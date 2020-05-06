9 Singapore influencers give tips on how to look good on video calls

Do you cringe whenever you see yourself on screen during your Zoom meetings?

Maybe it’s the poor lighting, or the weird camera angle, but since telecommuting is such a big part of our lives now, you should work on looking your best on camera.

Not only will you feel more comfortable, it will also look more professional.

Not sure where to get started? From lighting to accessories to clothes and makeup, nine Singapore influencers share their pro tips on how to look good on your video calls.

1. Sahur Saleim (@sahursart)

“My top tip for looking your best on Zoom meetings is to use a light that’s set up right behind your camera or computer. This will get rid of any harsh shadows on your face that can make you look tired.

"Personally, I’m a big fan of setting up my computer right in front of a big window to get lots of natural light, but this is not always possible if your meetings are later in the evening, so a lamp behind your computer can help a lot.

"I also think people underestimate the importance of angles. Try not to have the camera facing you from below, as it can look unflattering.

"It’s best to have the camera at eye level or higher but tilted down, this will help make you look sharper and more awake.”

2. Isabel Tan (@prettyfrowns)

“When it comes to taking a good photo or looking your best on a video call, it’s all about lighting. In fact, I would say lighting makes up 80 per cent of it.

"You always want to make sure the light is on your side or in front of you, never behind you.”

3. Nejla Matam-Finn (@ouna24)

“I think the most important thing is to keep it real and be yourself.

"It’s already hard enough to convey who you are in a video call when you’re dealing with bad connections and other technical difficulties, so it’s not the best time to be experimenting on your fashion choices.

"I personally like to stick to my signature jeans and white top combo.

"I also like to add in a few accessories. Big earrings are great as they frame your face and help distract from things like dark circles and blemishes.

"In regards to makeup, I like to keep it simple but always wear a little blush, concealer, and a touch of lipstick to help combat poor lightening which can make you look dull on camera.

"Last but not least, make sure your backdrop is clean and organised. I know people are enjoying playing with different backgrounds on certain platforms, but I find them distracting and have even seen them distort the shape of your head, which is not a good look.”

4. Savina Chai (@savina_chai)

“My top tip for looking good on a video call is to apply a hydrating moisturiser for a natural skin glow and a lip tint, rather than a lipstick, for a long-lasting, smudge-proof hint of colour right before you jump online.”

5. Mira Sianipar (@mirasianipar)

“I believe virtual meetings are just as important as in real life ones, so I always make an effort to look my best by wearing pieces that I would wear out and about.

"The focus will be your face and upper body so I would go with something like my signature look, which includes a hat and a top that has interesting details such as oversized sleeves.

"I think it’s also a good idea to stick to your usual makeup routine. I like to use coconut oil as a moisturiser then follow with a bit of foundation, highlighter, contour, blusher, eyebrows and lipstick – you don’t want to go too overboard.”

6. Nicole Wong (@ncwong)

“I like to keep it simple on video calls. You can instantly jazz up a plain tee by adding a scarf and a great pair of earrings.

"Finish your look with a messy bun for an effortless yet stylish look.”

7. Tessa Burton (@hellotessa)

“I absolutely love wearing headbands.

"Even if you’ve spent the rest of the day makeup free and with your hair in a top knot, giving your locks a quick brush and adding an accessory such as a headband (or some fun earrings) makes it look like you’ve put in some effort and will add a pop of interest to your outfit, which will give the eye something else to focus on.”

8. Annika Sager (@annikasager)

“One of the things that I always take into consideration when on a video call is having good lighting. Try to look for soft lighting that doesn’t create too many shadows on your face.

"If you don’t have natural light in your house or you have a call in the evening, you can use a ring light, or even something as simple as a lamp, placed directly in front of where you will be having your call.

"Another tip is you should always dress up as if it was a normal day at the office. As tempting as it is, try not to work from bed or in your pyjamas.”

9. Willabelle Ong (@willamazing)

“I think the key to looking good on video is putting in a little effort to look presentable.

"Keep your makeup clean and hair classy. Avoid tops that have busy prints or patterns, and stick to plain, solid colours. The same goes for your background.

"Finally, take advantage of daylight. If possible, face a window as the natural light will help illuminate your face in all the right places.”

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, with additional text by CLEO Singapore.