9 spectacular shopping havens that will make you wish your local malls look like these

While most malls (outside of Asia) tend to have a reputation for being uninspired and cookie-cutter, the truth is, there are some remarkably impressive malls out there.

We break it down into three categories of shopping hotspots that you should definitely visit when you get a chance to.

THE HISTORIC STALWARTS

HARRODS (LONDON, UK)

Anyone visiting London is sure to conjure up images of the Queen, red double-decker buses, and of course, Harrods.

Harrods is almost a requisite whenever visiting London, and it's not hard to see why being the largest department store in Europe.

The site covers 5 acres, has a million square feet of retail space, and over 330 different departments.

On top of the countless shelves and racks that stocks all sorts of luxury fashion items from Tom Ford tuxedos to Christian Louboutin shoes, Harrods is also renowned for their impressively abundant food hall.

There's also the iconic Egyptian Escalator, with elaborate ancient Egyptian designs and idols, that leads to a memorial fountain dedicated to the late Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

LE PRINTEMPS (PARIS, FRANCE)

Founded in 1865, Le Printemps is one of the most iconic department stores in Paris, along with Galeries Lafayette and Le Bon Marche.

The store is also remarkably beautiful with ornate finishings throughout and its famous stained-glass dome, making it far more elegant and luxurious than Galeries Lafayette and classic but not dated like Le Bon Marche.

The flagship location also has a rooftop restaurant that offers stunning unblocked views of the city of Paris, including views of the Eiffel Tower.

GALLERIA VITTORIO EMANUELE II (MILAN, ITALY)

The oldest shopping mall in Italy, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, is nicknamed "il salotto di Milano," or Milan's drawing-room.

The mall is famous for housing high fashion stores - including the original Prada boutique - and authentic and iconic restaurants like the Ristorante Galleria.

Being flanked by the Duomo and the Teatro Alla Scala, and being an attraction in its own right, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is constantly packed with tourists and locals alike during the day.

For a less hectic experience, come early in the morning or in the evening, where you could revel in the beauty of the architecture, including the spectacular iron and glass roofing.

THE OUTLANDISH BEAUTIES

THE GRAND CANAL SHOPPES (LAS VEGAS, USA)

Located in a city that oozes over-the-top grandiosity and mammoth-scaled everything, you can find the Venetian, a Las Vegas casino resort that seeks out to mimic the Italian city of Venice.