec City, IMM, Parkway Parade, Jurong Point, Tampines Mall and Vivocity.

View all Winter Time locations at their website.

They’re online shop is much more built out than before and you can find down jackets from $99.

With the more heavily padded jackets can cost over $200, and those are definitely for people who have bigger budgets, and travel to cold places often.

UNIQLO SINGAPORE (ULTRA LIGHT DOWN JACKET AT $99.90)

More than one Singaporean has shown up at Changi Airport with a puffy Uniqlo jacket in their arms.

The Japanese label offers very good value for money, considering many of their jackets use 90% down filling, which is normally quite expensive.

The ultra light down jacket is priced at about $100, and is able fold and fit a small bag.

Uniqlo is also the to-go place to get thermal wear with Heat Tech technology.

UNIVERSAL TRAVELLER SINGAPORE (PADDED DOWN JACKET FOR ABOUT $150)

This travel supply shop might be better known for their suitcases and water bottles, but they’ve also got a range of winter apparel which includes thermal wear, fleece jeans, padded jackets and sweaters.

At first glance, their products might seem a bit more expensive than Winter Time and Cold Wear’s.

But they also offer some pretty deep discounts off-season, so do your shopping in August or March if you want to snag some good deals.

Right now, the most affordable padded jacket is going for $151.20 on discount.

They also have a LazMall shop on Lazada, so if you have LiveUp you can make use of that by shopping for Universal Traveller jackets on Lazada.

ZARA (COATS AND JACKETS FROM $160)

Zara is a fast-fashion favourite with a higher price point than H&M at about $120 to $180 for a coat.

In return, you get slightly higher quality, and the jackets look a tad more dignified looking than H&M’s.

Still, most of their coats are probably made with synthetic materials like polyester and will not be able to keep you warm in temperatures under 10 degrees.

HOW TO DRESS IN WINTER – 3 TIPS FOR SINGAPOREANS

When travelling to a colder climate, check the temperature before going.

It’s important to layer so that you keep yourself warm outdoors, yet are still able to peel off extra layers in restaurants and indoor areas where there is heating.

Material: Check the materials of the item before you buy.