9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

PHOTO: Space Atelier
Pei Ying
Renonation

Small kitchen problems are real, but not all kitchen layouts will see the same issues.

For kitchen layouts like the one-wall, it may be a lack of storage or countertop space. A small galley layout on the other hand, may face more of a congested traffic flow problem because of how narrow the layout is.

To combat these differing small kitchen issues, we offer up solutions based on your kitchen layout.

ONE-WALL

PHOTO: Space Atelier

What is it: All the storage, counter and appliances lined along a single wall

Main problems: Lack of storage + Limited countertop

Solution 1: Go for full-height cabinets

Maximise your cabinet space by building them all the way to the top. Besides having more storage, it also helps to draw the eye upward, creating the illusion of height and therefore, a taller kitchen.

Solution 2: Get a pull-out countertop

Installing a pull-out countertop in one of your drawers means more room for food prep without sacrificing floor estate since it can be stowed away when you are done with it.

GALLEY

PHOTO: Dots ‘n’ Tots Interior Design

What is it: Comprises two parallel runs of counters with a central walkway

Main problems: May not be well-lit + congested traffic flow because of narrowness

Solution 3: Do without the cabinet hardware

Small galley kitchens can get really narrow, which might make it difficult to move about easily. Reduce the obstruction along the central walkway as much as you can by doing away with your knobs and handles. This also helps to create a sleeker, less cluttered cooking space. Go for recessed ones instead or opt for a push-open mechanism.

Solution 4: Remember under-cabinet or shelf lighting

Enveloped between walls, most galley kitchens don't receive a lot of natural light, which can leave your cooking space feeling poorly lit and your countertops too dark. Make sure to include lighting underneath your cabinets or shelves if you have them. To reduce glare on polished surfaces, get diffusers or have your lighting placed at an angle so that it isn't reflecting off a high-gloss surface.

U-SHAPED

PHOTO: Boon Siew D’sign

What is it: An entrance leading to three connected walls of cabinets and counters

Main problems: Can feel cramped + problematic placement of built-in appliances

Solution 5: Get rid of upper cabinets

For a less cave-like atmosphere that a U-shaped kitchen can bring, do without your uppers. This can lend an airier feeling to your cooking space. Need more storage? Go with open shelves.Solution 6: Open things up

Alternatively, adopt an open concept if possible by removing one side of the wall. Not only does this open up the cramped area, it also turns your kitchen into a cosy eat-in one if you place chairs on the other side of the open counter.

Solution 7: Install built-in appliances away from corners

Because the cabinets are placed so close together in a U-shaped layout, you will want to take extra care that your built-ins such as your ovens and dishwasher can be opened fully without much obstruction, especially when other cabinet doors are also opened. As a general rule, install them away from the corners.

L-SHAPED

PHOTO: Space Concepts Design

What is it: Counters and cabinets run along a perpendicular wall to form an L-shaped

Main problems: Can have an inefficient work triangle + corner cabinet may be too deep

Solution 8: Incorporate an island

If your L-shaped kitchen is particularly disproportionate i.e. you have a way longer length than a width, you might have an inefficient work triangle that makes moving about between your cooktop, sink and refrigerator somewhat tedious. To tackle this issue, include an island in the middle of the kitchen as an extra prep station. For folks who are really short on space, get a mobile freestanding island that can be stowed away when not in use.

Solution 9: Get a slide-out corner cabinet system

Some L-shaped cabinets can be built too deep in the corner, which might make it hard to reach for objects located there. Consider installing slide-out cabinet systems to ensure that items stored there don't go forgotten.

This article was first published in Renonation.

More about
Home works

TRENDING

Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam set to tie the knot with Carina Zhang
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
The new cross-body bags you need to have now
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Man on trial for stealing $52,000 from girlfriend after moving in with her
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be &#039;good and harmonious&#039;
Indonesian MP says his three wives are proof polygamy can be 'good and harmonious'
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Miss Singapore International Charlotte Chia ignores ugly talk from netizens about her looks
Runaway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt

LIFESTYLE

5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES