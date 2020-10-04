9 Singapore restaurants with private dining rooms to impress your guests

It’s almost like dining in your own home.

These top-notch restaurants offer private dining rooms perfect for meetings, parties, and birthday celebrations.

*Covid Update: Remember to check ahead and make your reservations with these restos. Also, let’s keep our group gatherings small (maybe, 5?). Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal.

1. Summer Pavilion

Summer Pavilion is Singapore’s top spot for Cantonese cuisine crafted with finesse. The one-Michelin-starred restaurant has equally fine interiors to match, and six private dining rooms that can accommodate groups of various sizes ranging from 8 to 30.

The names of Summer Pavilion’s smaller private dining rooms are inspired by Chinese flora, such as Wisteria, Plum, Pine, Elm and Bamboo. Each space features a handsome alcohol cabinet stocked with wines, liquors and spirits.

The largest private room, the Garden Suite, which can house up to 30 guests, makes the perfect venue for hosting corporate events or celebrating extended family reunions.

It boasts a separate entrance as well as a living room with plush sofa seating, great for pre-dinner cocktails or post-meal cognacs. The modern space is also equipped with a wireless keyboard, three built-in LCD projectors and three screens.

A minimum spending of $1,000 is applicable for bookings of 10 guests or less, and $2,500 for bookings of 20 to 30 guests. This amount excludes beverages.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Ave, 039799. Tel: 6434 5286. For more information, visit Summer Pavilion.

2. Les Amis

French fine dining stalwart Les Amis boasts four private rooms: one on the first level and three on the mezzanine floor.

The private room on the first level, next to the wine cellar, is the Chef’s Table that overlooks the kitchen through a glass window.

It can seat a total of six guests. The three private rooms on the mezzanine floor are connected and can be merged to form one long private dining room for bigger parties of up to 36 guests.

All three private rooms are decked with dazzling chandeliers, as well as antique dining tables and chairs imported from Britain and Italy.

For your feast, Les Amis recommends that guests opt for the Tasting Menu, which features the season’s finest ingredients. The restaurant also has an encyclopedic wine list to boot, and sommeliers are always at hand to assist with wine pairings. 1 Scotts Road #01‐16 Shaw Centre. Tel: 6733 2225. For more information, visit Les Amis.

3. Rang Mahal

Well-established fine dining Indian restaurant, Rang Mahal, has a private dining room that can seat up to 20 persons, and suitable for a formal dinner or birthday celebrations.

Within its elegant private dining area is a relaxation corner where you can unwind before and after your meal. You can have the option of choosing dishes off the menu, or request for something specially created for your occasion as they can customise the dishes according to your preference.

Rang Mahal also offers a large variety of wines to pair with your meal. The minimum spend starts from $1,500 for lunch and $1,800 for dinner.

Level 3, Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Blvd, 039595. Tel 6333 1788. For more information, visit Rang Mahal.

4. Yoshi

The rebranded Yoshi (formerly Kaiseki Yoshiyuki) features one private dining room, which can seat up to eight persons. At this authentic Kyoto kaiseki with a kappo-style setting, there is no minimum spend or minimum number of persons.

As it's based on the room’s availability, you will have to call at least three days in advance to book the space. Food-wise, Chef Yoshiyuki Kashiwabara can create a customised kaiseki-style menu for your guests.

You will only need to let the restaurant know about your preferences when you make reservations. The menu prices will differ according to the level of customisation.

Forum The Shopping Mall, #B1-39, 583 Orchard Road, 238884. Tel: 8188 0900. For more information, visit Yoshi.

5. Artemis Grill

This restaurant and bar features sustainable, seasonal Mediterranean cuisine. Not only does it pride itself in using only the finest organic produce, it also ensures that the seafood it acquires is sustainably sourced.

Artemis Grill houses a chic indoor parlour with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer scenic views of Singapore's city and coastline.

Catering to corporate events or private gatherings, the restaurant allows guests the option between a single private room, which can hold up to 16 guests, or combined private rooms, which can hold up to 40 guests.

Minimum spending for a group of 10 is around $1,400.

CapitaGreen Rooftop (Level 40), 138 Market St. 048946, Tel: 6635 8677. For more information, visit Artemis Grill.

6. Zafferano

This contemporary Italian restaurant has fine cuisine and wine to match. Zafferano features two exclusive dining rooms for events or gatherings.

Elegant furnishing coupled with sweeping views of the Singapore’s skyline makes for a luxurious ambience.The private dining room can seat up to 22 guests, and even has a private entrance for that added exclusivity.

The wine room is designed for more intimate gatherings, and can seat up to 12 guests. Offering an exquisite range of menus - as well as the option to customise one’s own menu - one can expect a truly personalised dining experience.

Minimum spending for the wine room is $800 for lunch, while the minimum spending for the private dining room is $1,000 for lunch. Both rooms have a minimum spending of $1,500 for dinner.

Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay, 049315, Tel: 6509 1488. For more information, visit Zafferano.

7. Tong Le

Perched on the top of a revolving tower, Tong Le boasts stunning views of the Marina Bay and an exclusive dining experience.

This restaurant holds exclusive private dining rooms as well as three luxuriously furnished rooms for gatherings and events. Indulge in delectable cuisine in lavishly decorated rooms. An added touch: the extensive karaoke facilities.

OUE Tower, Level 8 & 10, 60 Collyer Quay, 049322, Tel: 6634 3233. For more information, visit Tong Le.

8. Dom Pérignon Plénitude Suite at Stellar at 1-Altitude

Perched on the 62nd floor of One Raffles Place and nestled inside Stellar at 1-Altitude, this eight-seater private dining room (called the Plenitude Suite) boasts sweeping views of the Marina Bay.

But when the lights dim and the meal commences, it's the dining table that quite literally sets the stage for the evening, not only in the multi-course feasts by executive chef Christopher Millar, but also in the light projections that illuminate the entire table.

Those who have dined at Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai might find the audiovisual theatrics familiar, but here, Millar has a few more surprises up his sleeve, one of which involves guests being blindfolded as servers set the scene for a twinkling finale.

As the Plenitude Suite was developed in collaboration with French champagne house Dom Perignon, diners can expect to sip on vintages – such as the Dom Pérignon Oerothèque Rosé 1993, Dom Pérignon P2 1995 and Dom Pérignon Rosé 1988 Magnum – that are not available anywhere else in Singapore.

A dedicated suite concierge can help to arrange for limousine transfers, live entertainment, and more.

One Raffles Place, Level 62, 1 Raffles Place, 048616. Tel: 6438 0410. For more information about the Dom Perigon Plenitude Suite, visit Stellar at 1-Altitude.

9. The Black Swan

One can expect a luxurious private dining experience like no other.

Hidden away from plain sight, The Black Swan private dining room is located in the original bank vault of the building — refurbished and transformed to take on a stunning and stylish look.

The building itself is a restored 1930s landmark — having housed the Kwangtung Provincial Banks in the past — located at the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District.

The Black Swan can accommodate 12 guests and minimum spending starts from $1,000.

Covid Update: The Black Swan is temporarily closed for now as they need a little more time re-opening their doors. Keep a lookout for more updates on their website here.

