9 stunning resorts in Langkawi for a relaxing getaway

The Andaman, a luxury resort by Marriot.
PHOTO: Marriot
Set against the lush rainforest with scenic views of the Andaman Sea, Langkawi houses a handful of gorgeous beach resorts that offer world-class luxury for a peaceful respite from the city. From infinity pools to rustic villas on stilts, catamaran tours and beachfront views, these 9 resorts has got us craving for a quick getaway to Langkawi.

1) FOUR SEASONS RESORT

Atop Jalan Tanjung Rhu stands a beachfront resort that is tucked within a UNESCO World Geopark. Decked out in Malay and Arabian-inspired decor, any villa or room that you opt for offers an immaculate view of the Tanjung Rhu Beach.

For the ones chasing sunsets, the Andaman Sea will be picture-perfect as you wind down and enjoy a waterfront dinner or beach barbeque.

The resort is also situated on a private beach — which means guests will get private access to the beach without having to fight other tourists.

Take a plunge in your private plunge pool and explore the rivers, mangrove forests and ancient sea stacks that contribute to the makes the Four Seasons Resort stand out.

2) THE DATAI

Set on a hill that offers seclusion and tranquillity to its guests, The Datai is a stunning resort that blends right in with its natural surrounding. Sleeping and waking up in lush forest grants your mind some time to relax and unwind.

This luxurious retreat features wooden teak rooms with three different themes — Canopy, Rainforest and Beach —  each offering a different view and amenities for its guests.

The Canopy Collection gives way to stunning views of the rainforest and the architecture of The Datai while being in close proximity of the Main Pool, Dining Room and Lobby Lounge.

For those who prefer a more tranquil escapade, the Rainforest Collection will allow you to truly get in touch with nature and away from the crowd. Last but not least, the beach-goers will love the Beach Collection that is located right on the sandy beach of Datai Bay.

Fully enclosed and yet accessible to the beach directly, this is ultimate indulgence that comes with butler service!

3) MERITUS PELANGI BEACH RESORT & SPA

Meritus Pelangi oozes ethnic and rustic charms from inside out. Located on Cenang Beach, the resort spans throughout a whole stretch of sandy beach and is ideal for those looking for a spa retreat or a beach wedding.

Taking on the likes of a traditional Malay village, each chalet is equipped with a spacious open-air veranda that overlooks the ocean and tropical forest.

With over 355 rooms in the resort, it might be a little close for comfort for some of you. But if you prefer interaction with other travellers from across the world, Meritus Pelangi will be your best bet.

4) THE ANDAMAN

The Andaman sits between Langkawi's rainforest and the sea of Datai Bay which was also named 9th Best Beach in the World by National Geographic in 2011.

A luxury collection by Marriott, The Andaman sits amidst the cosy rainforest and is home to an 8,000-year-old coral reef. 

There are 178 exquisite rooms with varying views of the Andaman Sea of the rainforest so you can take your preferred pick.

The suites feature a modern and contemporary take on the traditional Malaysian style for a refreshing mix between nature and the modern city.

5) TANJUNG RHU RESORT

Located at the very Northern tip of Langkawi, this five-star resort is easily accessible to the Kilim Karst Geopark and Katamaran tours if you are into exploring limestone caves.

With the dancing Casuarina trees along the beach, a romantic dinner between fine-dining or barbeque options under the starry night sky will leave lasting memories for your and your partner.

Their luxurious suites are fitted with tall French windows and plush beds, best for relaxing after a day of discovering every nook and cranny of the island.

For families with kids, Tanjung Rhu also has kids' clubs and babysitting services so the parents can relax at the acclaimed Mandara Spa.

6. BERJAYA LANGKAWI RESORT

With the luxury of having a private beach of Burau Bay all to themselves, guests at the Berjaya Langkawi Resort enjoy the ultimate lap of luxury at their doorstep.

With a tropical rainforest to back and the clear seas just minutes away, this place is perfect for those who love adventures on both land and sea.

The Premier Suite on Water is particularly worth the mention as it boasts a sea-front lounge and jacuzzi.

The myriad of recreational activities allows guests to have an adventurous time before returning to their homey and cosy wooden-themed room.

7) DASH RESORT LANGKAWI

Hot amongst the younger crowd, a particular resort in Langkawi is proving itself to be a cult-favourite.

Situated right at the end of Pantai Tengah, Dash Resort Langkawi sees an eccentric mix of chill vibes in the day and high-energy party life at night.

With five different room types offering varied views of the beach, resort and sea, we strongly suggest you book the Dash Premium Sea View Room!

You get to watch the sunrise and set on the infinite horizon as you chill on your sunbed and take a sip of your cocktail.

8) CASA DEL MAR LANGKAWI

Casa Del Mar is a short 10-minute drive away from Langkawi International Airport and offers easy access to Pantai Cenang's plethora of cafes, beachside dining restaurants and retail outlets.

Inspired by Andalusian architecture, every corner of Casa Del Mar is picture-perfect so be sure to have your camera with you at all time to snap a shot!

The adult-only beachfront suites have all that you need for a summer getaway. From the seahorse pool to cabanas and sunbeds, you'll be getting a whole summer's worth of sun in a single day!

Lovebirds can set sail on a Castaway Picnic where you will cruise through islets and limestone cliffs before spending some quality time at a remote island.

9) THE ST. REGIS LANGKAWI

Right at the southern tip of Langkawi lies The St. Regis. A mere 5-minute drive away from Kuah Jetty and Eagle Square, The St. Regis offers unparalleled tranquillity while still in close proximity to other attractions in Langkawi.

The infinity pool lined by palm trees and sunbed also offers an unobstructed view of the sea and surrounding mountains.

The entire resort takes on a classy and elegant look with its chic decor. The Sunset Royal Villa needs no further introduction after it was coined the Dream Suite by Telegraph too. The St. Regis Langkawi is the epitome of a luxury resort and the rooms are definitely proof of that.

