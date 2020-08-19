9 shows with amazing fashion to watch on Netflix

Although circuit breaker has ended and some of us might have gone back to work in the office, there's always time to catch these popular drama series that are available on Netflix.

It's an absolute stress-relieving activity to spend time at home with your family too.

We’ve selected these nine shows for two simple reasons. One: The fabulous drama, and two: The characters’ remarkable fashion sense.

1. Selling Sunset (2019-2020) PHOTO: Netflix Watch it for the drama, the house, the fashion. If you haven’t heard of Selling Sunset, which is in its third season now, you need to add it to your to-watch list. The reality TV show follows a group of real estate agents who sell houses to rich clients in Los Angeles. They hustle, they party and they also step on one another’s toes. Oh, and they all always look fab. What we love about it: The girls rake in at least a five-figure sum for every house the sell, so it’s not surprising that they’re decked out in designer clothes and accessories. And they don’t just dress up to meet clients – they also look 10/10 when they hang out with one another on weekends. PHOTO: Netflix 2. It's Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) PHOTO: Netflix The drama follows the story of a children’s book writer with an antisocial personality disorder who meets a worker in a psychiatric hospital who suppresses his real emotions. The two discover that their lives are more intertwined than they thought. What we love about it: Seo Yea-ji always looks immaculate with her choice of outfits, bags and accessories. During the press conference, she said, “I think there’s going to be some things that my character wears that might even come across as a little odd to other people or difficult to understand,” but honestly, we’ve never felt that way about her outfits because they’re always on-point. PHOTO: Netflix 3. The King: Eternal Monarch (2020) PHOTO: Netflix If you’re a fan of K-dramas, you’d have watched The King: Eternal Monarch, which is Lee Min-ho’s comeback show. It centres around his character, Lee-gon, the king of Kingdom of Corea, who discovered a parallel world, Korea. The show also revolves around his romance with Kim Go-eun (Jeong Tae-eul), a policewoman in Korea. The show starts off confusing and mind-boggling, but builds up to a good climax. What we love about it: Let’s admit it, everything looks good on Lee Min-ho, so we’ll leave it at that. But even the outfits on Jo-yeong (Woo Do-hwan) looks regal even though he’s not even royalty in the show. If we really had to choose a fashion icon, it would be Prime Minister Koo, whose definition of power-dressing is not limited to suits. Whether she’s wearing a blazer dress or a flowy number, she gets the job done and proves that you don’t have to be in a pantsuit to get your male colleagues to listen to you. 4. Her Private Life (2019) PHOTO: Netflix PHOTO: NetflixPHOTO: Netflix She keeps her private life (see what we did there?) a secret from her bosses, the owner of the museum and the art director, Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-wook). What we love about it: Deok-mi’s pantsuits are the life of this drama. The interesting thing about her outfits is that they represent the different identities she takes on. As Deok-mi the no-nonsense curator, she wears power suits that reflect her professionalism. As Deok-mi the fan girl, she wears casual outfits with a cap and a mask that alludes to the secrecy around her identity. And when she goes on dates, she wears more laid-back but still put-together outfits, which we reckon represent her openness around Ryan. Gotta give it to the stylist for doing such a great job! 5. Hotel del Luna (2019) PHOTO: Netflix This South Korean TV drama should be no stranger to many. It features prominent Korean stars IU (as Jang Man-wol) and Yeo Jin-goo (as Gu Chan-sung) as the lead actress and actor respectively. This show centres on a melodramatic romance between Jang Man-wol, the owner of a ghost hotel called Hotel del Luna, and Gu Chan-sung, the hotel’s manager, while they solve the mysteries behind the deaths of its tenants. What we love about it: Lead actress IU is often decked in extravagant fashion garbs, from Chanel to Zimmermann, in the series. The best part: She has multiple outfit changes for different events in a day, which is what we’d like to think of as #goals. P.S. In case you’re wondering, it’s more of a rom-com than a thriller series. 6. Dynasty (2017) PHOTO: Netflix PHOTO: NetflixPHOTO: Netflix The remake stars actresses Elizabeth Gillies (as Fallon Carrington) and Maddison Brown (as Kirby Anders). What we love about it: While all of the characters are often seen in extravagant outfits, the show’s wardrobe stylist Meredith Markworth-Pollack really did a remarkable job in portraying the difference between old and new money. The former are often spotted in clothes that exude timeless elegance, while the latter tend to be seen in trendy, statement pieces. 7. Elite (2018) PHOTO: Netflix This is not your usual soap opera about the rich. It is a thriller (yes, murdering of friends included) that revolves around the fictional lives of teens from Spain’s uber wealthy families – think Gossip Girl meets Riverdale. It features several renowned Spanish celebrities, such as Danna Paola (as Lucrecia “Lu” Montesinos Hendrich) and Aron Piper (as Ander Munoz). What we love about it: While it has many scenes on teen drama, the show also touches on certain aspects of life in the real world – all with some remarkable fashion sense at play. After all, other than throwing lavish parties, what else can these privileged teens spend their parents’ money on? P.S. Turn on your subtitles because it’s in Spanish. PHOTO: Netflix 8. The Crown (2016) PHOTO: Netflix This historical drama on the reign of Britain’s current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, goes as far back as to the ’40s. Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (season 3) star as Queen Elizabeth II. What we love about it: You can never expect nothing less than perfection when it comes to the Queen’s fashion sense. From her wedding gown to her casual “at home” outfits, her style exudes refined and polished elegance. PHOTO: Netflix 9. Gossip Girl (2007-2012) PHOTO: Netflix Naturally, this list wouldn’t be complete without including this romance teen drama about “the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elites”. This six-season series features Hollywood stars like Leighton Meester (as Blair Waldorf), Blake Lively (as Serena van der Woodsen) and Taylor Momsen (as Jenny Humphrey). What we love about it: We dare say that this TV series dictated some of our sartorial choices back in the Noughties. From Blair’s iconic headband to Serena’s “Kate Moss” looks, some of the fashion trends transcend time and could be carried off today. PHOTO: Netflix

This article was first published in Her World Online.